Understanding a room rental agreement

by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: February 13, 2023
If you're seeking to make extra income or want to downsize, then consider renting out one of your empty rooms before you decide to sell your home. People who rent out rooms may be empty nesters or they may be younger people who have extra space and need additional income to cover the mortgage.
Whatever your stage in life, you can increase your income by renting out a room in your house. Before you decide to rent a room, though, you should have a room rental agreement in place to protect you and to describe what the renter can and cannot do in your home.
As you consider renting out a room, there are some fundamental rules you'll want to take into account. After all, you'll be sharing common space with your tenant, depending on how your house is configured. If the tenant will have a separate entrance with their own kitchen and bathroom, then you're renting out a unit, not a room. A room rental is different, as you're sharing the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, and common areas.
Before renting the room, do your homework. Find out if your zoning laws allow room rentals or whether you need a permit or license to have tenants. Also find out from the building department if the room and house need to be inspected. Determine whether you're renting the room furnished or whether the tenant will bring their own furniture. Decide how many suitcases they can move in.
You can screen your applicants and rent to whomever you want, but you'll need their written permission to run a credit check. A good rule of thumb is not to rent to friends or family because, when renting out a room, you become their landlord and this is strictly a business transaction. If you have to collect late rent or evict a tenant, it will be easier if the tenant is a stranger.
Think about what you want and what you don't, and create some basic house rules. Write out your house rules and refer to them in your room rental agreement. Your rules can include things like asking the tenant not to:
These are just some sample rules you can implement and include in your rental agreement. When you interview prospective tenants, you can ask if they smoke and advise them of the rules. If you sense that the applicant won't honor your rules, move on to the next applicant.
Before putting out an ad, know what you want in an ideal tenant. For example, you can put in your ad that you're looking for a nonsmoker and someone who will respect your house rules. Don't put anything discriminatory in your ad because you can run afoul of the federal Fair Housing Act.
You can put up fliers in town on bulletin boards, or you can hang them in college campuses if you want to attract a college student. You also can advertise in the local newspaper, online, or in free weekly papers. Take photos of the house and the room so prospective tenants know what to expect.
Rental agreements for a room should contain all the necessary details or you could run into future problems. If you have any doubt about understanding what belongs in a room rental agreement, consult a real estate or landlord-tenant attorney, or have a DIY legal service to help you prepare the agreement.
If you write the agreement yourself, make copies and keep the original for yourself. You can get as specific as you want in your room rental agreement, but it should include the following:
Keep in mind that, as a new landlord, you'll have to report the rent you receive as income, but you're also allowed deductions for making improvements for the tenant. Overall, if you don't want to add a side job to your resume, renting out a room in your house may be the best way to generate additional income.
