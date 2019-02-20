Understanding your copyright license agreement

Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: December 7, 2023 · 2 min read
When you own a copyrighted work, such as a book, article, play, or song, you have the right to decide if and how anyone else can use it. Giving permission to do so is called granting a license, which is a written contract giving the user authorization to use the work, usually in exchange for payment.
A copyright license can be nonexclusive or exclusive, also known as limited and unlimited, respectively. When an exclusive license is given, the licensee, or person receiving authorization, is the only entity with the right to use the copyrighted work for the length of the licensing agreement. With a nonexclusive license, other people or companies could also be authorized to use the work at the same time.
Another kind of copyright license applies only to open-source software, or a computer program that allows anyone to use, modify, or distribute the software. An example of an open-source program is the web browser Mozilla Firefox, which allows contributors to add new software features through plugins and code changes.
A copyright license agreement outlines the entire licensing contract made between the copyright owner and the licensee. The license should include the following provisions:
It's a good idea for a copyright owner to register a copyright before entering into a license agreement.
Many license agreements include information about royalties, or a percentage of the income earned from the use of a copyrighted work. For example, an author gives a publisher a license to publish, distribute, and sell her book in exchange for regular royalties, calculated as a percent of the total sales.
Note that a royalty fee is not the same as a copyright fee. The latter is the price someone pays to buy a copyright license from the creator of the work.
A copyright license is important because it is the complete agreement that gives a licensee the right to use a work. It's important that the license be detailed and accurate so that all parties have their rights fully protected and spelled out. To create a copyright license, you can work with an attorney or use a copyright license agreement template.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read