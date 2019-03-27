Using a general affidavit form in Texas

Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 2 min read

An affidavit is a written statement that you swear to be true in front of a notary public or other official designated by your state to administer oaths, which means to attest to the promise of truthfulness made by a signer or witness. You may find having an affidavit helpful in various legal proceedings, real estate transactions, loan procurement, and other situations, such as documenting a birth or death. In Texas, you may use a general affidavit form to compile your statement so long as you include the details pertinent to the reason you need an affidavit. You must also have the document notarized.

No matter the reason you need one, a properly completed and notarized general affidavit form can provide you with peace of mind knowing you have a sworn statement supporting your position.

How to fill out a general affidavit form

The Texas general affidavit format requires that you, the affiant, fill in your personal information, such as name and address, as well as the place and date of signing. Because you need to have your signature verified by a notary public, you also need to provide valid identification, such as a driver's license, state-issued identification card, or passport.

A general affidavit statement may comprise a recitation of certain events while a general affidavit of denial would include a specific rejection of particular facts. In either case, the affidavit should be written from your point of view and to the best of your knowledge. Strive to include as much relevant information as possible while also keeping the document concise and to the point. If you are missing information or the facts you've supplied are incomplete, the affidavit could end up not being the valuable legal resource you had intended.

Also remember that in an affidavit, you are swearing to the veracity of the contents of the document and are doing so under oath and the potential penalties of perjury. Accordingly, you must be sure that the text of the document is true as far as you know.

Notarizing an affidavit

Once you have filled out the important details on the general affidavit, you must have the document notarized, for which you must appear in person at a notary public in Texas. The notary must verify your identity and see you sign the general affidavit form.

To further simplify the process, Texas also allows for electronic notarization, the process for which is quite similar to any other notarization. Most notably, the affiant must appear in person with the notary to acknowledge the document. When conducting transactions electronically, pay special attention to the provisions of the Texas Uniform Electronic Transaction Act (TUETA) to make sure you're in compliance.

If you're ready to prepare a sworn, written statement, a Texas general affidavit form may be just what you need to get started. To be sure you have met all the requirements for a valid affidavit, you may also wish to consult with an experienced attorney or online service provider.