Using a general affidavit form in Texas

A properly completed, notarized general affidavit form can be useful in legal proceedings. Here's how to make sure your affidavit is valid in Texas.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 2 min read
An affidavit is a written statement that you swear to be true in front of a notary public or other official designated by your state to administer oaths, which means to attest to the promise of truthfulness made by a signer or witness. You may find having an affidavit helpful in various legal proceedings, real estate transactions, loan procurement, and other situations, such as documenting a birth or death. In Texas, you may use a general affidavit form to compile your statement so long as you include the details pertinent to the reason you need an affidavit. You must also have the document notarized.
No matter the reason you need one, a properly completed and notarized general affidavit form can provide you with peace of mind knowing you have a sworn statement supporting your position.
The Texas general affidavit format requires that you, the affiant, fill in your personal information, such as name and address, as well as the place and date of signing. Because you need to have your signature verified by a notary public, you also need to provide valid identification, such as a driver's license, state-issued identification card, or passport.
A general affidavit statement may comprise a recitation of certain events while a general affidavit of denial would include a specific rejection of particular facts. In either case, the affidavit should be written from your point of view and to the best of your knowledge. Strive to include as much relevant information as possible while also keeping the document concise and to the point. If you are missing information or the facts you've supplied are incomplete, the affidavit could end up not being the valuable legal resource you had intended.
Also remember that in an affidavit, you are swearing to the veracity of the contents of the document and are doing so under oath and the potential penalties of perjury. Accordingly, you must be sure that the text of the document is true as far as you know.
Once you have filled out the important details on the general affidavit, you must have the document notarized, for which you must appear in person at a notary public in Texas. The notary must verify your identity and see you sign the general affidavit form.
To further simplify the process, Texas also allows for electronic notarization, the process for which is quite similar to any other notarization. Most notably, the affiant must appear in person with the notary to acknowledge the document. When conducting transactions electronically, pay special attention to the provisions of the Texas Uniform Electronic Transaction Act (TUETA) to make sure you're in compliance.
If you're ready to prepare a sworn, written statement, a Texas general affidavit form may be just what you need to get started. To be sure you have met all the requirements for a valid affidavit, you may also wish to consult with an experienced attorney or online service provider.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read