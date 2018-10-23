Using a letter of intent in business transactions

A letter of intent is a description of a business deal that is being negotiated, with agreements about how the process will move forward. Get more information about what's included in a letter of intent and how to write one.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: November 22, 2023
Agreeing on a business contract can be a long process. One step in this process may be to create a letter of intent. A letter of intent is a preliminary agreement that gets negotiations started.
The letter of intent outlines the basics of the business deal in question, plus the steps and process the parties are going to go through—with the ultimate goal of creating a contract. A letter of intent is sometimes called a memorandum of agreement.
A letter of intent is an agreement that two people or companies will use to work toward an agreement for the sale of a property or business, or to enter into a joint venture. It's useful because it outlines the basics of the deal and what information has to be shared or determined in order for the deal to go forward.
If the letter of intent is for a sale, it may give the buyer the right of first refusal, which means the property or business can't be sold to anyone else unless the buyer chooses not to make an offer, essentially putting a hold on the property.
A letter of intent is generally not binding since it's basically a description of the deal process. It is, in effect, an agreement to agree. Thus, either party can cancel the letter at any time.
However, some parts of the letter of intent may be binding on their own. For example, a right of first refusal would be binding. A nondisclosure agreement is another example of a provision that normally would be enforceable on its own.
A letter of intent often includes the following provisions:
You can write a letter of intent on your own. It can be a good idea to have your letter reviewed by an attorney. Another option is to use an online service provider to help you draft your letter and make sure it meets the requirements in your state.
A letter of intent helps set the parameters for a business deal and makes sure both parties are on the same page. The letter clarifies the issues and terms of the possible deal so that the process can move forward.
