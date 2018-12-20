Using a property management agreement

Don't sign a property management agreement before you know exactly what it should—and shouldn't—contain.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: November 21, 2023
If you are a landlord or property owner, you may want to delegate the responsibility of managing the property to an individual or company. Before you sign a property management agreement, be sure to read the document thoroughly and negotiate any points you're unhappy with.
The property management agreement should set out in detail the property manager's responsibilities. Regardless of whether the agreement is for a commercial or residential property, the following are key points the document should include:
Additionally, the property management agreement should have a section that sets out the owner's or landlord's responsibilities. Such provisions often include:
While the property management company should be held liable for any damages resulting from its own negligence or the negligence of those in its employ, agreements often state that the company is not liable for the acts of any third parties.
However, you should check that wording has been included that requires the company to use reasonable care when it hires or contracts with third parties to work on the property, such as researching a contractor's reputation or relevant licenses before hiring them.
Most property management companies require agreements to cover a term of at least a year. An early-termination clause sets out how to dissolve the agreement before that term is up and any related consequences. When reading through this portion of the agreement, keep an eye out for the following:
Because your circumstances will likely differ from that of another rental property owner or landlord, the agreement you sign should reflect your particular needs. Consider using an online service provider if you need help crafting or reviewing a property management agreement.
