Washington Community Property Agreements

Community property is a principle of law applicable in Washington and eight other states. In these states, a spouse or registered domestic partner owns 50% of all property acquired during the marriage or domestic partnership. Read on to learn exceptions to the rule.
Start your will today
Excellent
Updated on: December 15, 2023 · 1 min read
Community property is a principle of law applicable in Washington and eight other states. In these states, a spouse or registered domestic partner owns 50% of all property acquired during the marriage or domestic partnership. Unless the couple has agreed otherwise in writing, this will include money earned during the marriage or domestic partnership and anything purchased with that money. However, if one person receives property as a gift or an inheritance, or obtained it before the marriage or domestic partnership, that property is considered separate property.
Washington law allows a husband and wife or domestic partners to sign and notarize a community property agreement, a document that automatically transfers an individual's community property shares at his or her death to his or her spouse or registered domestic partner.
To avoid probate after the first spouse or registered domestic partner dies, the agreement must state that all property, including any property acquired by either person after the document is signed, is community property. This means that later gifts and inheritances will also become community property. After the first person dies, the survivor has total control of the community property. When the survivor dies, he or she may distribute the property however he or she wants: the survivor is not required to consider the preferences of the deceased spouse or domestic registered domestic partner.
There are certain limitations on community property agreements. You can't use a community property agreement to appoint a guardian for your minor children, or to avoid probate when the second person dies. In addition, the document can't be revoked unless both spouses or partners agree. If you wish to learn more about community property agreements, please contact an attorney in your area.
You may also like
What Is a Community Property State?
In a community property state, all property acquired during a marriage is considered jointly owned and divided equally. For couples in these states, getting a prenup may be essential.
July 28, 2024 · 8min read
How to Write a Will: A Comprehensive Guide to Will Writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
July 21, 2024 · 11min read
How to Get an LLC and Start a Limited Liability Company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
October 3, 2024 · 11min read