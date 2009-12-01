What does HIPAA mean for your privacy?

Just like your financial and personal information, keeping your medical information private is vital. And in today's online world, that can be a challenge.
by Edward A. Haman, J.D.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books.
Updated on: October 25, 2021 · 4 min read
Protecting your sensitive medical information is important. While it can be beneficial for your various medical care providers to quickly share your records over the internet, your medical information can also be used for marketing purposes and—just like information you might carelessly post on social media—it might even be accessed by hackers.
To provide some privacy protection for medical information, Congress passed HIPAA, which stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. But while HIPAA provides some privacy protection, it also has its limits.
HIPAA is a federal law designed to protect a patient's sensitive information from being released without their consent.
So, what does HIPPA mean for your privacy? The short answer is that HIPAA helps protect your privacy, but it probably does not provide as much protection as you might think or as much as you would like.
To understand what HIPAA actually does, it's important to know what its two primary purposes are:
HIPAA actually consists of two parts: the Act as enacted by Congress and numerous rules created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to implement the Act. Two of these rules that set forth privacy requirements are:
Information that is considered PHI includes:
HIPAA does not apply to everyone. It only applies to what the Act calls a "covered entity," which basically includes:
This leaves out many others who may obtain medical information about you and your family. Some examples of organizations that are not covered by HIPAA are life insurance companies, employers, school districts, law enforcement agencies, and many state and municipal agencies. Therefore, the medical information you disclose in your life insurance application, or medical information you give to your child's school, is not protected under HIPAA.
If you let your friend know that you have a particular medical condition, and that friend passes that information to someone else, there is no HIPAA violation because HIPAA does not apply to your friend.
HIPAA rules set forth circumstances under which PHI can be disclosed by a covered entity. This can be broken down into two categories: disclosures that require your written permission and disclosures that can be made without your permission.
Generally, patient permission for disclosure of PHI is required, unless the HIPAA Privacy Rule specifically permits disclosure without permission. This includes information:
Information may be disclosed without your permission if it's necessary for medical treatment, billing, and payment processing.
There are also some rather broad and generally-worded exceptions to the Privacy Rule, which allow government access, such as:
If a covered entity violates HIPAA rules, it can incur civil fines and criminal penalties. Complaints regarding HIPAA violations are handled by the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
However, there has been criticism of OCR and the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to aggressively pursue violators.
Health care providers, medical insurers, and other covered entities typically make efforts to assure they are in compliance with HIPAA privacy rules. This includes training their employees on the rules. However, there are a few things you can do to enhance the privacy, and accuracy, of your medical information:
It's important to understand the basic purpose of HIPAA, its privacy rules, and the limitations of those privacy rules. The HHS website can provide more information about your rights under HIPAA, as can the CDC website.
