What happens if I don't file a Statement of Information in California?

California requires the filing of an annual report or Statement of Information
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: October 31, 2023
If your LLC or corporation is required to file a Statement of Information in California, you may be tempted to delay filing because you're busy. It's a good idea to resist this temptation and take the steps necessary to ensure that you file the Statement of Information in a timely manner. Aside from a monetary penalty, a failure to file could have other, very serious, consequences.
While regular filing is required of both corporations and LLCs in California, the state makes it relatively easy for businesses to meet the Statement of Information filing requirements. The forms that LLCs and corporations are required to file can be downloaded directly from the California Secretary of State website.
When an LLC or corporation in California files late or fails to file a Statement of Information, the Secretary of State notifies the state's Franchise Tax Board of the late filing or the failure to file. The Franchise Tax Board will then assess a penalty on the business. The amount of the penalty depends on the type of entity.
However, a monetary penalty may not be the only consequence of a failure to file or late filing. The LLC or corporation may also face suspension or forfeiture. This can lead to serious consequences for the continued financial health of your business:
In the event that you fail to file the Statement of Information—and if your business has a Statement of Information on file with the California Secretary of State for the current filing period—you can submit a penalty waiver request for review. In order to submit the penalty waiver, you must provide the specific reasons for the failure to file the Statement of Information within the required filing period.
By understanding the requirements specific to filing the Statement of Information in California, you can help ensure that your business operations continue to run smoothly.
