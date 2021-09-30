Why tax avoidance is perfectly legal

Tax avoidance is the use of legal methods to reduce the amount of tax owed. Who wouldn't want that?
Find out more about Business Accounting with LZ Books
Excellent
by Naomi Levenspil
A CPA by trade, but a writer at heart, Naomi Levenspil jumps at the chance to exercise the right side of her brain. W...
Updated on: October 16, 2023 · 3 min read
Tax avoidance is the use of legal methods to reduce the tax that you owe. This is accomplished by taking advantage of allowable credits and deductions, and through strategic tax planning that prioritizes favorable tax treatment. Tax evasion means illegally reducing your tax burden by omitting or falsifying information. While tax avoidance is perfectly legal and often built into the tax code, tax evasion is illegal and subject to civil and criminal prosecution.
While tax avoidance may have a shady connotation, the IRS actually encourages certain behaviors by offering tax credits in exchange. Through incentivizing taxpayers with a lower tax liability, lawmakers are able to promote goals such as health insurance, education, and retirement savings, which are healthy for the overall economy and provide relief to individual taxpayers. There are many legitimate tax credits built into the tax code that allow taxpayers to legally reduce their tax liability. Some common examples include:
One of the reasons the tax code is so complicated is due to the many details and provisions surrounding some of these laws. So long as you are careful to follow the IRS guidelines set forth, reducing your taxes in this way is perfectly legal.
Strategic tax planning plays an important role in reducing tax liability, and this is where a tax professional such as a competent CPA or tax attorney can be particularly helpful. The tax code is complex to interpret, and you want to make sure that your efforts to minimize your taxes provide you with the maximum benefit while staying within IRS guidelines.
There is often more than one way to structure a taxable transaction, and careful tax planning considers and evaluates the tax impact of each option. By factoring in the tax impact of each option as well as the effect of the transaction itself, you may be able to reduce or eliminate the resulting tax liability. Here are some scenarios where strategic tax planning can be impactful in helping to avoid or reduce taxes:
Tax evasion describes illegally and deliberately falsifying or concealing information to reduce or eliminate a tax liability. Typical examples of tax evasion include:
Tax evasion is subject to fines of up $250,000 for individuals ($500,000 for corporations) and jail time of up to five years. Because the line between legal tax avoidance and illegal tax evasion is one that you don't want to cross, and because tax law can be extremely complex to interpret, a competent tax professional should be consulted to ensure that you stay on the right side of the law.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read