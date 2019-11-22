Why you need to conduct a property title search

Do you know the purpose of a title search? Learn what one is, what it's used for, and the importance of having one before you purchase real estate.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: February 14, 2023 · 3 min read
Title searches are crucial before buying or selling real property, as they might unearth an issue that could hinder the transfer of the deed. A buyer might identify a hidden debt attached to the property or a lien that might make their lender back out, while a seller might learn they don't even have the legal right to sell.
Conducting a title search entails examining countless documents, including deeds, contracts, and other recorded papers, to learn whether the owner owns the property “free and clear" of any defects, such as outstanding liens or zoning violations. As the buyer, you want to make sure that you get a clear, or marketable, title so you don't have legal issues in the future.
While attorneys and specialized companies can do a title search, you can also conduct one yourself. Some cities have their own websites that help prospective buyers perform some parts, but not all, of the search.
Although either of these routes can be far cheaper, they may end up costing you more in the long run if you fail to identify a legal snag. Any defects in title can prevent an owner from selling the property, while those same defects can prevent a buyer from purchasing their dream home.
A title search can find many problems that could keep a property from being marketable. Some of the most common issues found are:
Whether you're the seller or the potential buyer, check with a real estate attorney if you have any questions about the consequences of any encumbrances on the property. Then, when the property is free and clear, they may also be able to help with transferring the deed.
Performing a title search requires reviewing public documents in the county clerk's office, registry of deeds, recorder's office, local courthouse, or any of a number of other offices in your county. Most searches are incomplete unless you visit several locations to check for the deed, liens, judgments, and other encumbrances.
Each state and county files land records in their own unique way, which can make it difficult to know where—and how—to look. Databases or land record books could contain the information you need. Some offices record the documents, such as the deed and the real estate contract, under a number system, the property location, or the owner's name.
For a home title search, you'll need the location, block, and property lot, the owner's name, and whatever else you know about the property. You then use this information to search for multiple deeds to ensure that no unexpected names appear on the documents and that the property was always properly conveyed. Gaps in ownership should not exist. Looking for multiple documents makes the search lengthy and tedious, which is why the vast majority of home buyers choose to hire a title company.
