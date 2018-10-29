Your guide to PA divorce forms

If you are planning to file for divorce in Pennsylvania, you will need to know the numerous forms used in PA divorce cases, and understand their purposes. The required forms also vary, based on whether or not you and your spouse have an agreement.
Understanding divorce forms is essential to navigating the Pennsylvania divorce process. The information below will outline the purposes of the various forms you may encounter.
The Pennsylvania Divorce Code has two procedures. Section 3301(c) governs cases where the parties have an agreement. Section 3301(d) governs cases without an agreement, in which case the parties must have been separated for at least one year before filing.
The spouse filing the case is called the Plaintiff, and the other spouse is called the Defendant. To file for divorce, at least one of the parties must have been a Pennsylvania resident for at least six months before filing.
Most of the forms you'll need can be obtained from the Pennsylvania Courts website. The titles and form numbers listed below are those used on the website. A few forms are not available on the website, so they must be created or obtained elsewhere. Not all of these forms will be used in all cases.
Also be sure to read the Pennsylvania Divorce Procedure instructions.
The following forms may be used in all cases, with or without an agreement of the parties:
In addition to the forms listed above, the following forms also may be needed in a case filed under Section 3301(c), where you and your spouse have reached an agreement:
In addition to the forms for all cases, the following forms may be used in a case filed under Section 3301(d), where you and your spouse do not have an agreement:
In addition to the numerous Pennsylvania court forms outlined above, many counties have their own forms and requirements, so be sure to check with your county's court clerk's office or website. You may decide to get help from an online service provider to ensure that you follow all the procedural steps—and file the requisite forms—correctly.
