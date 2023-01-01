POWERED BY AI

Business Name Generator

Advanced settings

By clicking "Generate" I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use and AI Additional Terms. Business name generator uses AI technology to suggest business names and provide insights, but it does not provide legal advice.

Found a name you love? Click on it to start your LLC registration.

Business names for you:

Couldn't use that prompt!

  • Try something shorter and more direct.
  • Avoid sensitive topics or controversial content.
  • Avoid trademarked names or brand names.
  • Focus on a single topic or idea.

Hit our rate limit!

Sorry, we hit our request rate limit. Please try again in a few seconds.


Chances are we couldn't understand your IP address. If you're using a VPN, consider disconnecting.

How we generate your  business names

Our generator uses prompts designed with small business owners in mind. We take your input and tone selections to create a list of twenty names that fit your needs. If you’d like to try a new set of names, just adjust your input or tone selections and press “Generate” again.


Our generator is 100% free of charge, so feel free to continue tweaking your settings until you’re happy with the results. Then, just select your chosen name and we can help you get it registered in a few easy steps.

Names are AI-generated and may be inaccurate. Business names may not be available in your jurisdiction. To get legal guidance on registering a business, connect with an attorney.

How to pick the perfect name for your business
Any great business deserves a great business name, but choosing the right name for your specific circumstances can seem like a challenge. As you generate names, keep these four key considerations in mind:
01
Focus on brand identity
In many ways, your brand identity is just as important as the products you sell—so much so that up to 77% of consumers say that they make purchases based on brand names over product names. With that statistic and mind, think about the people to whom you want to sell your product or service. What are their values? Do they prioritize affordability, sustainability, efficacy, luxury, or something else? By taking the time to better understand your target demographic, you can find ways to communicate with them via your business name and overall brand identity.
02
Research your target audience
Market research is key to any successful business, but it's especially effective for an online business. Our market insights generator will help get you started, but it's important to also research successful competitors that sell products or services similar to yours. Look at how they interact with their customers and whether it's relevant for your target audience. Then, take those learnings and let them help you choose a unique business name.
03
Factor in searchability
When people search for products or services like yours, what are the most common words or phrases they use? Incorporating popular phrases into your brand name can help you show up more frequently on search engines. Once you've identified the best words or phrases, you can also incorporate them into future slogans, logo creation, or product descriptions.
04
Check social and domain availability
Unique business name ideas don't last long, especially on social media or the internet. Even if a name is available to register with the government, it's important to check domain name and social media handle availability. That way, you can have a united brand identity across multiple platforms—something that the majority of consumers say they value in a brand.

How is LegalZoom's business name generator different?

LegalZoom's business name generator is different from typical generators in two ways:

1. Focus on small business

Our generator was built with special prompts to help create more professional, authoritative names. This also means that we exclude any outputs with inappropriate or improper language that are likely to be rejected by your state's business formation office.

2. Customizable sliders

Once you've input a bit of information about your business idea, our generator allows you to adjust the tone of the business names it suggests. That way, you can switch between funny or serious business names in seconds.

Free business name examples for popular industries

To help get you started, we've also gone through and assembled a few example business names for different industries.

Construction Names

The Iron GiantsMetalWorks MavericksBolt & Beam BuildersGearshift ConstructorsWeld It Up BuildersThe Industrial RevolutionariesHeavy Metal ConstructorsTorque & Steel BuildersThe Big Machine BuildersPipe Dream Constructors

Gym Names

Rise & Grind FitnessPower Hour GymLevel Up Fitness CenterIron Resolve GymVictory Fitness Co.Limitless Training ZoneUnstoppable StrengthThrive Fitness ClubThe Goal Line GymAscend Fitness Hub

Graphic Design Names

Radiant Branding StudioSpectrum Logos Co.Chromatic Identity CollectiveColorForge BrandingBrightPath Branding Co.Vivid Visions StudioPalette Crafted LogosGradient Glow BrandingKaleidoscope IdentityThe Bold Hue Collective

T-shirt Names

Nostalgia Revival Co.Timeless Threads CollectiveThe Golden Era WardrobeRetroCharm ApparelVintage Vault Co.The Nostalgic StitchForever Classics StudioHeritage Style Co.Decade Luxe ThreadsOld Soul Apparel

Tattoo Shop Names

Elite Ink Co.Timeless Skin CreationsSignature Ink StudioParamount Tattoo CollectiveRegal Ink WorksThe Ink AuthorityClassic Line StudioIntegrity Tattoo Co.TrueLine Ink AtelierIconic Skin Artistry

Pressure Washing Names

Surface SolutionsPrecision Power WashLegacy Exterior CleaningElevated Clean Co.Sterling Surface CareCrystal Shield ProfessionalsPinnacle Exterior CleaningRefined Pressure SolutionsHeritage Surface CareSuperior Surface Solutions

Slime Names

Urban Slime Co.The Chill StretchGlowline GooThe Squish SceneNeon Stretch StudioViscosity VibesThe Slime LordsMetro Slime CollectiveSlime Up StudioTrendy Drip Co.

Cute Names

Sugar & SprinklesButtercup BakerySweetie Pies Co.Frosted Bliss BoutiqueThe Little CrumbWhisk & WhimsyMuffin Top MagicBerry Sweet BakesCupcake CoveCookie Crumble Co.

Tech Names

LogicCore SystemsCodeSphere SolutionsKeystone Software GroupSummit Logic WorksFramework TechnologiesAnchorSoft Co.Vertex Code SolutionsSolidCode InnovationsCornerstone Systems Co.CodeIntegrity Solutions

Boutique Names

Budget Bliss BoutiqueLuxe for LessSecond Style CollectiveSavvy Shopper Co.The Bargain ClosetFrugal Finds CoutureChic on a DimeSnagged & StyledPennywise ThreadsReStyled Wardrobe

Jewelry Names

Jewel RoyaleGlam & GleamRadiance RefinedThe Bling BoutiqueOpulent AdornmentsSparkle SocietyChic Charm Co.Bedazzled BlissHaute Jewels StudioGlittering Grace

Candy Names

Sweet Escape Candy Co.Sugar HavenDecadent DelightsCandy Bliss BoutiqueSavor the SweetnessChoco & Caramel DreamsSweet Treat EmporiumLush Lollies & MoreSugar Cravings CollectiveMelt & Munch Candy Co.

Tavern Names

Timberline TavernThe Iron StagLantern & LodgeRed Oak PubThe Hearthstone BarCedar & Smoke TavernThe Travelers’ RestThe Rustic HavenBirch & BarrelWildwood Refuge

Event Planning Names

Ever After EventsLegacy WeddingsTimeless Weddings Co.Radiant BeginningsElegance in PlanningHarmony WeddingsRefined CeremoniesBridal Bliss Co.Wedded PerfectionClassic Matrimony Co.

Travel Agency Names

Opulent JourneysSapphire EscapesPlatinum HorizonsThe Elite VoyageExquisite World Travel Haute Voyage CollectivePrestige PassportsLuxe OdysseyCrown Travel Co.Majestic Horizons

Esthetician Names

The Skin StudioPure Radiance EstheticsPrecision Complexion SpaElevate Skincare Co.Essence EstheticsThe Skin SanctuaryPinnacle EstheticsTimeless Glow StudioThe Complexion BarHarmony Skincare

Etsy Names

Urban Nest StudioEdge & Aesthetic Co.Modern Haven CollectiveBold & Balanced DecorRaw Reflections StudioElemental Living Co.Artisan Interiors CollectiveSleek Nest StudioRefined Edge DecorMidnight Motif

Craft Names

Glue It or Lose ItMessy MasterpiecesHot Glue HeroesCrafty Chaos Co.Nail It CreationsTape It TogetherYarn and ShenanigansSticky Fingers StudioSnip, Glue, RepeatOops! I Crafted Again

Clothing Names

Everyday EdgeOff-Duty CollectiveChill & ChicLounge LegendsEffortless VibesThe Relaxed EditComfy CoutureLaidback LuxeEasy Threads Co.Urban Basics

Candle Names

Bling & BurnPosh Glow Co.Wick & WinksFlicker FancyGlam Glow Co.The Luxe Wick PartyHigh-Class FlickersFancy Flames Co.Glow Like RoyaltySparkle & Scent

Handyman Names

Trusty Tools HandymanReliable Repairs Co.Everyday Fix ProsDependable Handyman ServicesSwift Fix SolutionsCornerstone Home RepairSureFix HandymanAll Season HandymenAlways Ready RepairsNeighborhood Handyman

Consulting Names

The Think Tank Co.Pivot Point PartnersBrainstorm BureauThe Strategy SyndicateGamePlan GurusVisionary Ventures ConsultingNavigate NextGrowth Hacking AdvisorsInsight Edge ConsultingStrategic Spark

Bar Names

Velvet ShakerThe Orchid LoungeLiquid AlchemyGlass & GarnishOpulent PourGilded SipsThe Silver StirNoble NectarLuxe LibationsThe Artful Aperitif

Dog Walking Names

Walk This WayThe Ruff RoutePaws and GoFetch and StrollStrut Your PupOn Cloud K9Unleashed AdventuresWagging WheelsTail TrailsDogged Determination

Daycare Names

Tiny TykesLittle LaddersBright ButtonsSnuggle SpotGiggly BeansThe Sunshine CenterThe Cozy CubbyThe Blossom NestCuddle CornerFirst Steps Daycare

Restaurant Names

Verdant TableGreenhouse BistroPure RootsThe Earthy BistroBotanical BloomThe Fresh PlateVitality GardenGreen & GrainPurely PlantfulNourish & Bloom

Trucking Names

Apex Freight SolutionsTitan Transport GroupIronclad HaulersPinnacle Freight CorpVanguard Hauling ServicesDominion LogisticsCommand TransportPrecision Freight SystemsSovereign Cargo Co.Legacy Freightline

Cafe Names

Brewed AwakeningSip HappensMug LifeBean There, Drank ThatEspresso YourselfDeja BrewPerk Up!Ground ControlSpill the BeansHot Shots Café

Food Truck Names

The Sub StopStacked & SlicedRoll & DeliBread & ButterHero HubGrind & Grill SubsThe Stuffed RollThe Hoagie HavenWrap & RollThe Mighty Melt

Lash Names

Opulence Lash BoutiqueGraceful Lash LoungeSatin & Silk LashesElite Lash AtelierThe Lash ParlorVelvet Lash StudioBelle LashesCrowned Beauty LashesExquisite LashesLuxe Elegance Lash Lounge

Bracelet Names

UrbanWrapsLuxeBand CreationsStreet Chic BanglesTrendWave BraceletsInstaCuff StudioBohoVibe BraceletsMinimalista BandsVibeStraps StudioSleek String Co.Trendy Armwear

Flower Shop Names

Petals & PalsBlooming BlossomsCherry CharmThe Flower NestDaisy DreamsBuds & ButterfliesPetal Pals FloristSweet StemsLittle Buds BloomBudding Joy

Real Estate Names

Apex Residential RealtyPremier Home SolutionsDominion Residential GroupPinnacle Home Real EstateLegacy Living RealtyCommand Residential RealtyVanguard Home BrokersSovereign Residential PropertiesElite Estates RealtyCrestline Residential Group

Cleaning Names

FreshNest CleanersShineTime HousekeepingTrueClean HomesSpotless LivingCleanNest SolutionsPureHouse CleaningBrightNest Home CareSparkleMaid ServicesEasyClean HomesHomeGlow Cleaners

Hair Salon Names

LuxeLocks SalonFreshCut StudioGlow & Flow Hair StudioHairLoft StylesTress LoungeChic ShearsVibe Hair BoutiquePrimeStyle SalonModernMane StudiosPureGlam Salon

Nail Names

Artistry in NailsTip Top Art StudioThe Nail CanvasArtisan Nail CreationsSignature Polish Nail StudioHandcrafted NailsBrush & Buff StudioStroke of Genius NailsCrafted in ColorPalette Nails

Crochet Business Names

The Crochet LabStitched StoriesHooked in ArtWoven WhispersThreads of ImaginationCrocheted CreationsPattern PioneersThe Yarn MuseFreeform FibersThe Artisan Hook

Landscaping Names

BloomLine LandscapingGreenScape CreationsYardVista ProsTurfMasters Co.GardenGlow SolutionsFreshCut LandscapesNatureScape ExpertsEasyGreen LandscapingGrassRoots LandscapersThriveLand Design

Hotel Names

The Grand OpulenceImperial Heights ResortRegal Crown HotelSovereign SuitesElite Monarch HotelPrestige LuxeParamount Luxury HotelCrystal Empire HotelThe Imperial EssenceMajestic Crest Resort

Law Firm Names

Evergreen Family LawHorizon Family SolutionsUnity Family AdvocatesHarbor Family Law CounselGenesis Family LawyersNorthStar Family Law GroupEmblem Family Legal AdvisorsLegacy Circle Family LawSerenity Family Legal ServicesBridgeway Family Solutions

Photography Business Names

Elite Portrait StudiosLegacy PortraitureRefined Portrait PhotographySignature Shot PortraitsMasterpiece Portrait StudiosNoble Frame PhotographyArtisan PortraitsPinnacle PortraitureHeritage Portrait StudiosIconic Lens Portraits

Bakery Names

Knead & CrustGolden Rise BakeryOven Fresh ArtisansCrafted CrustsThe Artisan’s OvenFlourish Artisan BakesBaked with ArtistryThe Crust CollectiveHearth & Grain BakeryRising Artisans


message bubbles

Frequently asked questions
Frequently asked questions