Business Name Generator
Business Name Generator
Found a name you love? Click on it to start your LLC registration.
Business names for you:
Couldn't use that prompt!
- Try something shorter and more direct.
- Avoid sensitive topics or controversial content.
- Avoid trademarked names or brand names.
- Focus on a single topic or idea.
Hit our rate limit!
Sorry, we hit our request rate limit. Please try again in a few seconds.
Chances are we couldn't understand your IP address. If you're using a VPN, consider disconnecting.
How we generate your business names
Our generator uses prompts designed with small business owners in mind. We take your input and tone selections to create a list of twenty names that fit your needs. If you’d like to try a new set of names, just adjust your input or tone selections and press “Generate” again.
Our generator is 100% free of charge, so feel free to continue tweaking your settings until you’re happy with the results. Then, just select your chosen name and we can help you get it registered in a few easy steps.
Names are AI-generated and may be inaccurate. Business names may not be available in your jurisdiction. To get legal guidance on registering a business, connect with an attorney.
How is LegalZoom's business name generator different?
LegalZoom's business name generator is different from typical generators in two ways:
1. Focus on small business
Our generator was built with special prompts to help create more professional, authoritative names. This also means that we exclude any outputs with inappropriate or improper language that are likely to be rejected by your state's business formation office.
2. Customizable sliders
2. Customizable sliders
Once you've input a bit of information about your business idea, our generator allows you to adjust the tone of the business names it suggests. That way, you can switch between funny or serious business names in seconds.
Free business name examples for popular industries
To help get you started, we've also gone through and assembled a few example business names for different industries.
Frequently asked questionsFrequently asked questions
Our generator uses AI to provide tailored name suggestions based on your input.
LegalZoom’s business name generator is completely free to use. Generate as many names as you’d like without paying a dime.
Yes, you can change your business name by filing amendment with your state, or you can operate your business under a different name altogether through a "Doing Business As" (DBA) registration.
While generating names with our tool is free, registering a business name involves government filing fees. LegalZoom simplifies the process of registering your business name, so you can focus on starting your business.
A trademark provides extra layers of legal protection, ensuring no one else can use your name. It’s an essential step for safeguarding your brand identity.
LegalZoom’s business name generator is designed to make naming your business simple and strategic:
Backed by attorney insights: Built with input from legal professionals to help minimize potential conflicts to sell the same type of goods and services and align with best practices.
Creative and professional suggestions: Results are tailored to your tone and industry, balancing creativity with professionalism.
Guidance from start to finish: From brainstorming to registration, we make it easy to secure the perfect name.