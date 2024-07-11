1099 vs. W-2 employees

Deciding between a 1099 independent contractor and a W-2 employee can affect your working relationship, costs, and tax implications. Make an informed choice with our guide.
Need a legal document reviewed by an attorney?
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Updated on: July 14, 2024 · 11 min read
The difference between a 1099 employee vs. a W-2 employee goes beyond their tax forms. The distinction shapes how much control you have over an employee, your financial responsibility towards them, and your tax obligations.
Even if you have a third party handling your books, it’s essential that you know the differences. It will help you understand who is better for your own business.
A 1099 worker is an independent contractor. An independent contractor has more control over their work, is generally paid by the hour or per assignment, and is responsible for paying their own taxes, business expenses, and benefits. They often have specialized expertise and are brought on board for a specific project or function. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers independent contractors and freelancers who provide their services to businesses to be self-employed.
Examples of 1099 workers are:
Simply put, a W-2 employee is your regular part-time or full-time employee. They are on the employer’s payroll and automatically have their payroll taxes withheld.
Other characteristics of W-2 employees are:
For a W-2 employee, a business has to withhold applicable state and federal taxes, pay employment taxes, and contribute to their Social Security and Medicare funds.
Examples of W-2 employees are:
Signing employment contracts is a smart way to set expectations and limit your liabilities. However, don’t assume all employee contracts are the same. A fundamental difference exists between an employee agreement and an independent contractor agreement.
An employee agreement is for part-time and full-time employees on the company’s payroll. Elements included in an employee agreement are job expectations, working conditions (locations, hours, days), compensation and benefits, termination terms, and details about the severance package. Many employee agreement contracts also have nondisclosure, non-compete, and overtime payment clauses.
An independent contractor agreement has some overlap with an employee agreement, such as the inclusion of payment terms and role responsibilities.
But, an independent contractor agreement will also include:
It won’t include information about severance pay, overtime pay, benefits, or contributions to retirement accounts.
An experienced attorney can help you draft a contract tailored to an employee or independent contractor. They will ensure you don’t miss out on crucial elements like confidentiality or nonsolicitation clauses that can harm your business down the road.
The difference between a 1099 worker and a W-2 employee boils down to four things: employment status, taxes, benefits, and costs.
The main difference between the two types of workers is their relationship with the hiring authority. A W-2 employee is legally part of your company’s staff count, and you can control the work performed, working hours, and location, and mandate the use of specific tools.
You can’t enforce the same control over 1099 workers because they are self-employed, independent contractors. They set their own hours, accept or decline assignments, and use their own tools and methods. They can also decide to provide their services to other businesses.
For a W-2 employee, the employer must withhold state and federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security taxes from their pay. An employer must also report and pay unemployment tax for each W-2 employee.
On the flip side, no taxes are withheld for 1099 workers. Self-employed workers are responsible for reporting payments and paying income and self-employment tax (which covers Social Security and Medicare taxes).
Here’s an example: You hire John as a freelance designer for your website and onboard Mary as a full-time administrative assistant. When John completes his design assignment, you will simply cut him a check for his fees without tax cuts. But, for Mary, you will withhold taxes like income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes from her paycheck each payday. At the end of the tax year, it’s your responsibility to pay these taxes to the appropriate government agencies on Mary’s behalf.
W-2 employees have access to a plethora of benefits and legal protections. They are guaranteed minimum wage and stand to receive employer-provided benefits like health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off, and retirement saving plans.
Other perks and legal protections afforded to W-2 employees are:
A 1099 worker is on their own when it comes to benefits and legal protections. They are 100% responsible for their Medicare and Social Security taxes, insurance, injuries, and retirement plans. They don’t get any paid time off or unemployment benefits.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) says that hiring an employee actually costs 1.4 times their salary. Workers’ compensation, paid time off, insurance, payroll taxes, supplies, equipment, training costs, and more drive up the overhead expenses for W-2 employees.
A contractor's hourly rate tends to be on the higher end of the salary spectrum, but remember they are not employees and don’t come with other costs like administrative expenses. You don't have to pay for unused vacation days or spend on their training. Therefore, your business can save at least 20-30% if you hire contractors to complete tasks.
Picture this scenario: You thought you were saving money by hiring a freelance writer for your company’s blogs, but you gave them set hours and mandated they complete tasks from your company’s location. Come tax time, you get a fine because you misclassified the employee as a contractor. The savings have turned into a headache.
If a small business misclassifies a worker, they could be on the hook for:
Worker misclassification doesn’t just impact the business owner. It affects the employee, too. If we go back to the above example, the freelancer misses out on workers’ compensation and unemployment benefits because the government didn’t receive the employer’s share of the taxes. A W-2 employee misclassified as a worker doesn't receive the legal protection afforded to other employees.
Appropriate classification is not just about avoiding fines or criminal penalties from the IRS. It’s about understanding your working relationship with your people and the rights and protections afforded to each type of employee. A tax or legal consultant can explain the range of risks associated with misclassification of a worker.
Contractor relationships or employees? Consider the following factors before you decide to hire one over the other.
Carefully weigh the following considerations to determine which option suits your needs.
The lines between a W-2 employee and a 1099 worker can be confusing because no single test applies. The Internal Revenue Service has a three-point common law test (guidelines) that can help you avoid lawsuits and penalties.
The IRS examines the entire relationship between a business owner and the employee, focusing on three key factors: behavioral control, financial control, and type of relationship.
Using the IRS three-point test to determine a worker’s classification, but are still confused? An experienced attorney will examine your entire relationship with the worker and advise you on classification.
As per the IRS, a worker on your payroll who provides a different set of services can be counted as a W-2 and 1099 worker. The key aspect here is a distinction of service. A valid example of this would be an administrative assistant on your payroll who is contracted to perform pest cleaning services after hours.
Independent contractors must uphold their tax obligations and pay self-employment and income tax.
For federal tax purposes, you can use IRS form 1099-NEC to report wages paid to a service provider. You don't have to withhold income tax or the employee's share of employment tax.
January 31 of the following year is the deadline for giving any service provider and employee their Form 1099 or W-2. For the wages paid in 2024, you have till January 31, 2025, to submit the documents. You must also submit a summary of all the W-2s and 1099s you prepared to the appropriate government agencies by January 31. If you miss the filing deadlines, you can request a 30-day extension using Form 8809.
If you misclassify an employee as an independent contractor and have no reasonable basis for doing so, you could face civil fines or criminal penalties for failing to withhold state and federal taxes. You may also have to pay wage shortfalls and unpaid taxes.
You may also like
An employer’s guide to 1099 employees
Before hiring a 1099 employee, it’s important to understand the limitations of a 1099 contractor and sign a legally enforceable contractor agreement.
July 11, 2024 · 9min read
Commonly missed tax deductions for gig workers
Don't miss out on these tax deductions for gig workers.
February 2, 2024 · 4min read
Protect your business with an independent contractor agreement
Hiring someone to complete that small project you've needed done for ages? If they're working as an independent contractor, rather than as an employee, make sure to protect your business with an independent contractor agreement.
November 30, 2023 · 4min read