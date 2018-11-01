5 reasons to revoke a power of attorney

You can revoke a power of attorney for any number of reasons—even simply because you've changed your mind—but be sure you revoke it correctly and create a new power of attorney if needed.
Learn more about Power of Attorney
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: December 28, 2023 · 3 min read
Sometimes, the person you chose as power of attorney isn't a good fit for the job anymore. Your power of attorney isn't set in stone—you can revoke it at any time, and you don't need to give a reason.
Because situations and relationships change, it's a good idea to review your financial and healthcare powers of attorney every few years, to make sure your estate planning stays up to date. Here are some situations in which you should consider canceling your current power of attorney and signing a new one.
Chances are, your power of attorney appoints a relative or close friend to act as your agent. But your relationship may be very different now than it was when you signed your power of attorney. People get divorced, they grow apart, and they have disagreements that can't be resolved. Your agent should be someone you can trust to act in your best interest. If the person you originally chose doesn't fit that description anymore, you can revoke the power of attorney and sign a new one.
A person must be alive and have mental capacity to act as a power of attorney. As a practical matter, this means the person you've named should be able to manage finances, make decisions, and understand the consequences of those decisions. Dementia, mental and physical illness, substance abuse, and accidents are just some of the things that can affect a person's mental capacity. If you don't think the person you originally chose is up to the job anymore, or if they've passed away, it's time to revoke your power of attorney.
Consider whether your agent is truly available to step into the role if needed. For example, it may be important to have an agent who lives in the same city or state as you, so they can be available for health issues or to handle personal business. If your agent has moved overseas, it may be time to cancel the power of attorney. Similarly, you might not want an agent who travels often or has a personal situation that would make it difficult to handle the job of power of attorney.
Sometimes, the person you've appointed decides they don't want to be your agent anymore. You don't want someone managing your affairs or making decisions if they don't want to do it. The best course of action is to honor their request and revoke your power of attorney.
You don't have to provide a reason for revoking a power of attorney. That means you can cancel your current power of attorney simply because you've had second thoughts about the person you appointed as agent. Or you may decide you don't need a power of attorney. A power of attorney is your document, and it should reflect your wishes.
You can revoke a power of attorney in one of three ways:
Changing your durable power of attorney is a simple and affordable process. Before you name a new agent, be sure they're willing to fill this important role. And notify your old agent of the revocation. Then you can rest assured that if your power of attorney is ever needed, you'll be in good hands.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read