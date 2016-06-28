7 tips for managing your business while on vacation

When you own a small business, taking a vacation can seem a little scary. Here are 7 tips to help you conquer your fears, plan for your absence, and manage things while you're away.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: March 17, 2023 · 3 min read
Owning a business can mean long hours, hard work, and financial uncertainty.
While the rest of the world is planning summer beach trips, you're working. You don't take time off because you're afraid of what could happen. What will clients and customers do without you? Will they leave you for a competitor? How will it look if there's an emergency and you're surfing in Fiji?
The fact is, a vacation is one of the best things you can do for yourself, your business, and your customers:
Ready to get away? You'll need three things: planning, communication, and the right mindset.
A vacation means relaxing and unplugging from your business. Really commit to your well-deserved vacation, and plan ahead, so you don't bring your work with you. Y
ou won't have much fun if you're stuck in a cramped cruise ship cabin with your laptop while everyone else drinks piña coladas by the pool.
Schedule your vacation three to six months in advance, so you'll have plenty of time to prepare. If possible, plan to take your vacation at a time of year when your business is slower.
Some restaurants and retail stores close for a planned vacation every year. If you're a service provider who works by appointment—like a massage therapist or hairstylist—you may be able to close your doors.
Notify customers ahead of time, and they'll wish you well—and they'll come back to hear your travel stories.
If you're in a service business, schedule your work so you don't have deadlines to meet during your time away or in the week after you return. Also, try to wrap things up a week before you leave. This helps you prepare for project delays that can turn your departure into a nightmare and gives you time to catch up when you return.
Problems arise when clients expect you to be around—and then you're not.
Tell them about your vacation well in advance, and remind them shortly before you leave. If you have a storefront, you'll be closing, post a sign on the door, and an update on social media so customers know when you'll be away and when you'll be back.
You may be on vacation, but the rest of the world isn't.
If you tend to receive lots of calls and emails, train an employee, or hire a virtual assistant to sort them and direct only the most important ones to you.
Taking time away from your small business can seem scary at first, but it's important for your physical and mental health—and the health of your business. With a bit of planning and good communication, you'll find that enjoying a relaxing vacation is easier than you ever imagined.
