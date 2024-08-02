How To Conduct a Nevada Business Search

Updated on: August 2, 2024 · 6 min read

If you're forming an LLC or corporation in Nevada, you must select a unique business name that adheres to state guidelines and is distinguishable from other registered names.

To do so, you can perform a Nevada business search, also called a NV LLC search or NV business lookup. This is the process of looking through a database of Nevada business entities for companies registered under the same name or a similar name as the one you were considering for your own business.

As part of your NV business search, you'll also want to check domain availability and registered trademarks to help ensure your company name is distinctly different from already registered business names in the state.

We'll discuss the importance of reviewing registered business names and ways to select a unique and compliant one for your own LLC or corporation in Nevada.

Let's start with the Nevada Secretary of State (SOS), which oversees business entities within the state. Here’s how you can get in touch with them for a Nevada business lookup:

Website: nvsos.gov

Phone number: (775) 684-5708

Address: Nevada State Capitol Building, 101 North Carson Street, Suite 3, Carson City, NV 89701

Email: sosmail@sos.nv.gov

Step-by-step guide to a NV SOS business search

Before conducting a NV Secretary of State business search or NV SOS search, it's important to understand that you only need to do so if you're registering an LLC or corporation within the state. (If you're forming a sole proprietorship, you don't need to file a formation document with the state, so these guidelines don't apply.)

Now, it's time to search whether the potential name of your business entity already exists with the state's office. Follow these steps to conduct a NV SOS business search:

Navigate to the NV SOS business search website. Use one of the various search methods to determine the legally recognized name of businesses registered within the state. You can search by the business name, business entity ID, NV business ID, officer name, or registered agent name. To broaden your Nevada entity search and help ensure you capture all of the results, experiment with the search features. For instance, you can search by names that are an exact match, start with certain words, contain some of the words, or contain all the words.

Why conduct a Nevada entity search or LLC lookup

Conducting a Nevada entity search shows you whether your business name is already in use and whether there are any trademarks associated with it. This allows you to avoid selecting a business name that is too similar to another registered name, which could cause confusion or lead to legal issues.

Not only that, but selecting a unique name is also a state legal requirement. Therefore, an entity search can help you comply with the state guidelines, ensuring your name is distinguishable enough from others.

Important naming guidelines in Nevada

Some of Nevada's company naming guidelines include the following:

Restricted words. The state has a list of restricted words that you cannot use in your company name without prior approval. Some examples of these prohibited words include bank, trust, engineer, accountant, auditor, architect, and homeowners association.

The state has a list of restricted words that you cannot use in your company name without prior approval. Some examples of these prohibited words include bank, trust, engineer, accountant, auditor, architect, and homeowners association. LLC requirements. An LLC business name must include the words Limited Liability Company, L.L.C., or LLC.

An LLC business name must include the words Limited Liability Company, L.L.C., or LLC. Personal names or initial requirements. A company name with a personal name or initials must include words that signal it's a business, such as LLC, Incorporated, Corp, Ltd., or Company.

A company name with a personal name or initials must include words that signal it's a business, such as LLC, Incorporated, Corp, Ltd., or Company. Uniqueness. To avoid confusion, your business name must be distinguishable from other registered business entities.

To avoid confusion, your business name must be distinguishable from other registered business entities. Offensive words. A company cannot have a name that includes offensive or obscene words or phrases.

A company cannot have a name that includes offensive or obscene words or phrases. Misleading names. You cannot use a deceptive name that might be misleading or imply that it's associated with a government organization.

Check domain name availability

In addition to performing a Nevada LLC search, we recommend checking if a domain with that name is already in use. After all, you'll want your company name to match your website address to avoid confusion.

To check domain name availability, run a search on domain websites like GoDaddy or Squarespace. Also, search social media platforms, like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram to ensure there aren't profiles sharing your business name.

Conduct a trademark search

When selecting your business name, avoid trademark infringement and choose a name you can eventually register to help protect your company's brand identity.

When you perform a NV corporate search, the database will provide any trademarks, trade names, and service marks with that name. You can also search for registered trademarks via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark search system.



We can help make the process easier with trademark search, registration, and compliance.

Next steps to start your business in NV

Once you've completed your NV entity search and decided on an appropriate business name that complies with state guidelines, follow this new business checklist:

Register your business. File Articles of Organization for your LLC or Articles of Incorporation for your corporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. If you're a sole proprietor or forming a partnership, you'll file a Fictitious Firm Name with the county clerk.

File Articles of Organization for your LLC or Articles of Incorporation for your corporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. If you're a sole proprietor or forming a partnership, you'll file a Fictitious Firm Name with the county clerk. Apply for a Nevada state business license. Most companies operating in Nevada must obtain state business licenses, but depending on your business location and operations, you may also need to apply for permits and business licenses at the city or county level. We can get the business license process started for you and help you stay in compliance.

Most companies operating in Nevada must obtain state business licenses, but depending on your business location and operations, you may also need to apply for permits and business licenses at the city or county level. We can get the business license process started for you and help you stay in compliance. Consider applying for a trademark. Registering your trademark with the state of Nevada, USPTO, or LegalZoom can help you protect your brand's identity and make it exclusively yours.

Registering your trademark with the state of Nevada, USPTO, or LegalZoom can help you protect your brand's identity and make it exclusively yours. Register your domain name. Your business name should match your domain name to help build your online presence.

Nevada business searches made easy

There's a lot to keep track of when starting your business in Nevada, from selecting an appropriate name to filing documents with the state. At LegalZoom, our business services do all the heavy lifting for you to ensure you complete all necessary steps when forming your LLC or corporation. For more info, check out our business formation services.

FAQs

Looking for more info? Check out these FAQs.

Do I need a unique business name to apply for a business license?

Yes, if you're forming an LLC or corporation in Nevada, your business must have a unique name to obtain a business license. If the name of your business entity is already registered or doesn't comply with the Nevada naming guidelines, you won't qualify for a license.

Do other states have requirements associated with naming business entities?

In addition to Nevada, other states have their own rules and regulations for business entity naming.

How do you register a business in Nevada?

It depends on what kind of business you'd like to form. LLCs and corporations must file documents with the Secretary of State, while sole proprietors and partnerships must file with the county clerk.