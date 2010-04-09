A smart way to avoid probate: The living trust

Assets in a living trust are not considered part of your estate at your death, meaning they can often be distributed without the complications and hassle of going through the probate process.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS.
Updated on: April 26, 2024 · 5 min read
After your death, the probate process can take a considerable length of time, during which your estate's assets are frozen and inaccessible to your heirs. The living trust can help to avoid probate obstacles.
A proper living trust bypasses the probate process for any assets held by the trust, which means a faster and smoother distribution of your assets to your beneficiaries.
Probate is a court-supervised process that is required before the assets in your estate can be distributed to your beneficiaries.
Having a will means the court-ordered distribution of your assets following probate will be in accordance with your wishes. But a will doesn't protect your assets from the probate process itself.
If you have a will, your executor must first apply to or petition the probate court to begin probate, and it's only after the process is completed that they are authorized to distribute the assets of your estate in accordance with the instructions you've set out in your will.
And if you don't have a will, your estate must still go through probate. Rather than an executor, the probate court appoints a personal representative who assumes the duties of an executor. Because there is no will, the distribution of your assets once probate is completed will be governed by your state's intestate succession laws.
While a number of factors have an impact on the length of the probate process, probate usually takes between one to two years to complete. And if you do have a will and it's contested, the probate process can take much longer before your estate is settled and your assets distributed according to the terms of your will.
Because the assets comprising your estate are frozen during the probate process, they remain inaccessible to your heirs until probate is completed. By using a living trust, you can avoid the necessity of the probate process for any assets that are held by the trust, and the distribution of those assets can take place immediately following your death.
The living trust works to avoid probate because the trust itself owns any assets you transfer into it. At your death, your estate is made up of all the assets you own. Because your living trust legally holds title to the assets it holds, these assets aren't considered a part of your estate, and therefore do not need to go through the probate process.
In addition to avoiding probate, a living trust offers a number of other benefits, including:
Because setting up a living trust is more complicated than setting up a will, it's always a good idea to consult with an estate planning attorney to ensure you set up your trust properly. If you opt to do it yourself, you need to make sure you're using proper trust language; your living trust must be properly drafted in order to be valid.
However, there's more to setting up a living trust than setting up a basic trust structure:
If you want your assets to avoid the probate process, the living trust is an effective option in your estate planning process. Any assets held by your living trust will not be considered a part of your estate, and your successor trustee can begin distributing those assets according to the terms of the trust immediately following your death.
