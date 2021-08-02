Get probate & executor assistance

Probate is the legal process through which the court oversees how an estate will be distributed. If you signed a last will, your estate passes to the beneficiaries named. If not, your estate passes to relatives based on state law. Generally, a formal probate action is required if an estate includes real property. But in many states, probate isn't required and other legal remedies are available if the estate is of minimal value. If you do not have a last will, the court will assign someone to manage your estate and its distribution, which will be based on your state's laws.

Some people think having a last will allows them to avoid probate. This isn't true. A last will is submitted to probate court to determine who receives your property, who is appointed as guardian of any minor children, and who will be responsible for carrying out the last will's requirements. If the total value of your estate is below a certain amount, which varies state by state, a probate may not be required. Depending on where you live and the size of your estate, probate can be very expensive and time consuming, with court costs, attorneys' fees and other expenses either paid directly out of, or reimbursed by your estate.