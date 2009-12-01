Beat a speeding ticket: What you need to know

Know your options when it comes to tickets. The next time those flashing lights are meant for you, rest assured that you have more of a defense than how well you can cry.
Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 4 min read
Noticing the flashing police lights in your rearview mirror is bad enough. Facing the results of a speeding ticket is much, much worse.
A first offense could increase your car insurance base premium by about 15-27 percent; a second minor conviction can inflate it an additional 40 percent. The rate increase doesn't last just a few weeks — increases last an average of three years.
Depending on your driving record and your state's point system, your ticket may cost you your driving privileges. So just how much do you want to lose your license? Read on to find out just how you can beat a speeding ticket, in or out of court.
While it may sound impossible, your state may allow you to simply pretend like your speeding ticket never happened.
Find out from your state's DMV or traffic court if there are ways to dismiss your ticket. If you have a clean record and your state allows it, this may be an option.
Some southern states defer judgment if you don't get any tickets for the next six months.
Rhode Island will even consider dismissal if the amount that exceeded the speed limit is less than 20 miles per hour over the posted limit and you have no vehicular violations in three years.
Your other option to beat a ticket and stay out of court may be attending a driving school. While each state's policies are different, generally, once you submit your certificate of completion to the court, minor convictions are erased from your record.
While this option is more expensive than a simple dismissal, the cost is mostly in time. In some states, classes are offered only once a year or every 18 months, and class time varies between 6 to 8 hours.
You may still be subject to paying a fine for your ticket and school tuition, which averages around $50 to $80. Some states offer traffic school courses online.
If dismissal or traffic school won't work for you, or if you truly feel you've been unfairly ticketed, it's time to put the court system to work for you.
Going to court can intimidate anybody, particularly the inexperienced, yet just showing up gives you an advantage.
Only 3-5 percent of all tickets are contested. Half of those who contest their tickets have their cases dismissed altogether, while the other half receives reduced fines or plea bargains. A reasonable defense will steel your resolve, and increase your chances for success in beating your ticket.
Keep a copy of your ticket and, as soon as possible, document the circumstances under which you were driving and ticketed. Describe the who, what, when, where, and why you were cited.
Know who the officer is and what was said, and solicit the help of witnesses, such as passengers. Know the charges and study the law that is allegedly violated.
Describe when and where the alleged violation and ticketing occurred. Cite anything that can be material, such as the flow of traffic, road conditions, or how the officer's view of you was obstructed.
There are 35 million tickets issued each year. Consider what would happen if all these were contested in court and how much money drivers are paying unnecessarily.
By going to court, the only thing you stand to lose is your time and the amount of the original fine. Statistics show you are likely to either win or have the fine reduced.
Silently submitting by paying the fine without taking steps to contest it, will result in higher insurance and a sullied driver's record.
