The 37 Best Business Ideas for Women (2025 Guide)

Women-owned businesses were once an anomaly, but now they're commonplace. We've seen a surge in women entrepreneurs in recent years, and the numbers continue to rise—there was a 13.6% increase in women-run companies between 2019 and 2023 alone.

However, that's not to say it's an easy feat. Women who run small businesses continue to face more hurdles than their male counterparts, which can negatively impact women’s success.

We'll discuss these challenges and address some of the best business ideas for women interested in starting their own companies in 2025.

Women-owned businesses are growing

According to recent studies, women own more than 14 million businesses, which employ 12.2 million employees in the United States. Women-owned businesses actually now represent nearly 40% of all businesses. If we break those numbers down, women open roughly 849 small businesses every day in the U.S.

Currently, the highest number of women business owners oversee companies in the following sectors: health care and social assistance; accommodation and food services; administrative and support; professional, scientific, and technical services; and retail trade.

Not only are we seeing women gain momentum in the entrepreneurial world, but we're seeing them excel in that space. A recent study with a venture capital firm determined that the women-founded companies in their portfolio outperformed male-founded businesses by more than 60%.

Why more women are choosing to start businesses

Many reasons exist for this increase in women starting their own businesses. The following are a few examples of why many women are turning to entrepreneurship:

Job scarcity . Nearly 75% of women entrepreneurs cited limited job opportunities as the reason for starting their own business.

. Nearly 75% of women entrepreneurs cited limited job opportunities as the reason for starting their own business. Pandemic impact . The pandemic encouraged people to try new things and look for new opportunities. Women-owned businesses accounted for half of all new businesses formed during the pandemic.

. The pandemic encouraged people to try new things and look for new opportunities. Women-owned businesses accounted for half of all new businesses formed during the pandemic. Discontent with expectations of the traditional workforce . Many women are seeking roles that provide them with more flexibility and allow for work-life balance.

. Many women are seeking roles that provide them with more flexibility and allow for work-life balance. Childcare limitations . A rising number of women have said they started their own businesses in response to increased childcare responsibilities.

. A rising number of women have said they started their own businesses in response to increased childcare responsibilities. Personal fulfillment. Women entrepreneurs are seeking personal fulfillment in their careers.

The challenges facing women in business

Women have long faced obstacles that have made entrepreneurship a challenge for them. Although many women are overcoming these hurdles, that's not to say they don't still exist today.

The following are just a few of the many barriers women continue to battle in the workplace.

Funding hurdles

Funding hurdles remain one of the biggest challenges women face, as all-women start-up teams only receive 1.9% of venture capital funding. In other words, women entrepreneurs received just $4.5 billion, compared to $238.3 billion in overall allocations.

As for business loans, women loan applicants experience higher rejection rates. They receive 5% less funding than those offered to men.

Gender bias

Women continue to experience gender discrimination and disadvantages in the workplace, with 35% of women entrepreneurs reporting challenges due to gender. Another 70% cited the negative impacts of these stereotypes, with nearly half saying it affected their profits.

Gender bias comes in all shapes and forms, from undermining a woman's credibility to establishing gender-based pay gaps.

Underrepresentation in certain industries

Some male-dominated industries, like fintech, have been reluctant to open their doors to women. Historically, the tech, engineering, finance, and construction fields, among others, have underrepresented women.

These gender discrepancies, paired with issues like limited funding for women and unequal access to opportunities, can prevent or discourage women from succeeding in these fields.

Although many have broken into these industries, women still experience (and suffer from) these gaps in representation.

Economic vulnerability

Women, particularly women of color, tend to be disproportionately impacted by economic events compared to men. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted this issue: Researchers have dubbed the pandemic-related recession "She-Cession." One job report found that by January 2021, 2.5 million women had left the workplace compared to just 1.8 million men.

While there are many reasons why women are unfairly impacted by economic vulnerability, the following are just a few examples of what we saw during the global pandemic:

Household, childcare, and remote learning duties often fall on women.

Women often carry the burden of caring for ill relatives.

Women and minorities are overrepresented in high-layoff-risk industries, such as hospitality and retail.

Roughly 90% of "patient-facing global healthcare workers" are women, exposing them to higher health risks.

The 37 best small businesses for women in 2024

Despite these challenges, women continue to shatter the glass ceiling and make strides in the workplace.

If you're a woman looking for small business ideas, follow along for some career inspiration. From starting your own online business for consulting to establishing a successful freelance editing business, these are some of the best small business ideas for women who want to expand their careers and embark on new business endeavors.

1. Digital marketing

Women account for only 37% of leadership roles in the digital marketing space, representing a need for more women to pursue careers in this industry. There are many avenues to pursue in digital marketing, such as search engine optimization, social media strategy, content marketing, brand management, data analytics, and more. To start your own digital marketing agency, you'll typically need digital marketing experience and a college degree in a related field.

While there are many roles you can take with this business idea, as a digital marketing manager, a woman makes an average salary of $94,066.

2. Freelance writing

Starting a freelance writing business is a great business idea because it provides women with a lot of flexibility. They can pretty much work and write whenever and from wherever is most conducive to their lifestyles, whether they're traveling the world or taking care of their children. You also have a lot of flexibility on the kind of company you create, like a freelance editing business or a resume writing business.

According to one study, 53.7% of freelance writers are women, showing that women are already slightly more represented in this industry than men. Interestingly, one study found that women actually charge more than men in the freelance world, with women charging 11.7% more per word and 8.3% more an hour than their male counterparts.

Many freelance writers and editors obtain degrees in writing-related fields, like English or journalism, but formal training may not be a requirement depending on the business idea and experience.

3. Social media consulting

This business idea involves coaching businesses and organizations on how to enhance their online presence. One report found that 61.1% of social media managers are women, which suggests women are already paving the way for others on this career path.

To excel in this field, you'll likely need to obtain a bachelor's degree in marketing or communications and receive hands-on experience before starting your own social media consulting business. As for salary expectations, the average social media consultant earns $60,000 a year.

4. Graphic design

Starting your own graphic design business is another viable business idea for women. You could create a business that provides visuals for websites, brochures, magazines, print ads, and more.

This is another industry that's already attracting a lot of women, as women make up 59.1% of all graphic designers. Currently women are making an average salary of $52,636 as graphic designers.

If you'd like to pursue starting your own graphic design business, it'll help to earn a degree in graphic design, build up your portfolio with examples of your work, and get real-world experience working with design software.

5. Health coaching

Health coaching is another industry that appeals to women: They make up 79.1% of all health coaches. As a health coaching professional, you'll focus on improving your client's physical and emotional well-being through healthy lifestyle changes.

If you're interested in starting a health coaching business, you'll usually need to earn a degree or a certificate from a health coach training program. While several factors can influence how much you make, a health coach's average salary is $69,711.

6. Online education/tutoring

For those interested in online business ideas, why not look into virtual teaching? You can start a business offering online education or tutoring services that allow you to work from the comfort of your own home—or wherever you want. This is a particularly great business idea for stay-at-home moms or women who desire flexibility and work-life balance.

The requirements for starting this kind of business will depend on what kind of services you plan to offer. For example, if you want to become a professor who teaches online college courses, you'll need at least a bachelor's degree and experience with the subject. However, if you'd like to offer online tutoring services for elementary-aged children, you may not need any special requirements aside from demonstrating knowledge in those areas. Your salary will vary depending on which path you choose.

7. Expert consulting

If you have knowledge and experience in a certain area, then this could be a profitable business idea for you to consider. For example, if you're a financial adviser, you might decide to open your own consulting business and offer financial advice to clients. Or, if you have a background in public relations, you could start a business in which you help businesses improve their image and reputation.

Because there are so many different avenues you could take your consulting business, the qualifications, requirements, and salaries will vary. That said, you must have the appropriate knowledge and skills to offer your expert opinion.

8. App development

App development is a lucrative business idea for women who have an interest in computer science or software engineering. This line of work is considered a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) field, which continues to be male-dominated, as women only make up 29.2% of the current STEM workforce.

A business in app development would involve engineering and designing new apps or improving or fixing current apps. Your salary will depend on your role and responsibilities, but the average salary for a woman who oversees Android development is $114,394. To excel in this industry, it's best to acquire at least a bachelor's degree in a relevant field like software engineering and earn professional certifications.

9. Event planning

If you love coordinating events and organizing every last detail, then an event planning business might be up your alley. This business idea involves managing all the logistics of hosting an event, from overseeing the budget to hiring vendors and staff. As a woman, you wouldn't be alone in this line of work, as women currently account for 76.6% of all event planners and make an average salary of $54,788.

While there aren't any formal education requirements to pursue an event planning business, it can be helpful to earn a hospitality or event planning degree and gain experience working in this industry.

10. Catering

Catering is another industry that sees more women in these roles than men, with women making up 61.3% of all caterers. If you're considering starting your own catering business, it helps to have experience in the hospitality industry. This might include a combination of college education and real-world experience. As a business owner in the catering industry, you'll also need to obtain the appropriate licenses and permits to serve and handle food.

As for salaries, event managers make an average salary of $52,042, but if you were to own and operate your own business, you could likely expect to make more than that average.

11. Influencer marketing

One study found that 68% of social media influencers are women, showing that women are carving out a space for themselves in the digital community. Influencer marketing provides you with the opportunity to be your own boss and create your own schedule as you partner with brands and share their products or services on your social media channels. If you're looking for business ideas for home, this is a prime option.

The beauty of this career is that it doesn't require any formal training. However, educating yourself on social media management and content creation can help you get a leg up. In terms of salaries, it depends on a number of factors, such as the platforms that you're advertising on, the niche community you're marketing to, and how many followers you have. That said, mega-influencers, those with more than a million followers, bring in an average of $182,272 per year.

12. Fitness coaching

For women who are passionate about health and exercise, a fitness coaching business could be a viable business venture. This business idea allows you to tap into your passion and help clients lead happier, healthier lifestyles. The requirements for becoming a personal trainer can vary, but earning a degree in a field like kinesiology or physical education, along with certifications in your specialty areas, will make you more qualified to start your own business.

Personal trainers make an average of $69,000 per year, but your own salary will depend on the number of clients you have, how many hours you work each week, and what you charge per session.

13. Eldercare

Eldercare is often seen as a woman's role, inside and outside of the workplace, as many women provide unpaid senior care for their loved ones. Even in the workplace, women make up nearly 90% of all eldercare staff. Regardless of it being a women-dominated career, eldercare is a deeply fulfilling and selfless profession that allows you to make meaningful connections with seniors while providing them with emotional and physical support.

If this sounds appealing to you, then starting your own eldercare company could be a good business idea for you. The requirements you need to be successful in this industry will depend on what kind of role you want to play in senior care, like whether you're providing transportation and preparing meals or administering medicine and giving healthcare advice. Some roles may require college degrees or certifications.

Eldercare workers make an average salary of $35,799 in the U.S., but if you run your own business, you could exceed that number.

14. Pet services

Do you love caring for animals? Then starting a pet services company could be the perfect business idea for you. Whether you want to spend your workday walking dogs or boarding cats, this idea could let you get paid for what you love doing.

As a pet sitter, you don't necessarily need any formal training, but it does help to have experience caring for animals. It's also a good idea to look into liability insurance in case something should happen to a pet while under your care.

Pet sitters make an average salary of $33,377 a year, but depending on your client load, you could potentially run this company in tandem with another business idea on this list.

15. SaaS development

SaS refers to Software as a Service, which is a cloud-based application that users can access over the internet. SaaS development is another example of a STEM field that has a gender gap, with women only representing 33.9% of all SaaS developers. If you have computer programming and computer science knowledge or have an interest in learning it, then starting your own SaaS development company could be the right business idea for you.

SaaS developers make an estimated $151,949 per year, making this a lucrative business idea for women.

16. Interior design

The interior design space is another industry where we already see a lot of women working, as 83.1% of all interior designers are women. If you have an eye for design or a flair for creativity, then starting an interior design business could be a great choice.

As an interior designer, you're responsible for creating eye-catching spaces with appealing colors, lighting, materials, and furniture. To become a Certified Interior Designer, you must fulfill certain education and experience requirements. Women interior designers earn an average salary of $64,566, but if you form your own interior design business, you could potentially make even more.

17. Photography services

For creative and artistic women who enjoy taking photos, starting a photography business could be an attractive choice. After all, this career choice allows you to tap into your creative side while setting your own schedule. The options are practically endless—you could be a wildlife photographer who travels the world, a wedding photographer who captures happy couples, or even a music photographer who documents concerts.

Currently, there is a lot of room for women to break into this field. Although globally women make up nearly 75% of photography students, only 15% continue on as professional photographers.

If you'd like to start your own photography business, a photography degree isn't required, but it can help you hone your skills. The average salary of a photographer is $42,345, but certain niches are more lucrative. For instance, portrait and real estate photographers tend to make the most money.

18. Personal styling

If you have a knack for creating outfits and making people feel confident in what they wear, a career as a personal stylist could be the right business idea for you. As a personal stylist, you're responsible for guiding clients on what clothing cuts, shapes, and colors look best on them while helping them showcase their personalities.

Usually, there aren't any formal educational requirements for starting your own personal stylist business, but it can be beneficial to attend fashion school to familiarize yourself with trends and color theory. As for the percentage of women in this field, currently, women make up 78.7% of all personal stylists. Furthermore, the average salary for a woman personal stylist is $32,685.

19. Copy editing/proofreading

Women who have an eagle eye for spotting grammatical errors will excel at copy editing or proofreading careers. If you fall into that category, opening a freelance editing business would allow you to show off your editing chops. This is another business idea you could conduct from home, providing you with more flexibility.

Copy editing is a role that women are already dominating, as women represent 60.8% of all copy editors. To succeed in this career path, it's helpful to have a degree in a related field like English or journalism, or a certificate that proves your proficiency. As for compensation, women make an average salary of $61,917. But again, if you open your own business, you could increase your profits.

20. Translation services

Are you fluent in another language? If so, you could consider putting your language to good skills by forming a translation service business. There are many avenues you could take, such as translating important documents, providing voice-over translations for radio and TV, or even helping families communicate with professionals like doctors or teachers.

Interestingly, women actually already make up a significant portion of translators and interpreters, with women comprising more than 60% of the workforce. Now, even if you are proficient in another language, translators usually need to receive a college degree in that foreign language to earn the appropriate credentials. On average, translators and interpreters make $57,090 per year.

21. Accounting/Bookkeeping

If you like the idea of crunching numbers, starting an accounting business could be a good fit for you. Accounting and bookkeeping roles involve creating financial statements and organizing finances for businesses to help keep their money in order. Typically, accountants must pass the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam to qualify for accounting or bookkeeping positions.

Approximately 60% of accountants and auditors in the U.S. are women. Women in this industry make an average salary of $76,718, which suggests it could be a profitable business idea if you formed your own financial company.

22. Public relations

Women who understand crisis and reputation management and have strong writing and communication skills may want to consider starting their own public relations (PR) business to help other businesses maintain a positive image. As a public relations business owner, you could prepare your clients for press conferences, manage their brand image, and respond to media inquiries.

To succeed in this line of work, it's best to obtain a college degree in public relations, communication, or journalism. You will also want to earn your Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) certificate. As for pay, the average salary for a PR specialist is $71,951.

23. Web design

A career in web design is another small business idea you can perform from the comfort of your own home. As a web designer, you're responsible for creating aesthetically pleasing, user-friendly websites for your customers. A degree in graphic design or computer engineering isn't necessary, but it can help you advance in this industry. If you don't have a college degree, we recommend completing web design certification programs and building a portfolio of your work to show off your skills.

Currently, men still outnumber women in this industry, with women only making up 37.7% of web designers in the U.S. This just means there's plenty of room for women like you to start your own web design business. The average salary for women web designers is $60,984.

24. Legal consulting

If you've always been drawn to law and order, perhaps a career in legal consulting would pique your interest. With a legal consulting business, you would help your clients navigate the legal system and provide legal advice. To earn your credentials, you'll need a bachelor's degree in a law-related field and often a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from an accredited law school.

In terms of demographics in this industry, it's almost 50/50, with women comprising 51% of all legal consultants. On average, women make $58,434 a year in this profession.

25. Podcasting

The podcasting industry has given a voice to women, allowing them to discuss everything from hard-hitting news and personal stories to women-centric subjects and taboo topics. As one of our home business ideas, podcasting gives you the opportunity to speak to an audience wherever and whenever works best for you and your schedule.

Although women-hosted podcasts are gaining traction, they still only represent 29% of weekly podcasters. What's more, 90% of weekly female podcast listeners tune in to women-hosted podcasts, suggesting there's a market for women like you to join the scene.

While there aren't any educational requirements to become a podcaster, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the software and equipment needed to produce your own content. In terms of salary, successful, full-time podcasters make an average salary of $75,498, which goes to show this can be a profitable business idea for women.

26. Real estate

Real estate is another attractive business idea that involves helping clients buy, sell, and rent their properties. If you're skilled at persuading, negotiating, and closing deals, then this could be the perfect business for you. However, to start your own real estate company, you must pass the state exam and receive a state-issued real estate agent license. It's also a smart idea to join the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

In the commercial real estate sector, women make up just 36.7% of the workforce, so you can certainly carve space for yourself and your own business. You could also earn a good living. In recent years, the average fixed-based salary for women in real estate is $100,802.

27. Finance coaching

If you have a way with money, you might find a career in finance coaching fulfilling. As a finance coach, you advise your clients on how to budget, save money, invest, and create financial goals. You don't necessarily need a college degree, but you will need to educate yourself in this field and potentially earn certificates like the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) certification from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.

Women are still lacking in this industry, though—only 23.8% of certified financial planners are women. If you'd like to break into this industry and start your own finance coaching company, you could expect to make around $112,000 a year, according to the national average.

28. Career coaching

Women who enjoy providing advice, offering guidance, and helping people create goals might like to pursue career coaching. If you were to open your own career coaching business, your role would be to help your clients succeed in their careers and achieve their professional goals. Now, depending on your experience, you may not need a college degree, but having a degree in counseling or psychology could certainly help. Furthermore, you may want to earn your ICF Certified Accredited Career Coach certificate.

As a woman career coach, you would join the ranks of many other women, as they currently make up 70.5% of the career coaching workforce. As for salary expectations, the average women career coach makes $37,583.

29. Audiobook voice-overs

Maybe you have a soothing voice. Or perhaps you have an interest in voice acting. Whatever the case, a career in audiobook voice-overs could be the role for you. As an audiobook narrator, you record yourself reading a book aloud, which might involve creating voices for each character or collaborating with other narrators. You could start a company doing this and provide full-time or part-time services to your clients.

While there aren't a lot of reports on women vs. men in this industry, that shouldn't dissuade you from starting a business in this realm, as many authors need women's voices for their audiobooks. The average salary is $64,756, with the potential to earn royalties from audiobook sales, too.

30. Customized clothing services

For women who love sewing and designing clothes, a career in customized clothing services could be a successful business idea. Custom clothing designers craft their clients' clothes from scratch, tailoring them to their specific needs and preferences. This role gives you the opportunity to get creative, work with your hands, and dream up fashion-forward outfits.

You don't necessarily need a degree in fashion design or fashion merchandising, but that kind of education could help you succeed in this field. Either way, it's essential for you to have a strong understanding of how to design, create, and produce clothing.

Women make up 85.9% of the fashion design workforce and earn an average salary of $58,259.

31. Mental health coaching

Mental health coaching is another career path geared toward people who like helping others. Starting a business in this field would involve helping your clients improve their well-being, such as teaching them to manage their emotions and make healthier life choices. Although it's not required, earning a degree in counseling or a related field could provide you with the tools you need to help your clients succeed. There are also various online courses available to earn mental health coaching certifications.

Of the total number of mental health coaches, 77.1% are women, and on average, they earn a salary of $50,591.

32. Food trucks

If your friends and family are always raving about your cooking, why not open your own food truck? With your own food truck business, you could pursue your passion for cooking and share your home-cooked food with hungry customers. In terms of requirements for starting your own food truck company, you don't necessarily need any formal training, but you will need to obtain the appropriate food handling and serving licenses and permits.

Despite women accounting for 60% of the food industry workforce, only 30% of food truck owners are women. As for profitability, salaries can vary depending on the success and popularity of your food truck. That said, on average, food truck owners earn between $24,000 and $153,000 per year.

33. Childcare

Women who are passionate about caring for children may find joy in starting their own childcare businesses. This would afford them the opportunity to educate, engage, and inspire children while providing them with basic needs and care.

Depending on your business model, you may not need a college education to form your own childcare business, but you will need to complete state requirements. For example, in California, childcare workers must complete four hours of pediatric CPR/AED, four hours of pediatric first aid, and eight hours of preventive health and safety training.

The majority of childcare workers are women—92.3%, to be exact. Now, although the average salary for women in childcare is $19,702, you could earn more as a childcare business owner.

34. Tech support

As you might assume, technical support is another industry where women are trailing the men, as they only comprise roughly 25% of the tech workforce. However, that doesn't have to be the case. If you're a woman interested in starting a career in tech support, you could help boost those numbers! As someone in tech support, you would be responsible for troubleshooting, diagnosing, repairing, and installing software systems and technical products.

A college degree isn't required to start a tech support business, but computer training is necessary. You'll need to be proficient in areas like computer science, information systems, and computer engineering to excel in this field. In terms of compensation, women in tech support make an average salary of $72,680.

35. Nonprofit organizations

If you're someone who wants to give back to the community, then nonprofit work may be a viable business idea for you. Starting a nonprofit organization would allow you to focus on your passion and support a specific cause, whether that's helping the environment, supporting underprivileged women, feeding the homeless, or rehoming shelter animals. While a college degree isn't a requirement to start your own nonprofit, having a strong background or personal experience with your area of focus will be beneficial.

Women make up 75% of nonprofit workers, but only 10% of those women are in leadership roles. This means you can shake things up by forming your own woman-run nonprofit company. As for salary expectations, if you're the founder of the business, you must decide whether you'll be part of the staff or part of the board, which will determine whether you're eligible to get paid. If you sit on the board, you cannot receive compensation.

36. Personal chef services

Perhaps you adore being in the kitchen, but the idea of cooking for hundreds of people doesn't do it for you. If you'd rather whip up one or two masterpieces a day, you might enjoy offering personal chef services. As a personal chef, you could curate meals for a finite number of guests, allowing you to focus on your culinary craft.

Currently, 62% of personal chefs are women, and you could join that number when you start your own business. As a personal chef, you could expect to make an average salary of $69,673, but you could make far more depending on your offerings and clientele.

37. Cybersecurity consulting

The cybersecurity market is on the rise, with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting a 32% increase in cybersecurity jobs between now and 2032. If you're looking to break into a viable industry, cybersecurity consulting could be the career for you.

As for training, it's best to have a college degree that covers areas like cyber defense and computer science, but it's also possible to earn cybersecurity certifications, such as GIAC Information Security Professional or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

As you might expect, women are still the minority in this industry, as women only represent 20% to 25% of the workforce. Salary-wise, women are making an average of $115,003 a year, so starting a company in this industry could be a profitable business idea.

FAQs

What does it mean for a business to be ‘woman-owned’?

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) defines a woman-owned business as one that is at least 51% owned and operated by women.

Are women-owned businesses profitable?

Yes, women-owned businesses are profitable. Recent studies show that they've generated $2.7 trillion in annual revenue.

Are there funding options specifically for women-owned businesses?

Yes, there are various funding options for women entrepreneurs like the SBA Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program and the IFundWomen Grant marketplace. Many women-focused grants are available, too, including the HerRise Micro-Grant, Cartier Women’s Initiative, and High Five Grant for Moms, among others.

What do women need to consider before starting their own businesses?

Like anyone interested in starting their own company, women should create a business model, obtain the appropriate skills, training, or education requirements, and then start the business formation process. This typically involves selecting a business name, filing articles of organization, acquiring an EIN, and applying for business licenses and permits.