Cash vs. accrual accounting: What’s best?

As a current or aspiring small business owner, one of the most important decisions you will make is the type of accounting method you’ll use. Understand the difference between cash and accrual accounting.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: June 17, 2024 · 14 min read
Have you ever wondered why your business bank account balance might not match your business' financial statements? It comes down to when one records revenue and expenses. Cash and accrual are the two most common accounting methods.
Even if you outsource your business' finances to a third party, knowing the difference between these two techniques is essential because one model might better suit your business’ structure.
Let’s look at how cash vs. accrual accounting works: the advantages and disadvantages of each and explain how each affects your business so you can select the right accounting method.
The core differences between these two accounting principles are timing and complexity. Cash basis accounting tends to record income the moment cash or payment is received. Accrual accounting recognizes revenue when the transaction occurs, not when money is received.
Cash basis accounting is also known as cash receipts and disbursements or checkbook accounting. Cash accounting recognizes revenue only when they receive payment or when it’s deposited in your bank account. Expenses are also recorded as and when they are paid. In simpler terms, it means that expenses are only recognized when the cash leaves your hands to go to suppliers, vendors, and other parties.
The cash basis accounting method does not track inventory, accounts receivable, or accounts payable.
Let’s look at an example of how Julia, a freelance graphic designer, would record income for her business. Julia designs a logo and business cards for a client with a billing value of $2,000 in January. Julia won’t document the income until the client pays in March.
For expenses, Julia purchased a new graphic pen in February and paid for it with her debit card. She will record the expense when money is debited from her bank account.
From a cash flow perspective, Julia’s balance sheets for January and February will show a negative balance as she incurred expenses and recorded no income. When she receives her payment from her client in March, her cash flow will be positive.
Cash-based accounting offers several advantages, particularly for small businesses or those just starting out. Here are some of the key benefits.
On the flip side, the cash basis method of accounting does have some drawbacks. Here are a few.
Here’s another example, if your company’s sales have been declining over a period, but you suddenly receive a large number of cash payments from customers, cash accounting will show an influx of cash and a jump in profitability.
Here are the types of businesses for whom cash basis accounting might be the better option:
Accrual accounting recognizes revenue when a product is sold or a service is completed—not when cash comes into your hands. Expenses are recorded when they are incurred and not when you pay them off.
The Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) outline the use of accrual accounting for businesses. It’s also the most commonly used accounting method for large enterprises and publicly traded companies.
Here’s a quick example of how the accrual basis accounting method works. Let’s go back to Julia, our freelance graphic designer. Julia completed a website design project for a client in March but isn’t expected to get paid until June. Under accrual accounting, she will record revenue of $3,000 in March as she completed her work then, and that’s when the income was earned.
For expenses, Julia pays for an annual subscription to a graphic design magazine in January for $500. Julia will record this as a prepaid expense in January and then spread an equal portion of the cost across 12 months.
Here is why many businesses prefer the accrual accounting method for their financial reporting:
Here are a few drawbacks to adopting accrual accounting:
As mentioned earlier, accrual basis accounting is the more commonly adopted accounting practice. Here are a few more examples of businesses that use accrual accounts:
Your choice of accounting methods can impact your tax burden. Let’s take a closer look at how income taxes are filed under each method.
Income and expenses are filed according to your cash flow with cash accounting. You will report income in the tax year you received the money. Likewise, costs will also be deducted in the year you paid them.
Here’s an example: A small home bakery business that uses cash accounting completes a party order for $1,000 in December 2023 but doesn’t get paid until January 2024. The bakery will not record the income for its 2023 income tax returns, and it won't have to pay taxes on it.
As we have highlighted, accrual accounting records revenue and expenses as they are earned and incurred. Therefore, the associated taxes must also be filed during the same accounting period.
If the small home bakery used the accrual method, they would include the $1,000 revenue as part of 2023’s taxable income. Likewise, any expenses incurred to complete that December party order would be deducted as business expenses for the same tax period.
Tax laws and regulations are complex, and there are exceptions or specific rules that could apply to your industry or business size. Speak to a LegalZoom tax expert. They can explain which accounting method could give you more tax benefits and better suit your business.
Let’s combine all that we’ve discussed and understand how your business’ balance sheets would look under each method.
Your small photography business has the following transactions for April 2024:
Under the cash method, your business’ profit would be negative, indicating a loss.
The cash method won’t account for the subscription bill of $40 because you didn’t pay for it in April 2024.
With accrual accounting, your income statement would look slightly different. The profit would be $260, and here’s how it would work:
The accrual method of accounting would include the $40 bill for the magazine subscription as part of the month's accrued expenses, even if it hadn’t been paid.
As you can see, there’s a vast difference in how each method reports company profitability.
Cash basis accounting is a reliable and simple-to-use accounting method. It’s also easier to maintain and gives a quick insight into your company’s cash flow.
However, the cash method might not depict the most accurate or updated picture of the company’s financial health. Before selecting one method over another, take the following factors into account.
If your small business’ annual sales are over $25 million, or you’re a publicly traded company or C corporation, then you must follow the accrual accounting method.
Additionally, if your business has several bank accounts or multiple LLCs under a parent LLC, it’s advisable to choose accrual basis accounting.
If your business plan doesn’t anticipate much growth over the upcoming years and you’re satisfied with the number of annual transactions, then cash basis accounting could be a better fit.
However, if you foresee the number of transactions and their complexity increasing or anticipate annual revenue exceeding $25 million, it’s smarter to adopt accrual accounting from the get-go. It will save you from the headache of changing over later.
The IRS mandates that businesses with inventory follow the accrual basis method. Your inventory includes completed merchandise, raw materials, and work in progress.
There are a few exceptions to this rule for certain small businesses, which an experienced tax consultant can explain.
If your business deals with credit, which includes accepting customer’s credit card payments or paying your bills, then it’s better to adopt accrual accounting.
Investors and financial institutions like banks prefer to work with businesses that use accrual accounting because it shows a more transparent and accurate snapshot of the company’s financial shape. Moreover, it communicates to external stakeholders that the company is financially astute and capable of expanding. So, if you anticipate getting a loan or funds from external stakeholders, pick accrual accounting.
Here’s a quick recap: If your business deals primarily in cash, has no inventory, and has annual gross receipts under $25 million over the past three years, then the cash method would be the better and simpler option to follow.
However, suppose your business deals with credit, has inventory, or has plans to seek funding from angel investors and other financial institutions, like banks. In that case, then accrual accounting will provide more benefits.
Remember that some companies must use the accrual accounting method for tax compliance purposes. Speak to a tax attorney or a certified public accountant (CPA) to understand whether your business falls into this category.
The main difference is the timing. Cash recognizes revenue and expense when the money is received or paid. Accrual factors in income and expenses during the time it’s earned.
This comes down to your business’ needs, size, and goals. If your small business primarily has cash transactions, has no inventory, and has limited transactions, then the cash basis might be the more straightforward method to adopt.
But if your small business has growth plans, requires external funding, or if you expect to track inventory in the future, it might be wiser to adopt accrual accounting from the beginning.
Yes, you can change from cash basis accounting to accrual accounting or go vice versa (if your business isn’t required to use accrual accounting by the IRS.
To switch your accounting method, complete Form 3115 and submit it to the IRS during the taxable year you want to make the change. The IRS will have to approve the change before you can officially alter how you record your income and expenses.
Transitioning from one method to another can be tricky, and there could be tax implications, especially if you have limited resources. LZ Books can help you make the switch and offload your bookkeeping so you can focus on more important aspects of your business.
With cash basis accounting, a small business owner will only record revenue when the cash is received for a product or service.
No, cash basis accounting doesn’t comply with GAAP. Your business has to use the accrual method to be compliant with GAAP.
