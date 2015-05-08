The assets in your last will will be subject to probate court, a time intensive and expensive legal process. A living trust in Louisiana can help you avoid these additional costs. Find out more about living trusts and how one could help you.
Find out more about Living Trusts
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: February 6, 2024 · 3 min read
A living trust in Louisiana is an important option to consider in estate planning. A revocable living trust (sometimes called an inter vivos trust) provides control over and privacy for your assets during life and after death in a way no other legal vehicle can provide.
When you create a living trust in Louisiana, you are the settlor. The settlor establishes the terms of the trust and places assets into the trust. A trustee must be named to manage the assets. It is common to name yourself, with a successor trustee in place to take over after your death. As trustee, you are in charge of managing the assets for your own benefit during your lifetime. Once you die, the successor trustee then follows the directions you include in the trust for how the assets are passed to the beneficiaries. Your revocable trust can be changed by you or even cancelled while you are alive. An irrevocable living trust is different and cannot be altered once it is created.
A Louisiana living trust passes the assets in the trust to your beneficiaries without going through probate, the process in which a will is verified and enacted by a court. Probate can take many months and incurs the expense of an executor and attorney as well as court fees. Louisiana has not adopted the Uniform Probate Code, so its procedures are not simplified. Estates worth less than $75,000 can use a small estate procedure that is faster and less expensive. If your estate is under this limit, it may be less expensive to plan on this than to create a trust.
A living trust Louisiana offers you great control over your assets both during your life and after your death. During life, you, as the trustee can do anything with your assets as you wish. You can use them, give them away, or spend them. You may live in your house and drive your car. You can move assets into and out of the trust as you wish. After you pass, your successor trustee manages your assets and distributes them to your beneficiaries according to the terms you have created in the trust. You can set dates, conditions, and events for the disbursement of the assets, unlike with a will where the assets it covers are distributed as soon as probate is finished. A living trust is also more difficult to contest than a will, giving you the security that your wishes will be carried out.
Another primary benefit of a living trust is that it creates a veil of privacy. The trust need not be approved by any court and never becomes public record. No one knows what’s in it, what assets it passes, or to whom. This is contrast to a will which must be approved by a probate court and made public.
A revocable living trust also protects you should you become mentally incapacitated. All of your assets are already controlled, owned, and managed by the trust and a conservatorship proceeding is likely unnecessary for you to have your financial life managed for your benefit.
Your revocable living trust does not avoid estate taxes. There is no inheritance or estate tax in Louisiana, but there is a federal estate tax applied to estates over $5 million. This tax can be avoided by creating a marital or AB trust (sometimes known as a QTIP trust) which passes assets from one spouse to the surviving spouse. You should be aware that a revocable living trust cannot protect assets from Medicaid.
Creating a living trust in Louisiana occurs when you sign the trust document in front of a notary public and then fund the trust by the transfer of assets into its ownership. A living trust offers important benefits that many people find useful as they create a plan for the future and for their estate. Weigh the options and choose what works best for you.
If you're ready to create a Louisiana living trust, LegalZoom can help. Create a living trust online in Louisiana through LegalZoom and receive a pour-over will, transfer deeds, a document organizer, and more.
You may also like
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read