Data breaches: How to protect yourself from fraud

If you've ever gone fishing, you have some insight into the cybercrime of phishing. Rather than you tossing out your line to hook your catch, you are the prey targeted by fraudsters. Find out more about how to recognize when you've been phished or scammed and what you can do.
by Geoffrey O'Brian
Geoffrey O'Brian is a freelance writer and digital content strategist.
Updated on: March 29, 2023 · 5 min read
Data breaches are at an all-time high, placing your personal information—such as your name, email address or street address—at risk. If you've heard recent stories about data breaches in the news or have been notified directly that your personal information was fraudulently obtained, you may want to keep an eye out for any suspicious emails.
Email scams
Much of the suspicious activity may come in the form of email scams, since most often email addresses are linked to personal information. With upwards of 2.8 million emails sent every second, and experts claiming 90% of these are spam or viruses, it's not always possible to fully protect yourself. But a little knowledge can go a long way toward protecting yourself once a data breach occurs. The first line of defense is to recognize the scams, then take steps to avoid them.
Here is a view into two of the most common ways scammers attempt to elicit money or personal information from you once your email has been compromised—spam and phishing—and then some tips on keeping your information safe.
Spam: It's not personal
Spam refers to the indiscriminate sending of unsolicited bulk messages (usually email) via an electronic messaging system. Spammers use low-cost electronic means to send large quantities of emails with commercial messages, hoping to hook a percentage of recipients with an offer or scam.
Tips to protect yourself from spam:
Phishing: Don't get hooked!
Phishing is a way cybercriminals try to obtain sensitive personal information such as passwords, usernames, and credit card details by masquerading as a trustworthy entity in an email or instant message.
Once scammers obtain your email address from a data breach, they can “phish” for ways to entice you to reveal passwords or other personal or financial information. This may come in the form of emails from companies you trust asking you to log in to protect or update your data. Instead, you are linked to a scammer's fake site and your identity and any information you reveal is captured.
Tips to avoid a phishing scam:
How to decrease your chances of your information being stolen
Cybercriminals use various means to hack into and steal information from databases that store email addresses and other personal information. If a data breach occurs and your email is fraudulently obtained, you can take steps to protect yourself. Once your email is obtained, scammers may use the tactics above to solicit purchases or sensitive information. Be cautious about how and where you share your email address and other personal information and decrease the ways it is shared by others.
Tips to keep your information safe:
We all want to trust our email. Apply these tips to forge a new, safer online lifestyle.
If you do fall victim to an email fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov. The FTC enters Internet, identity theft, and other fraud-related complaints into an online database accessible to civil and criminal law enforcement agencies around the world.
