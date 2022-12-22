Do you need a virtual address or a virtual mailbox?

A look at the finer points of virtual mail addresses and virtual mailboxes to help you decide which one is right for you.
Considering the ubiquitous nature of digital communication, it's surprising the post office has a presence in this day and age. However, we live in a world ruled by bureaucracy, so chances are there will be forests worth of paper flowing through the system for the foreseeable future.
The bottom line: Unless you're living off the grid completely, you probably still get postal mail. And while that's not always a problem, it can become one in certain circumstances.
If you're a freelancer, remote worker, expatriate, or digital nomad, you might find yourself looking into virtual mail or virtual address service. And while these products are related, they're not exactly the same, so depending on your specific situation, either one or the other might make more sense.
So let's dive deeper into the finer points of virtual mail addresses and virtual mailboxes to help you decide which one is right for you.
Despite being called “virtual," a virtual mail address actually does exist. Usually used for business purposes, it's a real address that accepts physical mail, but the difference is that your business does not operate from there.
Virtual mail addresses are most often used by people who work from home or companies that do not maintain a physical location. If you operate a business in the United States, you need a business address, and there are myriad reasons you wouldn't want to use your home address or a P.O. Box. You can't legally use a P.O. Box as a business address in some states, so a virtual mail address is a good option.
A virtual mail address might be right for you if:
Small business owners use virtual mail addresses because it helps them maintain privacy in their personal life. Additionally, some communities and municipalities have laws against operating a business from home. Keeping your professional interests separate is always a good idea, as it reduces risk and liability and keeps those parts of your life neat and tidy.
If you expect to receive mail regularly, a virtual mail address might not be the best or most economical option. Before choosing this option, be sure the service lines up with your ongoing needs and budget. A virtual business address from Earth Class Mail, a LegalZoom company, will scan or forward your incoming mail as needed. You can be confident of receiving your mail promptly no matter where you are in the world.
Virtual mailboxes include virtual mail addresses, but they also offer a few more options and added flexibility. For anybody who expects to receive mail more frequently, a virtual mailbox is an excellent choice over a virtual address alone.
A virtual mailbox would be a good fit for you if:
Virtual mailboxes are also excellent for helping you stay on top of important documents. Since your mail is scanned into PDF format, each piece of mail is sortable, searchable, and conveniently paperless. Earth Class Mail keeps your original documents for 30 days, after which they are securely shredded. Packages are forwarded to a location of your choice or held for pickup at your discretion.
If you need greater flexibility, you can design a virtual mailbox plan to suit your needs. Some of the options you can consider include:
Some of these options are associated with additional fees, but you can design a plan around your needs for maximum efficiency and value.
In a nutshell, a virtual mail address is more geared toward commercial entities. However, that's not to say that a virtual mailbox is not suitable for businesses—just the opposite, in fact. A virtual mailbox from Earth Class Mail comes with a virtual address and gives you all the advantages it brings; plus, you'll have access to so many more options and customizations to suit your needs.
So let's look at some of the pros and cons of using Earth Class Mail virtual mailbox and virtual address options as a baseline.
Ultimately, the main difference is whether or not you need to receive mail regularly. If you do, a virtual mailbox is probably the best choice. If postal mail is a non-issue or is not a significant concern, then a virtual mail address might be sufficient.
