How to Get a Virtual PO Box for Your Business

How to get a virtual P.O. box for your business

LegalZoom’s virtual mail service offers a comprehensive range of features, including a business address, the ability to manage mail digitally from anywhere, junk mail filtering, shredding, mail and package forwarding, and document storage. Plus, your virtual address can also serve as your business address, helping to protect your personal information and establishing credibility with your clients and customers.

It’s easy to sign up. Simply select the plan that best suits your needs and choose a business address in your preferred location. We’ll receive, process, and digitize incoming mail on behalf of your business and email you high-resolution PDFs in a timely manner.

How much does a virtual P.O. box cost?

The cost of a virtual P.O. box depends on the individual service provider and the type of plan you choose.

For example, LegalZoom offers virtual P.O. box services starting at just $29 a month.

Are virtual P.O. boxes reliable?

Companies that offer virtual P.O. boxes for businesses must ensure security and reliability. That’s why the best virtual P.O. box service providers store mail at a secure facility, use encryption when sending scanned mail, and shred and dispose of any unwanted mail upon request.

It’s a good idea to read reviews of virtual P.O. box service providers and select a plan from a reputable company.

Do I need a different P.O. box for each LLC?

If you have multiple limited liability companies (LLCs), you don’t have to have a different USPS P.O. box for each one—although having a different virtual mailbox address for each can help you stay organized.

Can I register my business with a virtual P.O. box?

One of the perks of using a virtual mailing address is that you can use it to meet the physical address location requirement when registering your LLC. It’s important to note that while you can use a USPS P.O. box to receive general mail for your LLCs, you cannot use a USPS P.O. box to register your LLC .

You will still need to provide a real street address for your business’ registered agent, which is required in most states. Some virtual mail service providers also offer registered agent services.

Does USPS offer a virtual address?

USPS does not offer virtual addresses. However, USPS does offer Informed Delivery , which provides digital previews of mail.

Can I get a free P.O. box online?

If the USPS does not offer carrier delivery to your business location, you may be eligible for a no-fee USPS P.O. box. There is no online application process for a no-fee USPS P.O. box—you will need to visit your local post office in person.

Can you pick up mail from a virtual mailbox?

Whether you can pick up mail from a virtual mailbox depends on the provider. Some virtual mail companies have facilities where customers can pick up mail or packages, while others only offer mail forwarding services.