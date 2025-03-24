How to Get a Virtual PO Box for Your Business

A virtual P.O. box service can offer many benefits to small business owners, including the ability to access business mail from anywhere, mail and package forwarding, and digital scanning and storage solutions.
What is a virtual P.O. box?
A virtual P.O. box service receives mail on behalf of a business and enables business owners to access and manage their mail online.
Businesses sign up by choosing a virtual P.O. box service provider. The service provider then accepts and processes mail for the business. As soon as mail arrives, the service provider scans the contents so that the business owner can access the mail through the service provider’s app or online platform.
Virtual P.O. box services vary depending on the service provider and can include digital access to mail, junk mail filtering, shredding and disposal, check depositing, and letter and package storage and shipments.
The convenience, privacy, and accessibility provided by a virtual P.O. box makes it a popular choice among many small business owners.
What are the advantages of a virtual P.O. box?
The advantages of a virtual P.O. box include convenience, privacy, security, accessibility, and professionalism.
- Convenience. A virtual mail service receives, processes, and scans your physical mail so you don’t have to waste time going to the post office.
- Privacy. Business owners who want to maintain separation between their business and personal lives can avoid receiving business-related mail at their personal address by using a virtual P.O. box. This is particularly significant if you run a home-based business, as a virtual P.O. box can help keep your home address private.
- Professionalism. When you use a virtual P.O. box address to receive business mail, it can help bolster your professional image.
- Security. A virtual P.O. box can also help keep important mail confidential. Virtual mailbox service security features can include password-protected access to the virtual P.O. box, encryption for scanned documents, a tracking option for mail forwarding, and mail shredding and disposal services.
- Accessibility. One of the primary benefits of using a virtual business address is the ability to access, manage, and track your postal mail online with a smart device or computer from anywhere, at any time.
How is a virtual P.O. box different from a USPS P.O. box?
The main difference between a virtual P.O. box and a United States Postal Service (USPS) P.O. box is that a virtual PO box can be accessed from anywhere, while you have to visit a local post office to access the contents of your USPS P.O. box.
Virtual P.O. boxes often offer additional features that don’t come with a USPS P.O. box—such as comprehensive mail handling and scanning, online document storage, and junk mail filtering—and differ in cost from USPS P.O. boxes.
Here are some of the benefits a virtual P.O. box offers that you can’t typically get with a USPS P.O. box:
|What do you get?
|LegalZoom Virtual P.O. box
|USPS P.O. box
|Physical address. Receive a physical street address with your own box number.
|✅
|❌
|Multi-carrier package delivery. You'll be able to get packages from all carrier services—not just the USPS.
|✅
|❌
|Comprehensive virtual mail management. Your mail will be scanned and uploaded. You can then view and manage your mail via an online platform or mobile app and view images of everything in your mailbox.
|✅
|❌
|Mail forwarding. Forward letters and packages on your terms. This is useful if your business has multiple locations and you want to receive all mail at a single address.
|✅
|❌
|Document storage. You can use your online mailbox to store scanned documents and audio messages.
|✅
|❌
|Junk mail filtering. Your virtual P.O. box provider can filter out junk mail so you don't have to waste time on it.
|✅
|❌
|Deposit checks virtually. Many virtual mail service providers will scan and deposit any checks your business receives directly into your bank account.
|✅
|❌
How to get a virtual P.O. box for your business
LegalZoom’s virtual mail service offers a comprehensive range of features, including a business address, the ability to manage mail digitally from anywhere, junk mail filtering, shredding, mail and package forwarding, and document storage. Plus, your virtual address can also serve as your business address, helping to protect your personal information and establishing credibility with your clients and customers.
It’s easy to sign up. Simply select the plan that best suits your needs and choose a business address in your preferred location. We’ll receive, process, and digitize incoming mail on behalf of your business and email you high-resolution PDFs in a timely manner.
How much does a virtual P.O. box cost?
The cost of a virtual P.O. box depends on the individual service provider and the type of plan you choose.
For example, LegalZoom offers virtual P.O. box services starting at just $29 a month.
Are virtual P.O. boxes reliable?
Companies that offer virtual P.O. boxes for businesses must ensure security and reliability. That’s why the best virtual P.O. box service providers store mail at a secure facility, use encryption when sending scanned mail, and shred and dispose of any unwanted mail upon request.
It’s a good idea to read reviews of virtual P.O. box service providers and select a plan from a reputable company.
Do I need a different P.O. box for each LLC?
If you have multiple limited liability companies (LLCs), you don’t have to have a different USPS P.O. box for each one—although having a different virtual mailbox address for each can help you stay organized.
Can I register my business with a virtual P.O. box?
One of the perks of using a virtual mailing address is that you can use it to meet the physical address location requirement when registering your LLC. It’s important to note that while you can use a USPS P.O. box to receive general mail for your LLCs, you cannot use a USPS P.O. box to register your LLC.
You will still need to provide a real street address for your business’ registered agent, which is required in most states. Some virtual mail service providers also offer registered agent services.
Does USPS offer a virtual address?
USPS does not offer virtual addresses. However, USPS does offer Informed Delivery, which provides digital previews of mail.
Can I get a free P.O. box online?
If the USPS does not offer carrier delivery to your business location, you may be eligible for a no-fee USPS P.O. box. There is no online application process for a no-fee USPS P.O. box—you will need to visit your local post office in person.
Can you pick up mail from a virtual mailbox?
Whether you can pick up mail from a virtual mailbox depends on the provider. Some virtual mail companies have facilities where customers can pick up mail or packages, while others only offer mail forwarding services.