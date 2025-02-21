How to Get a Virtual Mailbox (and Why Your Business Needs One)

What is a virtual mailbox?

A virtual mailbox is a service that gives you a physical business address where you can receive mail. Your incoming mail is then scanned and converted into secure digital files, made available to you online.

Businesses often use virtual mailboxes to manage incoming correspondence, as do frequent travelers, expats, and anyone who needs a place to send mail they can't receive themselves.

How do virtual mailboxes work?

You can find various virtual mailbox services, each with its own set of features and offerings. Most of them, including LegalZoom's, allow you to choose from multiple virtual business addresses to receive mail.

When your mail arrives (whether packages or postal mail), the mail center staff will sort, scan, and upload it to your secure cloud space. You can then access and manage your mail from any device, at any time.

In addition, LegalZoom's Virtual Mail Service comes with these features.

Filtering: We'll automatically separate important mail from junk.

We'll automatically separate important mail from junk. Mail forwarding: If needed, we can forward mail or packages to wherever you need them sent.

If needed, we can forward mail or packages to wherever you need them sent. Shredding: For documents you're done with, we'll shred and safely dispose of them.

For documents you're done with, we'll shred and safely dispose of them. Check deposits: We can scan and deposit checks directly to your business bank account, with options for automated processing.

While separate from virtual mail, you can also work with LegalZoom's Registered Agent Service to comply with state requirements. That way, you'll always have a dedicated virtual address provider (and representative) to receive legal documents and regular correspondence on behalf of your business.

When and why should businesses use a virtual mailbox?

For many business owners, it makes sense to handle incoming mail themselves at their current physical address. Likewise, if you have enough support to process all your business mail (or don't receive a ton of it to begin with), then a paid virtual office service might not be worth the investment.

On the other hand, you might consider using a virtual mailbox if any of these situations apply to you:

You run your business from home and don't want to use your personal address for business mail.

and don't want to use your personal address for business mail. You spend limited time at your physical office or travel frequently.

Your team works remotely and needs a central location to receive mail.

You open a new business in a different city or state.

Now, let's take a look at why virtual mailboxes are useful solutions for these kinds of situations:

Convenience

Managing business mail is one of those necessary but time-consuming tasks that can eat into your workday. A virtual mailbox takes this responsibility off your plate entirely, from sorting through each letter to throwing away the junk you don't want.

While you'll still need to review important mail, you can treat it more like checking your daily emails—quick, efficient, and manageable from any device.

Professionalism

Unlike a P.O. box , virtual mailboxes have locations with real street addresses. This is particularly valuable for at-home or online businesses that want to display an official address on their website, business cards, or other marketing materials. And since you can choose your preferred location, you might find a business mailing address in a recognizable area that resonates with your customer base.

Organization

If you regularly deal with piles of business mail or find it difficult to track important documents, you'll appreciate how a virtual mailbox keeps everything organized. Besides digitizing your mail for easy access, a virtual mailbox can:

Time-stamp and date every piece of mail once received

Flag sensitive items like tax documents and invoices

Eliminate the risk of losing or damaging physical documents

Plus, having a digital record of your incoming mail can help you track payments or resolve disputes about when something was actually delivered.

Privacy

A virtual mailbox can help you keep your business and personal information separate. In some cases, you might consider using a virtual address to register your business . While you can't use it as a physical office space for customers to visit, you can share your business address with vendors, partners, and anyone who needs to send you mail.

Moreover, since advertisers often use publicly available information to send promotional materials and junk mail, a virtual mailbox can help reduce unwanted solicitations at your personal address.

Reliability

Virtual mailbox services operate during all regular mail delivery hours, so someone will always be available to accept your business mail. You don't have to worry about signing for time-sensitive packages or documents, and there's no risk of mail being left unprotected or stolen from your doorstep.

What type of businesses need a virtual mailbox?

Put simply, a virtual mailbox is for any business that wants (or needs) to delegate mail duties—for whatever reason. This includes the following:

Under-resourced or lean operations. When you're running with minimal staff, spending time sorting mail and scanning documents may not be your highest priority.

When you're running with minimal staff, spending time sorting mail and scanning documents may not be your highest priority. Temporary operations. Seasonal businesses like holiday stores, tree farms, or companies that operate in different areas throughout the year need a consistent mailing address, even when their physical location changes.

Seasonal businesses like holiday stores, tree farms, or companies that operate in different areas throughout the year need a consistent mailing address, even when their physical location changes. Transitioning or expanding businesses. If you're moving between offices, testing new markets, or shifting from your home to a commercial space, a virtual mailbox can keep your mail in order while you adjust.

If you decide to move forward with a virtual mailbox, we encourage you to explore LegalZoom's MailBox and MailRoom Plans to find one that suits your needs—starting at just $29 per month.

Virtual mailbox FAQs

What is the best virtual mailbox service?

The best virtual mailbox service is the one that meets your needs and has the right locations, features, and pricing. That said, we genuinely believe LegalZoom offers a secure and hassle-free solution that small business owners can rely on.

Are virtual mailboxes good for digital nomads?

Yes, virtual mailboxes are great options for digital nomads and similar traveling virtual office clients. You can use it as a stable address while you travel, handle your mail digitally from anywhere in the world, and always know when important correspondence arrives.

Do small businesses need a virtual office address or mailbox?

Virtual mailboxes aren't mandatory for any business (regardless of size), but yes, every business needs a mailing address. Moreover, a virtual office location or mailbox can look more professional and offer advantages over traditional alternatives like P.O. boxes.

Does the IRS accept virtual addresses?

The IRS generally accepts virtual addresses for business purposes, such as business tax returns and correspondence. However, for personal tax returns, you must use the actual residential address where you live and receive mail.

Do banks accept virtual addresses?

This ultimately depends on the bank. Most should accept virtual addresses for business accounts, but it's best to check with your specific bank about the requirements before you sign up for a virtual mailbox address.