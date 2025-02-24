2025 USPS Holidays, Deadlines, and Postal Dates

This year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will close all operations for 11 federal holidays.
- January: New Year's Day (Jan. 1), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 20)
- February: Presidents' Day (Feb. 17)
- May: Memorial Day (May 26)
- June: Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)
- July: Independence Day (July 4)
- September: Labor Day (Sept. 1)
- October: Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Oct. 13)
- November: Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27)
- December: Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
Although the USPS holiday schedule is typically the same each year, the exact dates can shift on the calendar. To help you plan ahead, here are the 2025 delivery schedules for the three major carriers in the U.S.—USPS, UPS, and FedEx.
USPS® holidays in 2025
In addition to federal holidays, USPS doesn't deliver shipments when other significant holidays fall on Sundays (e.g., Easter and Mother's Day). Holiday closures affect all mail services, including Priority Mail®, Priority Mail Express®, USPS Ground Advantage®, and First Class Mail®. Local post offices are also closed.
USPS Holiday Schedule
|Holiday
|Date
|USPS® Postal Services
|New Year's Day
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Closed
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Closed
|Valentine's Day
|Friday, Feb. 14
|Normal service
|Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday)
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Normal service
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Normal service
|Easter Sunday
|Sunday, April 20
|Closed
|Mother's Day
|Sunday, May 11
|Closed
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Closed
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Normal service
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4
|Closed
|Labor Day
|Monday, Sept. 1
|Closed
|Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day)
|Monday, Oct. 13
|Normal service
|Veterans Day
|Tuesday, Nov. 11
|Normal service
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, Nov. 27
|Closed
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Friday, Nov. 28
|Normal service
|Christmas Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 24
|Normal service
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, Dec. 25
|Closed
|New Year's Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 31
|Delivery of USPS Air and international Air packages only
UPS® holidays in 2025
UPS operates on a different holiday schedule, though many closure dates align with USPS. The table below covers all UPS shipping services (Ground®, Air®, and International®), but note that UPS Store® hours vary by location. Additionally, UPS Express Critical® services are available 365 days a year for time-sensitive shipments.
UPS Holiday Schedule
|Holiday
|Date
|UPS® Domestic Ground, Air, and International Services
|New Year's Day
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Closed
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Closed
|Valentine's Day
|Friday, Feb. 14
|Normal service
|Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday)
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Normal service
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Normal service
|Easter Sunday
|Sunday, April 20
|Closed
|Mother's Day
|Sunday, May 11
|Closed
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Closed
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Normal service
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4
|Closed
|Labor Day
|Monday, Sept. 1
|Closed
|Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day)
|Monday, Oct. 13
|Normal service
|Veterans Day
|Tuesday, Nov. 11
|Normal service
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, Nov. 27
|Closed
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Friday, Nov. 28
|Normal service
|Christmas Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 24
|Normal service
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, Dec. 25
|Closed
|New Year's Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 31
|Delivery of UPS Air and international Air packages only
FedEx® holidays in 2025
When you see "limited service" noted below, this means FedEx only performs early on-call pickups and drop box pickups in select areas (as indicated in their holiday schedule). As with the other carriers, FedEx Office® locations can have different holiday hours, so check with your local store for their specific schedule.
FedEx Holiday Schedule
|Holiday
|Date
|FedEx® Shipping Services
|New Year's Day
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Closed
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Limited service
|Valentine's Day
|Friday, Feb. 14
|Normal service
|Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday)
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Limited service
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Limited service
|Easter Sunday
|Sunday, April 20
|Closed
|Mother's Day
|Sunday, May 11
|Normal service
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Closed
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Normal service
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4
|Closed
|Labor Day
|Monday, Sept. 1
|Closed
|Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day)
|Monday, Oct. 13
|Limited service
|Veterans Day
|Tuesday, Nov. 11
|Limited service
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, Nov. 27
|Closed
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Friday, Nov. 28
|Normal service
|Christmas Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 24
|Limited service
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, Dec. 25
|Closed
|New Year's Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 31
|Limited service
How virtual mailboxes help with postal holidays
Holidays may pause physical mail delivery, but your business correspondence can't always wait. To counter this, you might sign up for a virtual mailbox to access business mail whenever you need it—even during postal closures.
Here's how virtual mail works at LegalZoom:
- Select your preferred business address to receive mail.
- We'll scan and upload copies of your mail as it arrives.
- Access and manage your correspondence anytime, using any device.
If you need the actual document or package, we can forward it to your location, too. To get started, simply select a LegalZoom virtual mail plan, and we'll help you stay on top of business mail ahead of the next holiday season.
USPS holidays FAQs
Does USPS deliver on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?
No, USPS doesn't deliver mail on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 20, 2025). This includes all mail delivery services and post office operations.
Does USPS deliver on Memorial Day?
USPS is closed for Memorial Day, which falls on May 26, 2025. As a federal holiday, all major government agencies (like the Postal Service) pause operations for the day.
Does USPS deliver on Independence Day?
No, USPS suspends mail delivery services on Independence Day, July 4, 2025. That said, the post office opens on July 5, 2025 since it lands on a Saturday.
Does USPS deliver on Labor Day?
All USPS facilities are closed on Labor Day, which falls on September 1, 2025. Keep in mind this is a Monday, so no mail will be delivered the day before, either.
Does USPS deliver on Veterans Day?
No, mail delivery is suspended on Veterans Day (November 11, 2025). Still, you can ship or receive important items the Monday before or Wednesday after Veterans Day.