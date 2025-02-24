2025 USPS Holidays, Deadlines, and Postal Dates

How virtual mailboxes help with postal holidays

Holidays may pause physical mail delivery, but your business correspondence can't always wait. To counter this, you might sign up for a virtual mailbox to access business mail whenever you need it—even during postal closures.

Here's how virtual mail works at LegalZoom:

Select your preferred business address to receive mail. We'll scan and upload copies of your mail as it arrives. Access and manage your correspondence anytime, using any device.

If you need the actual document or package, we can forward it to your location, too. To get started, simply select a LegalZoom virtual mail plan , and we'll help you stay on top of business mail ahead of the next holiday season.

USPS holidays FAQs

Does USPS deliver on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?

No, USPS doesn't deliver mail on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 20, 2025). This includes all mail delivery services and post office operations.

Does USPS deliver on Memorial Day?

USPS is closed for Memorial Day, which falls on May 26, 2025. As a federal holiday, all major government agencies (like the Postal Service) pause operations for the day.

Does USPS deliver on Independence Day?

No, USPS suspends mail delivery services on Independence Day, July 4, 2025. That said, the post office opens on July 5, 2025 since it lands on a Saturday .

Does USPS deliver on Labor Day?

All USPS facilities are closed on Labor Day, which falls on September 1, 2025. Keep in mind this is a Monday, so no mail will be delivered the day before, either.

Does USPS deliver on Veterans Day?

No, mail delivery is suspended on Veterans Day (November 11, 2025). Still, you can ship or receive important items the Monday before or Wednesday after Veterans Day.