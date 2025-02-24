2025 USPS Holidays, Deadlines, and Postal Dates

Mark your calendar—USPS is closed for 11 federal holidays in 2025. Here's the complete delivery schedule (and for UPS and FedEx, too). 

Find out more about LegalZoom's Virtual Mail solutions

Trustpilot stars
woman sits in her sunroom and uses her laptop to research 2025 USPS holidays, deadlines and postal dates
Miles Almadrones
by

Miles Almadrones

Contents

Updated on: February 24, 2025 · 3 min read

This year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will close all operations for 11 federal holidays. 

  • January: New Year's Day (Jan. 1), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 20)
  • February: Presidents' Day (Feb. 17)
  • May: Memorial Day (May 26)
  • June: Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)
  • July: Independence Day (July 4)
  • September: Labor Day (Sept. 1)
  • October: Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Oct. 13)
  • November: Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27)
  • December: Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Although the USPS holiday schedule is typically the same each year, the exact dates can shift on the calendar. To help you plan ahead, here are the 2025 delivery schedules for the three major carriers in the U.S.—USPS, UPS, and FedEx. 

A female USPS worker out on delivery, examining packages.

USPS® holidays in 2025

In addition to federal holidays, USPS doesn't deliver shipments when other significant holidays fall on Sundays (e.g., Easter and Mother's Day). Holiday closures affect all mail services, including Priority Mail®, Priority Mail Express®, USPS Ground Advantage®, and First Class Mail®. Local post offices are also closed.  

USPS Holiday Schedule

USPS Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date USPS® Postal Services
New Year's Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Closed
Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14 Normal service
Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday) Monday, Feb. 17 Normal service
Good Friday Friday, April 18 Normal service
Easter Sunday Sunday, April 20 Closed
Mother's Day Sunday, May 11 Closed
Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Closed
Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Normal service
Independence Day Friday, July 4 Closed
Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1 Closed
Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day) Monday, Oct. 13 Normal service
Veterans Day Tuesday, Nov. 11 Normal service
Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27 Closed
Day after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 28 Normal service
Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 Normal service
Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 25 Closed
New Year's Eve Wednesday, Dec. 31 Delivery of USPS Air and international Air packages only

USPS Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date Status
New Year's Day 01/01
MLK Jr. Day 01/20
Valentine's Day 02/14
Presidents' Day 02/17
Good Friday 04/18
Easter Sunday 04/20
Mother's Day 05/11
Memorial Day 05/26
Juneteenth 06/19
Independence Day 07/04
Labor Day 09/01
Indigenous Peoples' Day 10/13
Veterans Day 11/11
Thanksgiving 11/27
Day after Thanksgiving 11/28
Christmas Eve 12/24
Christmas Day 12/25
New Year's Eve 12/31 Air Only

UPS® holidays in 2025

UPS operates on a different holiday schedule, though many closure dates align with USPS. The table below covers all UPS shipping services (Ground®, Air®, and International®), but note that UPS Store® hours vary by location. Additionally, UPS Express Critical® services are available 365 days a year for time-sensitive shipments.

UPS Holiday Schedule

UPS Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date UPS® Domestic Ground, Air, and International Services
New Year's Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Closed
Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14 Normal service
Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday) Monday, Feb. 17 Normal service
Good Friday Friday, April 18 Normal service
Easter Sunday Sunday, April 20 Closed
Mother's Day Sunday, May 11 Closed
Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Closed
Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Normal service
Independence Day Friday, July 4 Closed
Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1 Closed
Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day) Monday, Oct. 13 Normal service
Veterans Day Tuesday, Nov. 11 Normal service
Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27 Closed
Day after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 28 Normal service
Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 Normal service
Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 25 Closed
New Year's Eve Wednesday, Dec. 31 Delivery of UPS Air and international Air packages only

UPS Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date Status
New Year's Day 01/01
MLK Jr. Day 01/20
Valentine's Day 02/14
Presidents' Day 02/17
Good Friday 04/18
Easter Sunday 04/20
Mother's Day 05/11
Memorial Day 05/26
Juneteenth 06/19
Independence Day 07/04
Labor Day 09/01
Indigenous Peoples' Day 10/13
Veterans Day 11/11
Thanksgiving 11/27
Day after Thanksgiving 11/28
Christmas Eve 12/24
Christmas Day 12/25
New Year's Eve 12/31 Air Only

FedEx® holidays in 2025

When you see "limited service" noted below, this means FedEx only performs early on-call pickups and drop box pickups in select areas (as indicated in their holiday schedule). As with the other carriers, FedEx Office® locations can have different holiday hours, so check with your local store for their specific schedule.

FedEx Holiday Schedule

FedEx Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date FedEx® Shipping Services
New Year's Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Limited service
Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14 Normal service
Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday) Monday, Feb. 17 Limited service
Good Friday Friday, April 18 Limited service
Easter Sunday Sunday, April 20 Closed
Mother's Day Sunday, May 11 Normal service
Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Closed
Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Normal service
Independence Day Friday, July 4 Closed
Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1 Closed
Indigenous Peoples' Day (Columbus Day) Monday, Oct. 13 Limited service
Veterans Day Tuesday, Nov. 11 Limited service
Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27 Closed
Day after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 28 Normal service
Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 Limited service
Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 25 Closed
New Year's Eve Wednesday, Dec. 31 Limited service

FedEx Holiday Schedule

Holiday Date Status
New Year's Day 01/01
MLK Jr. Day 01/20 Limited
Valentine's Day 02/14
Presidents' Day 02/17 Limited
Good Friday 04/18 Limited
Easter Sunday 04/20
Mother's Day 05/11
Memorial Day 05/26
Juneteenth 06/19
Independence Day 07/04
Labor Day 09/01
Indigenous Peoples' Day 10/13 Limited
Veterans Day 11/11 Limited
Thanksgiving 11/27
Day after Thanksgiving 11/28
Christmas Eve 12/24 Limited
Christmas Day 12/25
New Year's Eve 12/31 Limited

How virtual mailboxes help with postal holidays

Holidays may pause physical mail delivery, but your business correspondence can't always wait. To counter this, you might sign up for a virtual mailbox to access business mail whenever you need it—even during postal closures. 

Here's how virtual mail works at LegalZoom:

  1. Select your preferred business address to receive mail. 
  2. We'll scan and upload copies of your mail as it arrives. 
  3. Access and manage your correspondence anytime, using any device. 

If you need the actual document or package, we can forward it to your location, too. To get started, simply select a LegalZoom virtual mail plan, and we'll help you stay on top of business mail ahead of the next holiday season. 

USPS holidays FAQs

Does USPS deliver on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?

No, USPS doesn't deliver mail on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 20, 2025). This includes all mail delivery services and post office operations. 

Does USPS deliver on Memorial Day? 

USPS is closed for Memorial Day, which falls on May 26, 2025. As a federal holiday, all major government agencies (like the Postal Service) pause operations for the day. 

Does USPS deliver on Independence Day?  

No, USPS suspends mail delivery services on Independence Day, July 4, 2025. That said, the post office opens on July 5, 2025 since it lands on a Saturday

Does USPS deliver on Labor Day?

All USPS facilities are closed on Labor Day, which falls on September 1, 2025. Keep in mind this is a Monday, so no mail will be delivered the day before, either. 

Does USPS deliver on Veterans Day?

No, mail delivery is suspended on Veterans Day (November 11, 2025). Still, you can ship or receive important items the Monday before or Wednesday after Veterans Day.

Find out more about LegalZoom's Virtual Mail solutions
Start Now
Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo

This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.