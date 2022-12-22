Updated on: June 21, 2024 · 6 min read

We live in a world where we're used to having 24/7 access to all services. It's almost difficult to imagine the world without nonstop access to shopping, dining, and access to the latest news. So, why would it be different with mail delivery? Does USPS deliver packages on Sunday? If so, what time does USPS deliver on Sunday?

Does USPS deliver mail on Sunday?

Luckily, USPS, like many other services, has recognized the growing need for regular deliveries and offers weekend mail delivery. The United States Postal Service delivers two types of packages on Sundays: USPS priority mail express and Amazon packages. USPS priority mail express is also called USPS overnight.

Does USPS deliver priority mail express on Sunday?

Yes. As stated above, your package will be delivered on Sunday, but you have to ship overnight. Priority mail express is now the fastest guaranteed delivery service offered by USPS. This service doesn't exclude any days of the week; however, it carries an added fee. Keep in mind that priority mail express is not the same as priority mail. Unlike priority mail express, USPS doesn't deliver priority mail on Sundays.

The difference between them is then both the shipping times and the prices. Whereas priority mail express is an overnight delivery, priority mail ships in one to three business days (and there is no guarantee beyond that). Thus, the priority mail express service has been designed for customers who need to have something reach its destination as quickly as possible.

It is worth mentioning that priority mail express includes tracking and insurance. If your package doesn't reach the destination by 6:30 p.m. on the expected date, you will receive a refund. Also, commercial and residential services are available. Among the others, there is priority mail express international with delivery speeds of three to five business days. The service ships to over 190 countries. If you have USPS informed delivery, you will only receive a preview of what's on its way.

Does USPS deliver first-class packages on Sunday?

Unfortunately, no. USPS doesn't deliver first-class mail on Sunday. First-class mail isn't considered a priority as it is designed for items considered standard mail. First-class mail is everything from normal letters to bills—anything that gets sent with a stamp or two. No special treatment for those! First class mail is a non-guaranteed economy option that delivers in one to three days.

Does USPS deliver retail ground mail on Sunday?

No, it doesn't. Retail ground is the most economical option to send mail and packages that are not required to be first class mail.

Does USPS deliver Amazon packages on Sunday?

Yes, USPS delivers Amazon packages on Sunday. The collaboration between USPS and Amazon started in 2013. After the deal was made, Amazon packages were shipped by USPS. Amazon uses the parcel service to deliver everything, even on Sundays, which is extremely convenient for customers.

What time does USPS deliver on Sunday?

Delivery times vary, but if you choose priority mail express, your shipments should arrive by 10:30 a.m. The time USPS guarantees at the latest is 6:30 pm. If you don't receive your package by 6:30 p.m., you are eligible for a full refund. It is a little bit different with Amazon shipments. Here, the window for delivery is much wider. It extends to 8, 9, or 10 p.m. However, Amazon shipments are usually delivered earlier than that, so you may expect your mail in the afternoon at the latest in most cases.

How much does USPS Sunday delivery cost?

Priority mail express shipments cost starts at $30.45. However, this is a standard price that doesn't include Sunday delivery. If you want your shipment to be delivered on Sunday, you must pay an additional fee. You may also be interested in how much USPS Amazon delivery on Sunday costs. Surprisingly, there are no extra fees for Sunday delivery—you only pay the standard delivery cost.

What about Saturday? Does USPS deliver on Saturday?

Saturday is a perfectly normal day for USPS, the same as Monday through Friday. It means that most USPS shipping services (priority mail express, first-class mail, first-class package, USPS retail ground) allow for Saturday delivery. USPS postal workers deliver packages between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., regardless of the delivery service (most packages arrive by 2 p.m.; however, during peak seasons, they may be delivered as late as 6:30 p.m.). The only service that lets you choose Saturday as a guaranteed delivery date is priority mail express, though (deliveries should arrive by 10:30 a.m.). Just like with Sunday deliveries, when your overnight package is not delivered on time on Saturday, you will get your money back. For the rest of the services, whether your delivery actually arrives on Saturday depends on the location of the warehouse used for the last mile of delivery, as well as the estimated delivery lead time.

How much does USPS Saturday delivery cost?

It all depends on the service you have chosen. There are no extra fees for Saturday delivery. The total cost of the chosen service depends on your delivery destination and how much the package weighs.

USPS delivery on the weekend—additional information

In order for you to have a full view of the USPS delivery on Sunday and Saturday, we have gathered some useful information about the USPS weekend delivery.

Are tracking and insurance included in USPS weekend services?

It depends. Package tracking is indeed included in all USPS weekend delivery services. However, insurance is optional. Of course, there is automatic insurance of $50-$100 for all USPS weekend delivery services, but you can also purchase extra insurance at a per-pound rate from USPS.

Are post office stations open on Sunday?

Limited Sunday delivery is a service provided by USPS. However, the post office stations remain closed on Sunday. This is the only day when full-time postal workers don't work at all. Regular business days by USPS are Monday through Saturday. This means that you cannot send anything at the post office on Sunday; however, you can go online and use some of their services.

What are other days that USPS takes off?

There are days when USPS doesn't deliver mail at all, no matter which days of the week. These are 10 federal holidays:

Jan. 1, New Year's Day.

3rd Monday of January, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

3rd Monday of February, President's Day

4th Monday of May, Memorial Day

July 4th, Independence Day

1st Monday of September, Labor Day

2nd Monday of October, Columbus Day

Nov. 11, Veterans Day

4th Thursday of November, Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Virtual mailboxes

If you don't want to worry about handling your packages, you can always switch to a virtual mailbox. Virtual mailboxes allow you to get digital copies of the contents of your mail, delivered electronically to your account.

Is it possible to pick up a package directly from USPS?

Yes. You can pick up your package directly from USPS. However, you have to do it before the scheduled delivery time and only if the reason for an early pick-up is valid. To pick up your package, prepare the tracking number and call USPS customer support. They will assist you. You can also redirect your shipment (letters, flats, packages with additional services, barcodes, or tracking) for delivery if it has been undelivered or unreleased.

When can you leave your package at the post office station?

Usually, post office stations accept packages up to the very minute they close. It means you can leave your mail or package before 5 or 6 p.m., depending on a particular station. In most cases, when you leave your package right before the station gets closed, it will immediately go out on the trucks for delivery, especially when you have chosen the overnight service. Of course, if you aren't sure that you can make it to the station on time, you can always order package pick-up during the day. This way, you have a guarantee that your package will for sure go out that evening.