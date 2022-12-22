Does USPS deliver mail on Saturday?

Updated on: February 8, 2024 · 3 min read

Do you have a package estimated to be delivered over the weekend? If your delivery is going to your P.O. box, keep in mind USPS has limited hours on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

If you have USPS Informed Delivery, you'll receive a preview of what's on its way—but that's it. If you need a more robust way of managing your mail on weekends (and weekdays), a USPS P.O. Box and Informed Delivery may fall short of what you need.

Does USPS deliver on Saturday?

Yes, USPS has Saturday delivery. Your local delivery time depends on where you are in the delivery route. All deliveries should be made by 5 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday. However, a lot of factors could delay your mail delivery, such as weather and high demands around holidays.

USPS business days and hours

If you need to mail a letter or package or check your PO box, check the USPS's varying hours of operation. Every day except Sunday is a USPS business day. Local office hours vary from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but some offices close earlier. Check your local post office hours before visiting.

Collection box receptacles, USPS' blue freestanding units where customers can drop off mail items, have the pickup times posted on each individual unit.

Post office near me

Find the closest location of the post office on the interactive map: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1fc1c26bb31246b39087606c65b83020

Upcoming changes to USPS

USPS is undergoing many changes, recently unveiled in its 10-year-plan, and hours of operations may be affected. Especially stores with low foot traffic may have shortened hours. This reduction would impact your ability to pick up your mail and packages from your P.O. box and ship items.

Additionally, mail delivery times may be affected. If you're a business owner who relies heavily on shipments, you might need to adjust your pricing structure to level up to USPS's fastest mailing option, Priority Mail. If you use USPS to send payments or ship items as First Class Mail, be sure to factor in longer delivery times as a precaution.

Check your mail any day of the week with a virtual mailbox

A virtual mailbox allows you to view your mail 24/7 on your computer, phone, or table, so you never need to worry about hours of operation. With your account from Earth Class Mail, a LegalZoom company, you'll have high-resolution PDFs that you can sort, save, or share.

What time does the post office close on Saturday?

When your USPS office closes on Saturdays depends on your location. Some locations are open just for a few hours and close at 10 a.m. Some closure times range from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. A lot of USPS offices are closed on weekends, and some are open for a few hours on Saturdays. You always need to make sure you check the hours of operation of your local USPS office.