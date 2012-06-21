Does your business really need a Facebook page?

Every other company—big or small—seems to have a Facebook page. It makes you wonder if it's a prerequisite to having a business these days. Sure, businesses can probably survive without having a Facebook presence, but the marketing potential and audience reach it can provide are often too good to pass up.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Bilal Kaiser
Bilal has been writing for LegalZoom since 2008. His areas of interest include entrepreneurship, small business marke...
Updated on: March 22, 2023 · 3 min read
From billboards to cereal boxes to store receipts, that familiar “f” logo seems to be everywhere you look.
Businesses of all sizes promote their Facebook pages at nearly every customer touch point. The media is constantly covering developments and trends in the social media industry and, with its recent IPO, Facebook seems to be all everyone is talking about. But what does all it mean for you as a small business owner—and can your business survive without actually having a Facebook page?
In a past article I looked at social media for business and reviewed what to do once you establish a presence online. But let's take a step back and think about the value of a Facebook page for your business.
Social media has grown tremendously in the last several years and shows no signs of abatement. Currently, Facebook has over 900 million active users worldwide. Other social networks have increased in popularity as consumers are more connected than ever, especially with the help of smartphones. Unlike traditional advertising (print ads, TV, radio, etc.), the growth of social media gives small businesses access to consumers for a low start-up cost and offers the opportunity for real-time conversation, response and analysis.
But the big question is, is it really that important for people to “Like” your business? Well, maybe. Here are three things to consider:
The great part about Facebook is, any business can get started simply by creating a free Facebook account and connecting with customers. While building a fan base can be a challenge for any brand, once the page is live, it can be used to share business news, ask for customer feedback and, ideally, grow the business. It's almost like having your own PR team and focus group at your side.
So, does your business need a Facebook page? In the end, it's up to you. As with any new marketing initiative, it's important to know what you're getting into—as well as what will be required of you—before you jump in. And if you do, enjoy the ride—you'll be in great company.
Bilal Kaiser works in—surprise—social media marketing. Follow him at @bka1ser on Twitter for more tips and ideas.
You may also like
What Does 'Inc.' Mean in a Company Name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to talk to your family about estate planning
Want to talk to your parents or grandparents about estate planning, but feel like the topic is taboo? You're not alone. Discussions about estate planning are difficult for many families. Use our tips to broach the subject with sensitivity.
May 17, 2023 · 2min read
How to Write a Will: A Comprehensive Guide to Will Writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
July 21, 2024 · 11min read