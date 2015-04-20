File a dba in North Carolina

Doing business under a different name requires a dba application in most states. Find out more about dbas in North Carolina, including details on how they can help your business, how to get one, and more.
What's your DBA name?
Excellent
Updated on: January 18, 2024 · 2 min read
If a business wants to do business with a name that is different from the name used to form the business, it must file the new name (called a trade name). This is often called filing for a dba, or doing business as. For example, if “Frank’s Hot Dogs LLC” wants to do business as “Best Hot Dogs in Town” then the owners have to file a dba.
Under North Carolina law, any business that seeks to use a name other than the name of its owners, or other than the name under which it was formed must file for a dba. Specifically, such businesses will need to file official paperwork in the office of the register of deeds of such county where the business is located.
Despite the fact that a dba is required in North Carolina, there are a number of additional reasons to register a dba formally within the state. These include the business' ability to avoid allegations of fraudulent or deceptive trade practices, the ability to open a bank account under the chosen dba, and the ability to instill a degree of confidence in those with whom the business transacts.
Setting up a North Carolina dba begins with a name search to see if the desired trade name dba is available within the state.
While the county-based registration process may result in different name restrictions and requirements depending upon the county in which the dba is filed, there are some common best practices for selecting a dba that filers should keep in mind.
These include avoiding names that are altogether misleading, names that appear to pose as the name of an altogether different business, names that appear to be the name of a governmental authority of some kind and names that pose as a kind of entity that they are not, e.g., using "Inc." when the entity is not a corporation.
Because the dba process in North Carolina occurs on a county basis, the exact form necessary in each particular county will vary. Filers should contact the local county or counties in North Carolina in which the business seeks to operate to determine what forms are required and how to obtain them or visit the website for that county.
Although the county-by-county basis for registration of a dba in North Carolina will result in the process being slightly different in each county, North Carolina law requires that a business provide the name under which the business is to be conducted, and the name and address of the owner, or if there is more than one owner, the name and address of each owner.
Getting a trade name registered by filing a dba doesn’t change how your company is taxed.
When you are ready to get a dba, LegalZoom can help. We can help you search for a business name, file the paperwork, register for a trademark, and even get you in touch with a business attorney to answer specific questions about your business.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read