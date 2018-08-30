Filing a nonprofit annual report for your organization

Although a nonprofit organization is not required to file annual reports, the document can be an effective tool to showcase your achievements during the past year and thank those who helped you get there.
by Roberta Codemo
Roberta Codemo is a former paralegal. Her areas of specialty include probate and estate law.
Updated on: January 31, 2023 · 3 min read
A nonprofit organization is an organization that is granted tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax code. Nonprofits include charitable, educational, and religious organizations. Filing annual reports helps you foster relationships with donors and sponsors and recognize people who have helped you reach your goals.
A nonprofit annual report documents what your organization has accomplished during the previous year and looks ahead towards the future. Your audience may include current and potential donors and sponsors, private foundations, supporters, and even the public.
This document is a valuable communications tool, as it provides the opportunity to talk about your organization's mission, projects, and finances and recognize your supporters. In this way, the report conveys your organization's commitment towards transparency and builds trust with your audience.
The design and content of nonprofit annual reports vary, but it's a good idea to incorporate the following tips:
Although nonprofits are not required to file annual reports, if you do decide to create one, there are certain elements you should include, no matter what type of organization yours is:
While nonprofit organizations don't have to pay federal income taxes, they do need to file the Return of Organization Exempt From Income Tax (Form 990), with the IRS to maintain their tax-exempt status. About 12 to 18 months after you file the return, which contains information about your organization's mission, programs, and finances, it becomes accessible to the public upon request.
An organization with more than $200,000 in gross revenues or assets worth more than $500,000 must file Form 990, while nonprofits with more than $50,000 in gross revenues can file either Form 990 or Short Form Return of Organization Exempt From Income Tax (Form 990-EZ).
Nonprofits that make $50,000 or less in gross revenues don't have to file the complete Form 990 but instead can file an e-Postcard (Form 990-N). The return is due by the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of the organization's fiscal year. The due date can be extended for six months by filing an Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File an Exempt Organization Return (Form 8868) before the due date or else the organization loses its tax-exempt status.
