Should I publish an annual report?

Annual reports are not only beneficial to large, publicly traded corporations. Armed with an understanding of what an annual report can accomplish, small businesses stand to gain similar benefits by publishing annual reports of their own.
Find out more about Business Accounting with LZ Books
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: February 5, 2024 · 3 min read
As a small business owner, you may be wondering if you should publish an annual report for your business like the ones publicly traded corporations are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to publish.
You've likely seen them before: elegantly designed annual reports produced by major public corporations that contain financial information and interesting stories about people and events pertinent to the corporations and their industries.
Annual reports are not, however, beneficial only to large, publicly traded corporations. Armed with an understanding of what an annual report can accomplish, small businesses stand to gain similar benefits by publishing annual reports of their own.
While publicly traded corporations are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to publish an annual report, small businesses also may benefit from the practice of publishing an annual report. In addition to regulatory compliance, other reasons for publishing such a report include:
So you've decided you're going to take your small business to the next level and put together an annual report. Should the annual report you publish contain the same type of information presented in the annual reports of much larger companies? And what are some common components of annual reports?
Because the small business annual report is looking to gain the same benefits from publishing an annual report that publicly traded corporations do, one strategy for putting together a compelling annual report for your business is to examine the annual reports published by larger corporations.
While there are certain components that are common to most annual reports, such as the presence of key financial statements, other components will vary from report to report. Here are some ideas to get you started:
Creating an annual report also will provide a useful record of the growth and development of your small business over time. In addition to raising your company's overall professionalism, an annual report can provide valuable insights not only to you but also to all of your business's constituents: customers, investors, and employees alike.
Whether your small business is producing an annual report for state compliance (where required) or you're considering a more comprehensive form of annual reporting, involve appropriate financial and marketing professionals early in the process. You also can hire an online service provider to assist with creating compliance-related documents, to give you greater peace of mind.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read