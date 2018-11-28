Get off to a good start with a tenant welcome letter

A welcome letter goes a long way toward getting off on the right food with a new tenant. Follow these suggestions for creating a memorable letter that contains helpful information for your tenants.
To properly start off a relationship with your tenants and to show you're a professional landlord, it's a good idea to send a tenant welcome letter. Doing so sets a positive tone and can help you and your tenant work together to successfully address any issues that might later arise.
Sending a “welcome to the neighborhood" letter is also practical because you can include information about moving in. Send the letter by post or email a few weeks before the move-in date and leave a copy in the apartment for the tenant's arrival.
A tenant welcome letter provides an informal way for a landlord to say hello or a more formal way to provide helpful information. The document can refer to a list of apartment rules and regulations and include a checklist of the unit's move-in condition.
A comprehensive letter can include some or all of the following:
You can provide a small gift to the tenants, such as a bucket with some cleaning supplies or mugs with the city's name. While this isn't necessary, a small token goes a long way toward creating a solid relationship between you and your tenants, as landlord-tenant relationships are sometimes strained. A strained relationship creates havoc, causes tenants to break leases, and may even require court intervention.
Sending a welcome letter begins a good relationship between you and your tenants, which can help ensure a positive experience throughout the term of the tenancy, including when they move out. If you need help drafting a welcome letter, let an online service provider create one for you.
