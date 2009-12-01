Getting the goods on debt consolidation

Ads promising to eliminate your debt or fix your credit are everywhere. But not all debt consolidation companies are legit. How can you tell who to trust?

Find out more about personal finance

by Katherine Butler

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: March 29, 2023 · 3 min read

The flailing economy is forcing many Americans to take a closer look at their financial situations, including the amount of debt they're carrying. CNBC reported that "total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion."

What is debt consolidation?

As you look for ways to save money and reduce financial obligations, debt consolidation can seem like the perfect answer. When people speak of debt consolidation, what they usually mean is payment consolidation. This means your payments are consolidated into one monthly payment, but your debts remain with the original creditors. Representatives of the credit counseling agency negotiate lower interest rates and manageable monthly payments with your creditors. Then, you make one monthly payment to the credit counseling agency, and the agency distributes the money to your creditors.

Choosing a debt consolidator

Promises to "erase your debt in one click" and to "get on the road to debt-free living" can sound great, but the first rule of finding the right debt consolidator is this: If it sounds too good to be true, it is. You could end up being charged higher interest rates than what you have on your existing debts. Debt consolidators often put their own fees into your "one low monthly payment," and those fees can be as much as 10% of your payment. Before you choose a debt consolidation program, it is imperative to understand what you are getting into.

So how do you determine which debt consolidators are legitimate?

What to look for

Seek advice from independent (repeat, independent) organizations designed to help people in debt. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is a non-profit group that provides free and confidential debt advice. It offers web-based services and has over 100 member agencies and more than 900 local offices throughout the country. Through the NFCC, you can get budget counseling, debt management plans, financial counseling referral services, and homeowner counseling.

Check for accreditation. The NFCC or the Association of Independent Consumer Credit Counseling Agencies (AICCCA) can help you find an accredited credit counseling firm to manage your debt consolidation.

What to avoid

There are many options available for consolidating your debt, and the organization you choose can have a significant impact on the health of your credit score. With any credit counseling or debt consolidation agency, look for these red flags:

  1. Are there up-front fees? Beware of high set-up fees, especially those over $50. The bigger the set-up fee, the bigger the red flag. Unless you are getting an extra service that justifies a high fee, you are likely dealing with a less-than-legit organization.
  2. Are they promising things they cannot deliver? A legitimate credit counseling agency will help you conquer your debt while acknowledging that they cannot fix everything. Any debt you have accrued will still be reflected on your credit report—no credit counselor can change that.
  3. How much of your monthly payment will go to your creditors? Determine how much of your monthly payment is paying down debt and how much is an agency fee. If your agency is getting more than your credit card company, you may be in trouble. Some agencies take your first month's payment as their fee. And if you miss a payment with your credit card company, it will throw your credit score into deeper upheaval.

Don't let unscrupulous debt consolidators keep you from addressing a debt problem. There are great debt solutions out there. Just be sure you get the real story about the debt consolidator you choose to use.

Find out more about Personal Finance
Learn more
Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Trademarks

Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?

By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.

October 4, 2023 · 4min read

Last Wills

How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing

Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?

May 20, 2024 · 11min read

Starting a Business

How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company

Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.

May 29, 2024 · 11min read