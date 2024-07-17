How businesses can prevent a hostile work environment

Updated on: July 17, 2024 · 9 min read

A hostile work environment is bad for business. Left unmanaged, workplace bullying can harm an employee’s mental health, hinder engagement, and, in some cases, lead to a lawsuit. Fortunately, organizational support and measures to improve employee well-being significantly mitigate the effects of a toxic work environment on employee engagement and safeguard businesses from legal responsibility.

As a business, it’s critical to know what defines a hostile work environment, how employers are held liable, and effective steps to prevent harassment at work and protect both your business and employees.

What is a hostile work environment?

A hostile work environment is a workplace where unwelcome conduct based on other characteristics such as race, sex, religion, national origin, age, or disability creates an intimidating, hostile, or abusive atmosphere. Due to power structures and influence, individuals in management positions most often cause toxic workplace dynamics:

Supervisor

Supervisor in another area

Agent of the employer (e.g., outside bookkeeper)

Coworker

Non-employee connected to the organization (e.g., vendor or consultant)

However, harassment in the workplace can come from anyone.

A hostile work environment can take many forms:

Sexual harassment: Unwelcome sexual advances or behavior.

Discrimination: Unfair treatment based on race, gender, age, etc.

Aggressive behavior: Repetitive aggressive or passive-aggressive actions.

Information withholding: Intentionally keeping important information from an employee.

Exclusion: Being left out of activities or projects without a valid reason.

Overbearing workload: Unreasonably heavy workload consistently assigned to an employee.

Gossip and rumors: Spreading false or malicious information about an employee.

Office politics: Toxic political maneuvering within the workplace.

Despite the breadth of examples of hostile work environments, not all are illegal.

Legal criteria for a hostile work environment

While a toxic or hostile workplace can take many forms, the legal hostile work environment definition refers specifically to discriminatory and severe offensive behavior. According to the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC), harassment is an unjust action towards a person based on one of the following protected characteristics:

Race

Color

Religion

Sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy)

Older age (40+), or

National origin

However, the EEOC states that petty slights, annoyances, and isolated incidents, such as a single offhand comment or occasional unmalicious rude remarks, typically don't meet the threshold for a hostile work environment claim. Legally, discriminatory conduct becomes workplace harassment in two ways:

Unwelcome behavior persists enough that the only way to avoid it is to not come to work or In serious instances of harassment that a reasonable person would find offensive, intimidating, or abusive

Burden of proof

As in any legal claim, regulators must consider the entire case—such as the nature and context of the incident(s)—to determine whether or not it's punishable by law. As this process requires evidence, the burden of proof generally falls on the victim. However, the victim doesn't have to be the person harassed. Anyone affected by the offensive conduct can file a claim as the victim.

If proven, the burden of proof moves to the employer to demonstrate they're not responsible for the incident in one of two ways:

The employer reasonably tried to prevent and correct unwelcome conduct or The employee didn't take advantage of opportunities provided by the employer to prevent or correct harassment.

When is the employer liable for workplace harassment?

When harassment by a supervisor results in employee termination, failure to promote or hire, or wage losses, the employer is automatically liable. An employer is only liable for harassment by co-workers or non-employees—such as an independent contractor or customer—if it knew, or should have known, about the harassment and didn't reasonably attempt to correct it. In this instance, the support of a hostile work environment attorney is invaluable.

If an employer fails to take action against workplace sexual harassment, it could lead to one of the following potential consequences:

Lawsuits from the victim of harassment and other affected employees

Financial penalties, such as compensatory (meant to compensate the victim) and punitive damages (meant to penalize the accused)

Increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies like the EEOC

Damage to the company’s reputation

Increased employee turnover and lower morale for the remaining workers

Signs of a hostile work environment

To identify a hostile work environment at your business, look for these signs:

aggressiveness

discrimination

social exclusion

inappropriate jokes or remarks

humiliation

high turnover

intimidation

frequent complaints

These are the same signs a regulatory body will use to judge if workplace behavior is legally hostile and whether the employer could have intervened.

10 ways to prevent a hostile work environment at your business

Research shows that employees working in a toxic environment will spread negative feelings among other co-workers. Conversely, active organizational support increases employee engagement and strengthens their sense of belonging.

Luckily, there are numerous ways a business can encourage a supportive work environment and protect against workplace harassment, including through the support of an employment attorney.

Create an employee handbook

An effective employee handbook introduces new employees to your company's policies and offers avenues for them to address harassment in the workplace in-house first. By equipping employees with the tools to navigate discriminatory harassment, an employee handbook can also provide legal protection should a case arise.

To get started, create comprehensive policies that define what constitutes harassment and hostile behavior with guidance from an employment lawyer. Ensure these policies are well-communicated and accessible to all employees through your employee handbook.

Provide regular training

While an employee handbook sets a great foundation, consistency is key. To ensure continued awareness, conduct regular training sessions on harassment prevention, diversity, and inclusion. Training helps employees recognize inappropriate behavior and understand how to report it. It also signals that the organization is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace​.

Promote open communication

Often, hostile work environments persist because employees are afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation. To mitigate this, encourage a culture of open and honest communication where employees feel safe to express concerns without fear of retaliation or minimization. Regularly check in with employees through surveys or meetings to gauge their workplace experiences and address issues promptly​.

Implement a reporting system

One effective way to foster open communication in your business is to protect your employee's anonymity. Anonymity helps workers feel safe reporting harassment that they've seen or personally experienced without fear of becoming a target.

Create a confidential and easy-to-use reporting system for employees to report incidents of harassment or discrimination. Ensure employees know how to use the system and feel assured that their complaints will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly​.

Take immediate action on complaints

Regulators will consider how effectively an employer addresses complaints of harassment. While action may feel uncomfortable or tricky at first, it will benefit your business long-term. When a complaint is made, investigate it promptly and take appropriate action. Show employees that the company does not tolerate hostile behavior and is committed to resolving issues fairly​.

This is a critical step, as many employees feel employers say they want to hear about complaints but rarely do anything to address them. Even if a situation is not severe or pervasive enough to create for the EEOC criteria, it’s critical that employers still follow through on behalf of their employees to make them feel heard and supported.

Lead by example

A safe and healthy work environment starts with its leadership. Studies show that effective leadership strategies manage toxic work behavior and improve employee well-being. Ensure that leadership models respectful behavior and adheres to company policies as they set the tone for a happy and productive workplace culture. Employees are more likely to follow suit​.

Encourage inclusivity

An inclusive work environment fosters a sense of belonging within the organization that can enhance creativity, innovation, and engagement. Promote an inclusive work environment where diversity is celebrated and all employees feel valued through diversity and inclusion initiatives, such as employee resource groups, education for managers, equal access to opportunities, and team-building activities.

Monitor workplace interactions

Whenever possible, don't wait for an employee to report harassment. Employers can also take the initiative to identify signs of a hostile work environment. Be vigilant about workplace dynamics and intervene when necessary. Managers should be trained to recognize signs of a hostile work environment and take proactive steps to address potential issues before they escalate​.

Recognize positive behavior

Preventative measures don't have to start with looking for problems within your organization. Actions that foster a positive work environment are just as important. Implement recognition programs that reward employees for demonstrating respect, teamwork, and inclusivity. Explore different communication styles to help employees feel heard and promote teamwork.

Review policies regularly

It's vital to stay vigilant and keep up the process. Set up a system to meet with your employment attorney and periodically review and update your employee handbook, anti-harassment policies, and procedures to ensure they reflect current laws, compliance, and best practices.

Frequently asked questions

To learn more about hostile work environments, read our answers to frequently asked questions.

What are examples of a hostile work environment?

Some examples of a hostile work environment are:

Unwelcome conduct based on race, sex, religion, national origin, age, or disability

Persistent harassment

Severe behavior that a reasonable person would describe as intimidating, offensive, or abusive

Can a single incident create a hostile work environment?

Yes, a single incident can legally create a hostile work environment if the conduct was severe enough that the person on the receiving end felt reasonably threatened. Employment termination or failure to promote or hire due to discriminatory bias are also single incidents that can constitute a hostile work environment.

How does a hostile work environment affect employees?

A hostile work environment can hinder an employee's work performance, create mental distress, lower employee morale, promote high turnover, and prevent employees from feeling a sense of belonging within the organization.

How long does it take to settle a hostile work environment lawsuit?

Depending on the severity and scope of the situation, resolving a complaint can take anywhere from a few months to a few years.

Fostering a positive work culture—final thoughts and next steps

A healthy workplace is essential for any business. Understanding what constitutes a toxic work environment and recognizing the behaviors that contribute to it are crucial for maintaining a healthy workplace. While minor annoyances and isolated incidents may not meet the threshold for legal claims, consistent and pervasive negative behavior should not be overlooked. Your employees will appreciate it.

Establish clear company policies through an employment agreement to lay the groundwork for a harmonious work environment. An attorney fluent in building company policies can work with you to draft a tailored agreement that aligns with your business's needs while promoting a positive work culture.