How to choose between a living trust and a will

Wills and living trusts have distinct advantages. Deciding which is right for you is about weighing the pros and cons.
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 4 min read
Wills and living trusts can both be effective estate planning documents that enable you to direct the transfer of your assets after your death.
A will is a legal document that directs the disposition of your assets after your death. Having a valid will makes the probate process, the distribution of your assets, go more smoothly than if you don't have one. Also, in a will, you can name a guardian for your children.
A living trust is a legal document that becomes valid when you execute the documents and your property is transferred into it.
You, as the grantor and trustee, manage the assets while you are alive, and then they are passed directly to a trustee of your choice upon your death without involving probate.
Although you can't name a guardian for your children in a living trust, you can choose someone to manage assets set aside for a specific beneficiary until they are older. As discussed below, you can execute a will in conjunction with your living trust, under which you can name a guardian of your children.
The main difference between the two documents is that a will takes effect only after your death while a living trust becomes valid as soon as it is duly executed and assets are added—that is, during your lifetime.
Another significant difference between the two is that a living trust can make provisions for your estate in case you are incapacitated. A will can't do this, although a power of attorney can.
Living trusts, though, may be more specific and make managing the estate easier on the trustee than a power of attorney.
Moreover, regarding probate, a living trust can help to avoid time and costs associated with it, particularly because, with a living trust, there is no freezing of assets so long as the trust has been funded.
Another advantage to a living trust is that it remains private in many states, while a will becomes part of the public record during the probate process.
In weighing your particular situation and needs, the following factors can help you decide the best course of action for your estate.
With a living trust, an asset doesn't become part of it without specifically being included, so you must keep up with adding your assets to the trust to ensure that a valued asset doesn't end up going through probate, especially if it is not included in your will either.
For this reason, it is advisable to also have a pour-over will, not only because you are able to name a guardian for any children, but also because you can catch any assets that didn't make it into the trust. Like all wills, a pour-over will is handled in probate court, if necessary.
