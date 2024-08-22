How to Conduct a Kansas Business Entity Search

Updated on: August 22, 2024 · 6 min read

A Kansas business entity search or Kansas business lookup allows you to determine what business names are registered with the state.

When forming a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation in Kansas, it's essential to know what business names already exist so you can give your business a unique name. Having a distinct Kansas business name helps avoid confusion and can save you the hassle of legal issues down the road.

Ready to select a name for your new business entity? Follow our step-by-step instructions below for performing a Kansas business entity database search. We’ll also discuss the importance of following state naming guidelines and reviewing other elements like trademark and domain name availability.

The Kansas Secretary of State (SOS) maintains records of registered businesses in Kansas. You can contact the Kansas Secretary of State in the following ways:

Website: sos.ks.gov

sos.ks.gov Address: Memorial Hall, 1st Floor, 120 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66612-1594

Memorial Hall, 1st Floor, 120 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66612-1594 Phone number: (785) 296-4575

(785) 296-4575 Email address: sos@ks.gov

Step-by-step guide to a KS SOS business search

A Kansas Secretary of State business search provides information about existing businesses on file. To perform a KS LLC lookup and review the business entity database, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Navigate to the Kansas Secretary of State website to access the KS business search.

Step 2: Search by the full business name, the Kansas Secretary of State Business ID number, or the registered agent name to review business entities within the state.

Step 3: Use the "contains" or "starts with" features in the search bar to experiment with different words and phrases. This helps you expand your search results and better understand the kinds of business names that already exist.

Why conduct a Kansas business entity search?

Why is it so important to conduct a Kansas SOS business search anyway? A Kansas entity search provides existing business names so you can see what names are already in use. This can help you select a unique name.

Choosing a distinct name is essential because it helps avoid confusion and legal trouble. After all, if your business name is too similar to another's business's name, that business could turn around and sue you.

It's important to pick a distinguishable name not only to prevent lawsuits but also to ensure your business name is compliant with the Kansas Business Entity Standard Treatment Act naming requirements. If your business name doesn't follow the guidelines, the SOS won't accept your business name or allow you to register your business within the state—and if you can't register your business, you can't legally operate in Kansas.

Important naming guidelines in Kansas

When selecting a potential name for your business, follow these Kansas naming requirements:

Unique names. Your business name must be "distinguishable upon the record," meaning it has to be distinct enough to not be confused with existing business names on file.

Your business name must be "distinguishable upon the record," meaning it has to be distinct enough to not be confused with existing business names on file. LLC requirements. The name of your LLC must contain one of the following: "Limited Liability Corporation, "Limited Company," "LLC," "LC," "L.L.C.," or "L.C."

The name of your LLC must contain one of the following: "Limited Liability Corporation, "Limited Company," "LLC," "LC," "L.L.C.," or "L.C." Obscene words. The business name cannot include profanity or offensive words or phrases.

The business name cannot include profanity or offensive words or phrases. Misleading names. The name of your business cannot falsely imply an association with a federal or government organization by using restricted words, such as "department," "bureau," "agency," or "commission."

Checking domain name availability

Once you've conducted a Kansas entity search, run a domain name availability search to determine if there are any websites with your Kansas business name. This is crucial because you'll want your business entity name to be similar to your website address to help avoid confusion.

Search for your potential Kansas business name on a domain site like GoDaddy or Squarespace. You should also do a name availability search on social media to determine if your desired name is associated with any Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn profiles.

Conducting a trademark search

In addition to the KS entity search and domain name check, conduct a trademark availability search to see if any part of your business name is trademarked.

To avoid trademark infringement, navigate to the United States Patent and Trademark Office® USPTO) and search their trademark database.

Next steps to start your business in KS

Now that you've completed the Kansas business search and researched domain names and trademarks, you should have a compliant business entity name option. Now, you're ready to follow these steps to finalize your business formation:

Register your business. To file your business entity with the state, you'll need your business entity name, address, entity type, and resident agent name and address. If you're not ready to register, you can temporarily reserve your business entity name by filling out the name reservation form and paying the filing fee.

To file your business entity with the state, you'll need your business entity name, address, entity type, and resident agent name and address. If you're not ready to register, you can temporarily reserve your business entity name by filling out the name reservation form and paying the filing fee. Obtain licenses and permits. Your business may need certain licenses and permits to operate in the state. Check with your state, county, and local governments to determine which apply to your business entity.

Your business may need certain licenses and permits to operate in the state. Check with your state, county, and local governments to determine which apply to your business entity. Consider registering a trademark. Registering a trademark can help you protect your brand's identity and prevent other businesses from using anything similar. To register your trademark, submit an application with the USPTO.

Registering a trademark can help you protect your brand's identity and prevent other businesses from using anything similar. To register your trademark, submit an application with the USPTO. Purchase your domain name through a domain registrar. Choose a domain name matching your business name so your customers can easily find your website online.

Kansas business searches made easy

Performing a Kansas corporation search is just one of the many steps to forming a business in this state. Starting a business is an exciting time, but it can also put a lot on your plate. That’s why LegalZoom offers business formation services to help cover all your bases. We manage every stage of the process, such as running a business entity database search and filing all the appropriate documents with the state, so you can be ready to conduct business as quickly as possible.

FAQs

If you have more questions about using the Kansas LLC lookup or forming a business, check out these frequently asked questions:

How do you register a business entity in Kansas?

To register your business in Kansas, complete the online registration form with the Kansas Secretary of State's office. Once the SOS approves your business entity application, you'll receive a certified copy of your business formation document.

Why is it so important to perform a Kansas business entity database search?

The Kansas business entity database will show you all the registered businesses in the state and allow you to determine if your business name is already taken. You must select a unique business entity name to avoid confusion, prevent legal issues, and comply with state naming guidelines.

Do I need a registered agent when forming a Kansas business?

Yes, you need a registered agent when filing business formation documents with the Kansas Secretary of State. A registered agent oversees official correspondence between your business and the government. At LegalZoom, we offer registered agent services to ensure compliance.

How do I conduct a business entity search in Kansas?

Once you've chosen a potential business name, navigate to the KS Secretary of State website to perform a business entity search. You can search by business name, business ID number, or resident agent to explore existing businesses.

Do I need a Kansas business license?

It depends. Kansas does not have a general business license requirement, but you may need to obtain one from the local or county government. Depending on your business type and industry, you may also need to acquire other licenses and permits to operate in Kansas.