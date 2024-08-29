How to Conduct a Maryland Business Search

Updated on: August 29, 2024 · 3 min read

Aspiring Maryland business owners can perform a business search on the state’s Business Express website.

If you're like most people starting a new business, you likely have a thousand things to remember and priorities to sort. Even so, taking the time to perform a quick, free business search can save you significant time and frustration later on.

Website: https://egov.maryland.gov/businessexpress/

Phone: (410) 767-1330

Address: 700 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)

Email: https://egov.maryland.gov/support?website=CBLP#email

The 4 steps of a Maryland business search

From start to finish, an official business search only takes four simple steps:

1. Head to the Maryland Business Express website

Fortunately for Maryland business owners, the state provides an entire website dedicated to helping you form and grow your business. Simply navigate to the Business Express website and find their "Business Entity Search" page.

2. Choose your search criteria

Once there, choose how you'd like to search for businesses. People commonly use a business name for their search, but you can also use a trade name, department ID, or resident agent.

3. Narrow down the information you want

Depending on your goals, you may be looking for anything from business names similar to yours to a list of potential Maryland-based competitors in your specific niche such as a coffee shop.

4. Obtain copies of important information

While this is an optional step, consider downloading or printing copies of the information you found most valuable during your search.

Why conduct a Maryland business entity search?

Most importantly, a quick business entity search can help prevent your business registration from being rejected outright. Besides that, however, it can also ward off a number of other issues, such as marketing and branding challenges, increased SEO difficulties, and even legal disputes with similarly named competitors.

Maryland's naming regulations

Just like with other states, Maryland maintains a list of rules to follow when naming your company:

Use an entity designator: All company names must include a designator in Maryland—corporation, LLC, LP, or otherwise.

All company names must include a designator in Maryland—corporation, LLC, LP, or otherwise. Avoid prohibited terms: Unless you've obtained special approval from the state, your business name cannot contain terms such as "bank" or "insurance."

Unless you've obtained special approval from the state, your business name cannot contain terms such as "bank" or "insurance." Be distinguishable from competitors: While your company's name can be similar to another's, it must still be distinguishable from other companies.

Other considerations for naming your business

With any luck, your first choice of business name will be available in Maryland. Even if it is, however, you still might consider doing a little more research.

Check domain name availability

Even if your business name is available in Maryland, it's no guarantee that the exact domain name will be available, too. Before committing to a name, check whether you'll be able to get a domain name for your business' website that aligns closely with it. Online tools and services such as GoDaddy can help you check domain names. Brand consistency is important, so don't settle for anything too far off the mark.

Check for social media accounts

Just like you checked for available domains, you should also check Facebook, Instagram, X, and other social media platforms to see if you can get a handle identical to your business name. While it's rare to get an exact match (especially on multiple platforms), getting as close as possible is typically your best bet.

Conduct a trademark search

Unlike social media or domain names, a trademark search is a legal necessity for keeping your business clear of any unnecessary litigation. Before choosing a business name, always make sure that the name won't infringe on any registered trademarks (especially for companies known to be particularly litigious).

Next steps to start your new business

Once you've done your initial research, it's time to move to the next steps of your entrepreneurial journey. If you haven't already, consider:

Registering your company with the Maryland Corporation Commission

Protecting your business name with a trademark

Claiming your domain name and social media handles

Regardless of which path you take, remember that there are experienced, dedicated professionals on hand to help you succeed.

FAQs

Where do I get a Maryland business license?

Maryland's Business Express website provides a number of tools for business owners, including help registering and obtaining business licenses.

How do I make my business name stand out?

Even if there are other businesses with relatively similar names in the state, consider using design elements, such as a unique graphic symbol or logo, to help your company stand out.