How to Conduct a Michigan Business Search

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 5 min read

Your Michigan business search starts with the Secretary of State (SOS) Corporations Division, which handles all business licensing and regulation. You’ll need a unique name that follows state guidelines, but you’ll also need a domain name for your website and possibly even a trademark. Follow along step-by-step as we show you how to conduct all the searches you need to form Michigan businesses.

As you go through the MI business search process, keep the contact information for the SOS Corporations Division on hand:

State website : https://www.michigan.gov/sos

: https://www.michigan.gov/sos Email : corpsmail@michigan.gov

: corpsmail@michigan.gov Business phone : (517) 241-6470

: (517) 241-6470 Mailing address : P.O. Box 30054, Lansing, MI 48909

: P.O. Box 30054, Lansing, MI 48909 Office address: 2407 N. Grand River Ave., 1st Floor, Lansing, MI 48906

Why conduct a Michigan entity search?

You need to conduct an MI entity search to make sure the name you want for your future business isn’t taken. The SOS won’t let you register a name that’s too similar to another business’s name. Plus, a unique business name distinguishes you from others and helps protect you against lawsuits from other business entities who might claim you’re trying to steal their customers or purposely cause confusion.

MI SOS business search or LLC lookup step by step

Whether you want to do an MI LLC search or find Michigan-based corporations, you’ll start with an SOS Corporations Division Business Entity Search.

Step 1. Go to the MI Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs corporations search website. You’ll see options to search by Entity Name, Individual Name, ID Number, and Filing Number.

​​Step 2. To check if your name is taken, keep “Entity Name” selected. Type in a keyword or two from the name you want. (It’s best to keep your search broad.) Then change the Search Type to “Keyword” and hit “Search.”

Step 3. You’ll see a list of names containing your keywords. If any business entity has a similar name as the one you want, you’ll need to choose a new name.

Important naming guidelines in Michigan

Before you perform your MI Secretary of State business search, make sure your name follows the state’s guidelines. Otherwise, you won’t be able to register it.

All names must be substantially different from another registered business name.

Limited liability companies must include the words “Limited Liability Company,” “LLC,” or “LC.” Abbreviations can be with or without periods. Note that you should leave these words off when you do your Michigan LLC search.

Corporations must include the words “Corporation,” “Incorporated,” or the abbreviations “Corp.” or “Inc.” Again, you can leave these off when doing a Michigan corporate search for more accurate results.

You can’t use certain words in your business name unless you’re a licensed professional in that field. For example: architect, engineer, or insurance.

You also can’t use words like bank, banking, credit union, or anything that sounds like you’re a government entity. You can see the full list of restricted words here.

Other naming considerations

Your MI business lookup process isn’t done yet. There are four other searches to keep in mind:

DBA name search. If you plan to transact business under a name that doesn’t exactly match the name on your public record, you’ll need a DBA name, which stands for “doing business as.” You can do a business entity search through the SOS website above. If the name isn’t taken, file a Certificate of Assumed Name with the state to secure it. Then, you'll need to file your DBA with your local county clerk's office.

If you plan to transact business under a name that doesn’t exactly match the name on your public record, you’ll need a DBA name, which stands for “doing business as.” You can do a business entity search through the SOS website above. If the name isn’t taken, file a Certificate of Assumed Name with the state to secure it. Then, you'll need to file your DBA with your local county clerk's office. Trademark search. To be sure your name is available, you should also do a trademark search on both the Michigan state website and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s database.

To be sure your name is available, you should also do a trademark search on both the Michigan state website and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s database. Domain name search. Your domain name is your website, and it should closely match your business name so your customers can find it easily. You can use a domain registration service like GoDaddy or Squarespace to both search for a name and purchase a domain.

Your domain name is your website, and it should closely match your business name so your customers can find it easily. You can use a domain registration service like GoDaddy or Squarespace to both search for a name and purchase a domain. Social media search. Finally, search social media websites to be sure no one else is using the name you want without registering it.

Next steps to start your business or LLC in MI

Did your Michigan SOS business search and all other searches reveal your name is good to go? You can proceed with the following steps:

Name reservation. An MI corporate search doesn’t always mean you’re ready to file your paperwork. If you need more time, you can file an Application for Reservation of Name, which reserves your name for six months.

An MI corporate search doesn’t always mean you’re ready to file your paperwork. If you need more time, you can file an Application for Reservation of Name, which reserves your name for six months. Business registration. When you’re ready, file your Articles of Organization with the Michigan SOS. The name on your documents becomes your legal business name.

When you’re ready, file your Articles of Organization with the Michigan SOS. The name on your documents becomes your legal business name. Trademarks. Consider trademarking your name so you get the strongest legal protection.

Consider trademarking your name so you get the strongest legal protection. Business licensing. Your local town or county might require you to have a separate business license.

Your local town or county might require you to have a separate business license. Employer Identification Number. If you’re a corporation or partnership, want a business bank account, or have employees, you’ll need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS.

Michigan business searches made easy

Coming up with a name is one of the most exciting parts of forming your business, but you’ll need to conduct a thorough Michigan business lookup before you can move forward. LegalZoom’s business search service is a simple way to confirm your name is available. Plus, we can help you file your paperwork, create an operating agreement, and more. Conduct your Michigan business search on LegalZoom to start bringing your dream to life.

FAQs

How do I set up a business in Michigan?

To set up a business in Michigan, file your documents with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), file a DBA with the county clerk's office (if applicable), apply for local permits, and obtain an EIN from the IRS if needed.

How do I find out if an LLC name is taken in Michigan?

A Michigan LLC lookup using the Secretary of State’s website is the best way to find out if an LLC name is taken. Select Entity Name, type in part of your name, and search by keyword. If any business name is similar to yours—even if it isn’t an LLC—the name is not available.

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Michigan?

The filing fee to create limited liability companies in Michigan is $50, but you can pay additional fees to speed up the process. Plus, you may want to work with a company like LegalZoom to streamline your LLC formation. We offer a range of prices and services and take care of the details so you can focus on your business.