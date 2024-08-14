How to Conduct a Michigan Business Search

Forming a business starts with making sure you have a unique name. Learn how to conduct a business name search in Michigan, plus other considerations.
Updated on: August 14, 2024
Your Michigan business search starts with the Secretary of State (SOS) Corporations Division, which handles all business licensing and regulation. You’ll need a unique name that follows state guidelines, but you’ll also need a domain name for your website and possibly even a trademark. Follow along step-by-step as we show you how to conduct all the searches you need to form Michigan businesses.
As you go through the MI business search process, keep the contact information for the SOS Corporations Division on hand:
You need to conduct an MI entity search to make sure the name you want for your future business isn’t taken. The SOS won’t let you register a name that’s too similar to another business’s name. Plus, a unique business name distinguishes you from others and helps protect you against lawsuits from other business entities who might claim you’re trying to steal their customers or purposely cause confusion.
Whether you want to do an MI LLC search or find Michigan-based corporations, you’ll start with an SOS Corporations Division Business Entity Search.
Step 1. Go to the MI Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs corporations search website. You’ll see options to search by Entity Name, Individual Name, ID Number, and Filing Number.
Step 2. To check if your name is taken, keep “Entity Name” selected. Type in a keyword or two from the name you want. (It’s best to keep your search broad.) Then change the Search Type to “Keyword” and hit “Search.”
Step 3. You’ll see a list of names containing your keywords. If any business entity has a similar name as the one you want, you’ll need to choose a new name.
Before you perform your MI Secretary of State business search, make sure your name follows the state’s guidelines. Otherwise, you won’t be able to register it.
Your MI business lookup process isn’t done yet. There are four other searches to keep in mind:
Did your Michigan SOS business search and all other searches reveal your name is good to go? You can proceed with the following steps:
Coming up with a name is one of the most exciting parts of forming your business, but you’ll need to conduct a thorough Michigan business lookup before you can move forward. LegalZoom’s business search service is a simple way to confirm your name is available. Plus, we can help you file your paperwork, create an operating agreement, and more. Conduct your Michigan business search on LegalZoom to start bringing your dream to life.
To set up a business in Michigan, file your documents with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), file a DBA with the county clerk's office (if applicable), apply for local permits, and obtain an EIN from the IRS if needed.
A Michigan LLC lookup using the Secretary of State’s website is the best way to find out if an LLC name is taken. Select Entity Name, type in part of your name, and search by keyword. If any business name is similar to yours—even if it isn’t an LLC—the name is not available.
The filing fee to create limited liability companies in Michigan is $50, but you can pay additional fees to speed up the process. Plus, you may want to work with a company like LegalZoom to streamline your LLC formation. We offer a range of prices and services and take care of the details so you can focus on your business.
