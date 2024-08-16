How to Conduct a North Dakota Business Search

Updated on: August 16, 2024 · 5 min read

A North Dakota business search is an important first step for potential business owners. It will tell you whether your name is unique, which helps protect you from mix-ups and lawsuits. But don’t stop there: You’ll also need to know about state naming guidelines and other considerations.

Your North Dakota business lookup starts with the Secretary of State (SOS), but you’ll also want to keep their information handy for other business-related matters.

State website: https://sos.nd.gov/

Email: sosbir@nd.gov

Business phone: (701) 328-4284

Address: 600 E Boulevard Ave, Dept 108, 1st Floor, Bismarck ND 58505

Why conduct a North Dakota entity search or LLC lookup?

You need to conduct a business entity search, which includes an ND LLC search, to check name availability for your business. If your proposed name is too similar to an existing name, you won’t be able to register it with the Secretary of State Business Division. Plus, that existing business could sue you for copying their name. An ND entity search protects your business.

Step-by-step guide to an ND SOS business search

Conducting your ND Secretary of State business search is easy. It will only take you a few minutes to follow our step-by-step guide.

Step 1

Go to the North Dakota Secretary of State Business Search website. You’ll have the option to conduct your ND business lookup by name or ID number within the same search bar. Unlike some other states, you can’t search by registered agent. Since you’re checking if your desired business name is taken, you’ll want to search by name.

Step 2

Type the main part of your proposed name into the search bar. Click the arrow next to “Advanced” to bring down the menu options. “Contains” will be selected, which is the option you want so that you get the broadest search results. Check the box for “Active entities only” and hit “Search.”

Step 3

Scroll down a little to see your search results. You’ll see a list of any North Dakota business entities that contain the word you entered. Since you selected “Active entities only,” your ND business search will only show businesses that are currently active, which means you can’t have a name similar to theirs. And unlike in some other states, you’ll even see “doing business as” (DBA) names, also called trade names, in your search results.

Step 4

Click the arrow next to the name to get details like the filing type or entity type (corporation, limited liability company, etc.), registered agent, and standing (whether they properly filed an annual report and other paperwork). The entity type doesn’t affect whether you can use the name. If you perform an ND LLC lookup and find a corporation or DBA with the same name, you won’t be able to use that name, even though you’re a different type of business entity.

Important naming guidelines in North Dakota

North Dakota law requires businesses to use certain terms in their name, and prohibits other terms:

A limited liability company (LLC) in North Dakota must contain the words “limited liability company” or the abbreviation “L.L.C.” or “LLC.” (You don’t need to include these as part of your North Dakota LLC search, however.) If not used as part of that phrase, it can’t contain the words “limited” or “company.”

A North Dakota corporation must contain the word or abbreviation of “company,” “corporation,” “incorporated,” “limited.” (But don’t include them in your North Dakota corporate search.) It can’t contain words associated with other business types, like “limited liability company” or “limited partnership.”

All business entity names must be expressed in the English language.

No business name can imply illegal activities or a purpose other than what’s written in its articles of incorporation.

Beyond the business name search: Other naming considerations

While a North Dakota business search tells you whether you can legally register your desired business, there are a few other things to think about.

Check your domain name

Your domain name is your website address. Matching your business name and domain name is important to make it easy for people to find you. Make sure there’s a similar domain name available using services like GoDaddy or Google Domains. Also search on social media to make sure no one is using your desired business name on popular platforms.

Search for trademarks

In North Dakota, you can’t have the same name as a registered business entity, but you also can’t use a trademarked name. You’ll need to do a separate search for trademarks on the North Dakota Secretary of State website. Also search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s database.

Next steps to start your business in ND

Once your search reveals an available North Dakota business name, you’re ready to move on with the process of starting your business:

Reserve your business name

Register your LLC or corporation

Trademark your business name

Register your DBA name, if you want one

Register your domain name

Obtain any other local business licenses you need

Apply for any state or federal permits or licenses you need

Get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS

Open a bank account in your business name

North Dakota business searches made easy

Ready to conduct your North Dakota SOS business search? We make it easy to not only complete a business name search, but also take care of registering your business entity, trademark your name, and more. You have enough on your plate—let us do the legwork. Check out our business formation services and get professional guidance that will set you up for success.

FAQs

Do I need to register my business in North Dakota?

Yes, you must register your business in North Dakota if you plan to operate within the state. This requirement applies to most business types, including LLCs, corporations, and partnerships.

Do I have to register a DBA in North Dakota?

Yes, if you're operating under a name different from your legal business name, you must register a DBA in North Dakota. You also can’t have the same DBA as another business. This process helps to protect your business identity.

How much does it cost to register a business name in North Dakota?

In North Dakota, it costs $135 to register an LLC and $100 to register a corporation. Your business name is automatically registered when you file this paperwork. If you want to register a separate DBA name, it will cost $25. Keep in mind there are also fees for filing your annual report, as well as any licenses or permits you may need.