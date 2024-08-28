How to Conduct a Rhode Island Business Search

Updated on: August 28, 2024 · 8 min read

Before you start your Rhode Island business, you’ll need to think up the perfect name. Once you’ve got a few ideas, the next step is to conduct a Rhode Island business search. The RI Secretary of State business search tool can help you determine an appropriate name that will be approved upon filing your business formation paperwork.

Your business name must meet the established guidelines for business naming to be compliant with state and federal laws. Beyond that, it should be distinguishable from any other already existing businesses and so as not to infringe on anyone else’s trademark or intellectual property—not to mention, a unique and memorable name is an important part of your branding.

Let’s look at the process of doing a Rhode Island business entity search—and what to do after you’ve found the perfect name.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Services is available to support business owners at any stage, including when choosing an entity name. They can provide detailed information on establishing a Rhode Island business.

Website: https://www.sos.ri.gov/

A step-by-step guide to a RI SOS business name search

Let’s break down the Rhode Island business search process step by step.

Step 1: Navigate the Rhode Island business lookup website

When conducting a Rhode Island business entity name search, start by navigating to the business services page on the RI Secretary of State website.

Once on the “Business Services” page, navigate down to the bottom right of the page to locate the “Search the Corporate Database” section. Click on this heading to go to the business search form. This will take you to the search tool.

Step 2: Conduct your search

To determine if your desired business name is distinguishable from already existing businesses, break down your search by the keywords in the name. You do not need to include punctuation or addenda such as LLC or Corporation.

For example: If you wanted to name your company Caffeinated Productions, LLC, you can focus your search on the phrase “caffeinated productions.”

Step 3: Review results (and dig deeper)

If a match or near match pops up in your business entity name searches, you will need to think of a new name for your business.

Even if you get no exact matches in your Rhode Island business name search, you should still continue to do some further investigation for business names that include the keywords you’d like to use. Using the earlier example of Caffeinated Productions, it would be a good idea to generate search results for similar words like “Caffeine Productions,” “Cafe Productions,” “Caffeinated,” or “Coffee Productions.”

Your business name must be distinguishable, meaning it must be different enough from another business name that customers aren’t confused. This is not only a good idea for branding, but is a legal requirement in Rhode Island.

If, after conducting a name search, you are still unsure whether your name is unique enough to be considered distinguishable, you should consult with a legal expert.

Step 4: Reserve your name

Once you’re satisfied that you have performed a comprehensive name search and you’ve identified a unique name, you can then begin the process of registering your business.

If you’re not ready to start your business yet, you may want to file a name reservation, which will secure your desired business name for 120 days and allow you time to get your ducks in a row.

Optional: Perform a business search with a business ID or filing number

If you want to see additional information about a specific Rhode Island business entity or find out what other companies exist in your category, you can search by the following parameters via the Rhode Island Secretary of State business search tool:

The name of someone associated with the company, e.g., the director or officer

Business identification number

Filing identification number

Registered agent

Business address

Business purpose

The North American Industry Classification (NAICS) code

Why conduct a RI business lookup

You must follow the legal requirements for naming a Rhode Island business entity in order to conduct business in the state. A thorough Rhode Island business name lookup allows you to identify a name that will allow your business formation to go smoothly.

Choose a distinguishable name

A distinguishable name is one that’s entirely unique. This is a legal requirement to ensure there is no confusion between you and other Rhode Island businesses. Choosing a name that is not distinguishable will result in your filing being rejected, causing delays and possibly incurring additional costs. If your name is accepted but it’s still close to another business name, that business could take legal action against you.

Legal requirements for RI business names

Rhode Island business names must meet the following legal requirements:

It should be distinguishable

It should clearly communicate its business designation, for example, “LLC”

It should not imply inappropriate association with an official or professional entity

Punctuation and filler words are not enough to differentiate a name so as to make it unique.

For the full guidelines, consult the Rhode Island Secretary of State business search website. The website also provides the forms you will need and submit an application for registration.

Important naming guidelines in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island limited liability company must include one of the following words in the legal business name:

LLC

Limited Liability Company

L.L.C.

Certain words cannot be used in a business name unless you meet certain eligibility requirements. For instance, you cannot use the word “bank” or imply that you’re associated with a government entity or agency. You may also not imply that you have a professional qualification (such as doctor or CPA) unless you hold professional licensure.

Other naming considerations

When choosing a name for your Rhode Island LLC or corporation, there are a few additional considerations to keep in mind:

Domain name availability

Your website is the home of your brand and online presence. Your website domain name should be easy to remember and distinguishable from similar domain names to prevent confusion. You can check available domain names using a domain hosting service like GoDaddy or Squarespace.

You may also want to search social media and see if any accounts with similar names exist.

Conducting a trademark search

You can perform a trademark search to confirm that your business name or offering has not already been trademarked.

You can search by any of the following criteria:

Registration number

Trademark or service mark

Mark description

Registrant

Specific date (or date range) of trademark

Next steps to start your business in RI

Once you have performed the necessary checks, you can take the steps to secure your name and register your business in Rhode Island.

Reserve your business name

On the Rhode Island Secretary of State website, you can reserve your business name for 120 days while you prepare to get your business up and running. This ensures that a like-minded entrepreneur doesn’t snag your business name idea while you finish preparing to start your business.

Register your business

Once you’ve got a name and all required business documentation, you’re ready to file online to register your business with the Rhode Island SOS. You will need to have the following information available:

Business name

Registered agent

Registered agent address

Business structure

Insurance information

Regulatory body approval (if applicable)

The fee for filing a Rhode Island LLC is $150.

Consider trademarking your business name

Trademarking your business name is not a requirement for conducting business in Rhode Island, but it can be helpful in protecting your interests. It’s especially important if you intend to operate nationally; just because your name is unique in Rhode Island doesn’t mean it’s unique across the country, and a trademark can help protect your brand.

Register your domain name

Secure your domain name as soon as possible after registering your name. You can do this using a service like GoDaddy or Squarespace.

Rhode Island business searches made easy with LegalZoom

LegalZoom can help you form your Rhode Island business in just a few easy steps. Our service can take care of the details including performing a business search, registering your business, and setting up your domain name. Our legal experts can also answer questions and advise on any obstacles you may encounter. We can also help you secure any licenses you may need and help you stay compliant with city, state, and federal regulations, allowing you to focus on the core of your business.

FAQs

How do I choose a name for my business?

When choosing a business name, you’ll want to make sure to keep in mind the state’s naming guidelines and ensure it’s distinguishable, memorable, and web-friendly. If you’re still stuck, LegalZoom has put together a guide for how to choose a good business name.

How can I change the name of my business?

You can update your business information via the Rhode Island SOS website. There, you can also update additional business information, including registered agent or business address.

What other business information do I need to register in Rhode Island?

You will need to provide the following information to file to register your business:

Registered agent

Registered agent address

Business structure

Proof of insurance

Permits from regulatory bodies (if applicable)

What's the best way to start a Rhode Island LLC?

The easiest way to begin a Rhode Island corporation or LLC is to work with a business formation service such as LegalZoom. We take care of the details for you and help you stay on top of your requirements so you can focus on dreaming big.