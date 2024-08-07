Learn how to conduct a Tennessee business search to ensure you choose a company name that is distinct and meets state requirements.
by Fabrienne Bottero
Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 8 min read
The first step in creating a company is to come up with a name. While this process is often fun and exciting, you also have to make sure your business’s name aligns with state regulations. Learn how to navigate a Tennessee Secretary of State (SOS) business search and the important next steps to build your new business.
Website: https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/NameAvailability.aspx
Phone: 615-741-2286
Address: 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 6th Floor, Snodgrass Tower, Nashville, TN 37243-1102
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm (CST)
Email: Business.Services@tn.gov
From the Tennessee Secretary of State website, you can conduct a business search, file an annual report, or check the public record of a registered business.
Follow these next steps to locate a specific company or conduct a business search:
To search for a specific name, simply type your desired business name and click search. If "No Matches Found..." displays beneath the search tool, the name is likely available. However, we recommend conducting a more thorough search by moving on to the next step.
Note: Capitalization, punctuation, and singular vs. plural versions of an entity name aren't distinguishable. For example, as there's already a company called "LegalZoom," "LegalZooms" is also unavailable.
The link will take you to a separate page with more search options. Type the desired name or keywords into the search tool, select "Contains" and "Active Entities Only," and click search. These features allow you to perform a broader search and save time by only sifting through active businesses in the Tennessee database.
The page will generate all business names that contain the words you entered into the search. From here, you can click on an entity's control number for more details.
Here, you can file an annual report, reference past annual reports, or check other publicly available information—such as the business's mailing address, registered agent, and current filing status.
You can search a business entity by its control number. You might do this if you've already named and registered your new business and just want to file an annual report or reference a specific company's public record.
Once you've conducted a search and found a name that meets Tennessee state guidelines, you can reserve the name. Simply file the form reflecting your company designation and pay a $20 filing fee. The form is under the name search tool on the Business Information Search page.
When naming a business entity—such as a corporation or limited liability company—state laws restrict you from choosing a name that another business in your state is already using, or that is deceptively similar to another company’s name.
This process also helps prevent your business from being confused with another entity, makes it easier for you to register your business with the Tennessee Secretary of State, and prevents you from violating existing trademarks, which can be costly and time-consuming.
Follow these guidelines to ensure you choose a name for your new business that meets Tennessee state regulations:
A distinguishable name has the following traits:
The following traits are indistinguishable:
You must receive pre-approval from the appropriate agency to use certain language:
Your business name must include the appropriate company designation—or an abbreviation of it. For example, an LLC must include one of the following variations:
Similarly, trusts, partnerships, and corporations must use a word or suffix in their company names that conveys their business designation, such as LP, Inc., or Trust.
So far, we've discussed state regulations, but there are other name searches you can conduct to ensure you choose a name that will benefit rather than hinder your business.
A strong online presence builds trust, adds credibility, and provides businesses with a platform to reach a larger audience. Therefore, we recommend that you choose a business name that's also available as a domain name. Conduct a social media search or use a service such as GoDaddy or Google Domains to find out if your desired business name is available as a domain.
Trademarks exist to protect a brand's public perception in the marketplace. Therefore, trademarks are strictly protected under the law. To avoid infringement, search registered trademarks before you choose a business name.
Once you've chosen a name, start your business by following these simple steps:
Once you've chosen a name, start your business by following these simple steps:
Whether or not your LLC needs a business license in Tennessee will depend on a few factors. Generally, you need to obtain a business tax license from your county or municipality. If your gross receipts are more than $3,000 but less than $100,000, you’ll have to obtain a minimal activity license from your county or municipal clerk. If your gross receipts are $100,000 or more, you’ll need to obtain a standard business license.
A registered agent is an individual or organization that receives legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of your business. A registered agent must reside in this state or have authorization to transact business in Tennessee.

