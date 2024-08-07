How to Conduct a Tennessee Business Search

Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 8 min read

Next steps to start your business or LLC in TN

The first step in creating a company is to come up with a name. While this process is often fun and exciting, you also have to make sure your business’s name aligns with state regulations. Learn how to navigate a Tennessee Secretary of State (SOS) business search and the important next steps to build your new business.

Website: https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/NameAvailability.aspx

Phone: 615-741-2286

Address: 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 6th Floor, Snodgrass Tower, Nashville, TN 37243-1102

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm (CST)

Email: Business.Services@tn.gov

Step-by-step guide to a TN SOS business search

From the Tennessee Secretary of State website, you can conduct a business search, file an annual report, or check the public record of a registered business.

Follow these next steps to locate a specific company or conduct a business search:

1. Visit the TN business search website

To search for a specific name, simply type your desired business name and click search. If "No Matches Found..." displays beneath the search tool, the name is likely available. However, we recommend conducting a more thorough search by moving on to the next step.

Note: Capitalization, punctuation, and singular vs. plural versions of an entity name aren't distinguishable. For example, as there's already a company called "LegalZoom," "LegalZooms" is also unavailable.

2. Click the link, "Business Information Search"

The link will take you to a separate page with more search options. Type the desired name or keywords into the search tool, select "Contains" and "Active Entities Only," and click search. These features allow you to perform a broader search and save time by only sifting through active businesses in the Tennessee database.

3. Locate the company name

The page will generate all business names that contain the words you entered into the search. From here, you can click on an entity's control number for more details.

Here, you can file an annual report, reference past annual reports, or check other publicly available information—such as the business's mailing address, registered agent, and current filing status.

5. Search a business entity by their control number

You can search a business entity by its control number. You might do this if you've already named and registered your new business and just want to file an annual report or reference a specific company's public record.

6. Reserve your business name

Once you've conducted a search and found a name that meets Tennessee state guidelines, you can reserve the name. Simply file the form reflecting your company designation and pay a $20 filing fee. The form is under the name search tool on the Business Information Search page.

Why conduct a Tennessee business entity search

When naming a business entity—such as a corporation or limited liability company—state laws restrict you from choosing a name that another business in your state is already using, or that is deceptively similar to another company’s name.

This process also helps prevent your business from being confused with another entity, makes it easier for you to register your business with the Tennessee Secretary of State, and prevents you from violating existing trademarks, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Important naming guidelines in Tennessee

Follow these guidelines to ensure you choose a name for your new business that meets Tennessee state regulations:

Distinguishable vs. indistinguishable names

A distinguishable name has the following traits:

It's clearly distinct from other existing corporations —whether for-profit, nonprofit, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, or any name that has been reserved or registered for use in the state.

—whether for-profit, nonprofit, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, or any name that has been reserved or registered for use in the state. It contains one or more different letters or words from any other existing corporations in the Tennessee SOS database.

from any other existing corporations in the Tennessee SOS database. It has a different sequence of letters or words from any other existing corporations in the Tennessee SOS database.

The following traits are indistinguishable:

Required company designations —such as “incorporated,” “corporation,” “company,” “limited liability company,” “limited partnership,” “limited liability partnership” or abbreviations of such words.

—such as “incorporated,” “corporation,” “company,” “limited liability company,” “limited partnership,” “limited liability partnership” or abbreviations of such words. Differences in punctuation, capitalization, special characters, prepositions, or articles—including “the,” “a,” “and,” “of,” “in,” “at” and “plus.”

Prohibited language

You must receive pre-approval from the appropriate agency to use certain language:

The language implies affiliation with any government agencies.

The language implies affiliation with any fraternal, veteran, service, religious, or charitable organizations.

The language implies affiliation with the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions—such as the words, “mortgage,” “bank,” “banks,” “credit union,” or “trust.”

Mandatory language

Your business name must include the appropriate company designation—or an abbreviation of it. For example, an LLC must include one of the following variations:

LLC

L.L.C.

LC

L.C.

Limited Company

Liability Company

Ltd. Liability Co.

Limited Liability Co.

Limited Liability Company

Similarly, trusts, partnerships, and corporations must use a word or suffix in their company names that conveys their business designation, such as LP, Inc., or Trust.

Other naming considerations

So far, we've discussed state regulations, but there are other name searches you can conduct to ensure you choose a name that will benefit rather than hinder your business.

Check domain name availability

A strong online presence builds trust, adds credibility, and provides businesses with a platform to reach a larger audience. Therefore, we recommend that you choose a business name that's also available as a domain name. Conduct a social media search or use a service such as GoDaddy or Google Domains to find out if your desired business name is available as a domain.

Conduct a trademark search

Trademarks exist to protect a brand's public perception in the marketplace. Therefore, trademarks are strictly protected under the law. To avoid infringement, search registered trademarks before you choose a business name.

Next steps to start your business or LLC in TN

Once you've chosen a name, start your business by following these simple steps:

Find a registered agent. Tennessee law requires all businesses to have a registered agent. A registered agent is an individual or organization that receives legal documents and other important notifications on your behalf. File the Articles of Organization. You can file online or fill out a paper form and submit it by mail or in person for a fee. Register your domain name. You can purchase your domain by choosing a domain registrar such as GoDaddy or Wix, deciding on a domain extension, and then purchasing the domain itself. Consider trademarking your business name. A trademark prevents other entities from using your business name and creates confusion in the marketplace. While this step isn't legally required, there are several benefits to trademarking your business. Obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN). If you plan to have employees in the future, you'll need an EIN for federal tax purposes. The process is simple and quick. Go to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website and fill out a short form to receive your EIN. The IRS will send you an accompanying letter in the mail.

Tennessee business searches made easy with LegalZoom

Our business law experts at LegalZoom simplify the process by doing the hard work for you. Our business name search streamlines the search process and follows up with the necessary next steps, such as getting business licenses or creating an LLC. We'll ensure that every step not only meets state and federal regulations but is also in the best interest of your company.

FAQs

Is a Business License Needed to Form an LLC?

Whether or not your LLC needs a business license in Tennessee will depend on a few factors. Generally, you need to obtain a business tax license from your county or municipality. If your gross receipts are more than $3,000 but less than $100,000, you’ll have to obtain a minimal activity license from your county or municipal clerk. If your gross receipts are $100,000 or more, you’ll need to obtain a standard business license.

What is a registered agent?

A registered agent is an individual or organization that receives legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of your business. A registered agent must reside in this state or have authorization to transact business in Tennessee.

How do I choose a business name in Tennessee?

Choose a memorable and evocative name that sets you apart from competitors and quickly conveys the intention of your business. Decide if you want to use the full company designator or an abbreviation, such as LLC or Ltd. Liability Co. Avoid restricted terms such as "bank" or "trust" unless you intend to seek approval from the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions. Conduct a business, domain, and trademark search to ensure your entity name is distinct from other businesses.

How do I register a business in Tennessee?

Choose an entity type, such as an LLC, corporation, or partnership. Choose a company name that is unique and aligns with state regulations. Find a registered agent in your state to handle your legal documents. File online or fill out the appropriate form and submit it by mail or in person at the SOS office on the 6th floor. Submit an annual report with the Secretary of State on or before the first day of the fourth month following the end of the close of your LLC’s fiscal year.

LegalZoom can take care of the LLC formation process for you. Our services start at $0 + state filing fees and include articles of organization, a business name check, a digital welcome packet, and a customizable website.