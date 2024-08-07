How to Conduct a Wyoming Business Search

Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 9 min read

Wyoming secretary of state business search allows you to ensure your desired business name is unique and aligns with state regulations. Learn how to navigate the process and get one step closer to opening your new business.

Wyoming Secretary of State (SOS) website: https://sos.wyo.gov/

https://sos.wyo.gov/ Wyoming business search website: https://wyobiz.wyo.gov/Business/FilingSearch.aspx

https://wyobiz.wyo.gov/Business/FilingSearch.aspx Secretary of State phone: 307-777-7378

307-777-7378 Business Division phone: 307-777-7311

307-777-7311 Email: Business@wyo.gov

Business@wyo.gov Secretary of State's office address: Herschler Building East, 122 West 25th Street, Suite 100 and 101, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0020

Herschler Building East, 122 West 25th Street, Suite 100 and 101, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0020 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST, Monday through Friday

Step-by-step guide to a WY SOS business search

The Wyoming Secretary of State keeps filing records of current business entities available to the public on its website. From the Filing Search page, you can look up available names, check the filing status of a Wyoming corporation, or submit an annual report.

Specific Wyoming business name search

Open the WY SOS business entity search website and enter your desired business name into the search bar. Leave company designations (LC, LLC, Co.) out of your search.

Look up both the singular and plural versions of the name. The name is unavailable if a business exists that uses either the plural or the singular version.

If "no results found" displays under the search button for both plural and singular versions, the name is available.

Broad Wyoming business name search

For more thorough results, go to the business entity search website and enter the distinguishable words and characters in the name you have in mind. Then, click the "contains" button and hit search.

The website will generate every registered Wyoming entity that contains the words you entered into the search bar. If your desired LLC name isn't listed, it's available to use. If it is listed, check the filing status on the right-hand side.

Businesses listed as "inactive" have two years from their inactive date to resolve any filing issues before their name is available to use again. Click on the business name for more details. Until the two-year period expires, the business’ name is not available to use.

Here, you'll see details about the filing history, registered agent information, and the current status of the business you selected. If the sub status says "archived," the name is available to use again.

Wyoming business entity search by filing ID

If you know the filling ID of the business you want to search, open the same WY SOS business search homepage, fill in the ID number, and click search.

You might do this if you want to file your annual report, for example.

As this is a more refined search, the page will generate only the business entity attached to the filing ID number you entered. Click on the name of that business to enter their SOS page.

From here, you can file annual reports or reinstatements or check the filing status of an existing company.

Why conduct a Wyoming LLC or entity search

Choosing a unique name allows your business to stand out from the competition, but that's not the only benefit of conducting a name search. The process also ensures you're compliant with state regulations, helps you register your business with the Wyoming Secretary of State, and protects you from violating existing trademarks, which could lead to serious financial consequences.

Important naming guidelines in Wyoming

Wyoming law requires your business to have a distinct name from any other entity in the state. The following rules dictate what makes one name distinguishable from another, as well as other state naming regulations.

Distinguishable vs. indistinguishable words or characters

When searching for available business names, some words and characters distinguish one business entity from another.

These words or characters are indistinguishable:

These words or characters are distinguishable:

Numerals

Roman Numerals

Number words

An additional letter or word

For example, the Wyoming SOS recognizes LegalZoom 3, LegalZoom III, and LegalZoom Three as distinctly separate business names. LegalZoom X and LegalZoom Plus are also two separate according to WY SOS guidelines.

Mandatory words or characters

Use the appropriate company designation—or an abbreviation of it—in your business's name. For example, an LLC must include one of the following variations:

LLC

L.L.C.

LC

L.C.

Limited Company

Liability Company

Ltd. Liability Co.

Limited Liability Co.

Limited Liability Company

Similarly, trusts, partnerships, and corporations must use a word or suffix in their company names that conveys their business designation, such as LP, Inc, or Trust.

Words or characters that require approval

If you want to use terminology associated with either education or banking, contact the Department of Education or the Division of Banking.

If you want to register a name that uses one of these terms, you must mail a paper form to the SOS office instead of filing online, which can delay the process. This is also the case for business names that start with "A" or that contain a special character.

The Wyoming Secretary of State requires additional verification of names beginning with the alphabet “A” followed by a space or punctuation (e.g., “A Blissful Encounter LLC”). Names that contain special characters, such as marks or symbols, also require additional verification by the State. These names that require additional verification must be submitted on paper forms that are mailed to the Wyoming State of Secretary. If you are in a hurry, avoid these names.

Other naming considerations

In addition to a SOS name search, conduct a domain and trademark search to ensure you choose a name that will maximally benefit your business.

Check domain name availability

An online presence is essential for any modern business. A strong online presence builds trust, adds credibility, and provides businesses with a platform to reach a larger audience.

Therefore, we highly recommend that you match your business name with an available domain name. A social media search or service such as GoDaddy or Google Domains will help you ensure the name you choose is also available as a domain.

Conduct a trademark search

Trademarks exist to protect a brand's goodwill, which is the way customers view a brand or specific product in the marketplace. Therefore, trademarks are strictly protected under the law, which means infringement cases can be extremely costly and time-consuming. To avoid infringement, search for registered trademarks before you register your business name.

Next steps to start your business in WY

Once you've chosen a name and found a registered agent, start your business by registering it with the appropriate services.

1. Find a registered agent

All business entities filed in Wyoming need a registered agent. A registered agent is an individual or organization that receives legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of a business. While you can be your own registered agent, it’s often much easier to pay for a registered agent service instead.

2. Register your business name

Once you've conducted a Wyoming LLC search and chosen a name that aligns with state regulations, register your business online through the same SOS website for a fee. If the name you chose for your business starts with the letter "A" or contains words reserved for educational or banking institutions, fill out a form and mail it to the WY SOS office.

3. Register your domain name

Next, choose a domain registrar such as GoDaddy, Wix, or Google Domains. If you've already searched for available domain names, decide on a domain extension and then purchase your domain.

4. Consider trademarking your business name

A trademark protects the credibility of your business by preventing other entities from profiting off your business name or creating confusion in the marketplace. While this step isn't legally required, there are many benefits to trademarking your business.

5. Obtain an employer identification number (EIN)

If you plan on having employees in the future, you'll need an EIN for federal tax purposes. The process is simple and quick. Go to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website to fill out a short form to receive your EIN. The IRS will send you an accompanying letter in the mail.

Wyoming business searches made easy

At LegalZoom, we simplify the process by doing the hard work for you. Starting a new business is an exciting but time consuming venture with many moving parts. Our business name search helps you focus on other important things by streamlining the search process and following up with the necessary next steps, such as getting business licenses or creating an LLC.

Our business law experts ensure that every step is in the best interest of your company and meets state and federal regulations.

FAQs

Are business name regulations the same in every state?

No, states often have different rules about the use of company suffixes and guidelines for naming your business. For example, although most states require that you use a name that isn’t already registered by someone else, some states also require your entity name to clearly convey the type of services you provide. It’s important to research the regulations in your state.

How do I choose a business name in Wyoming?

Choose a memorable and evocative name that sets you apart from competitors and quickly conveys the intention of your business. Decide if you want to use the full company designator or an abbreviation, such as LLC or Ltd. Liability Co. Avoid restricted terms such as "bank" or "insurance" unless you intend to seek approval from the appropriate institution. Conduct a business, domain, and trademark search to ensure your entity name is distinct from other businesses.

How do I register a business in Wyoming?

Choose an entity type, such as an LLC, corporation, or partnership. Choose a company name that is unique and aligns with state regulations. Find a registered agent in your state to handle your legal documents. File online for a fee of around $100 or fill out the appropriate form and mail it to the SOS office. Maintain your entity by filing an annual report every year on the first day of the month in which the company was filed.

What is a registered agent?

According to the Secretary of State, business entities filed in Wyoming need a registered agent. A registered agent is an individual or organization that receives legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of a business.

They can be a resident of Wyoming or a foreign or domestic business entity authorized to transact business in Wyoming that has a physical address in Wyoming. As long as they align with those requirements, you’re allowed to choose your own registered agent.