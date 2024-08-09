How to Conduct an Iowa Business Search

Updated on: August 9, 2024 · 5 min read

Next steps to start your business in IA

An Iowa business search can help you verify your business name isn’t already in use, avoid trademark infringement, and select a domain name that matches your business name.

The Iowa Secretary of State maintains the state’s business entity search services.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s contact information is as follows.

Website: https://sos.iowa.gov/search/business/search.aspx

https://sos.iowa.gov/search/business/search.aspx Phone: 515-281-5204

515-281-5204 TTY: Dial 711 followed by 515-281-5204

Fax: 515-242-5953

Mailing address: First Floor, Lucas Building, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines, IA 50319

First Floor, Lucas Building, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines, IA 50319 Hours: Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Email: sos@sos.iowa.gov

Step-by-step guide to an Iowa Secretary of State business search

Follow these steps to search for an Iowa business entity.

Step 1. Navigate the Secretary of State website

Your first step in an Iowa business name search is to visit the Iowa Secretary of State Business Entities Search website.

Step 2. Use different methods to search

Next, you can search by business name or business number. You can arrange results according to business number, name, status, or type by clicking on the relevant heading.

Click on Business No. to get detailed information about a business, including its name, address, effective and expiration dates, registered agent or reserving party, and home office address.

Step 3. Refine your search

Each Iowa business entity search will return up to 1,000 results. You can type the beginning of a word (such as “corn”) to get broader results, or a full word (such as “corners”) or phrase (such as “4 corners”) to narrow down your results. If you type in the business number, your search should produce the precise business entity name.

Why conduct an Iowa entity search?

The Iowa Secretary of State serves as an advocate for Iowa businesses. It maintains a list of Iowa business entity forms and fees, processes documents, and provides resources such as the Iowa Business Entities Search tool and online business entity filing.

The Iowa Secretary of State approves business names according to the Iowa Code, which lists the naming requirements for different types of businesses.

For example, the name of a limited liability company (LLC) typically must be distinguishable from the names of any businesses registered in the state of Iowa (including DBA names and limited liability partnerships) or reserved business names.

The Secretary of State will not approve a business name that is too similar to that of any existing businesses.

Important naming guidelines in Iowa

Essential naming guidelines in Iowa include following requirements for corporations and limited liability companies, avoiding prohibited words, and selecting a unique business name.

Comply with naming requirements for corporations and limited liability companies

The Iowa Code requires an Iowa corporation to include certain words, such as “corporation” or “incorporated” in its name. Likewise, LLC names must contain terms such as “limited liability company” or “LLC.”

Don’t use prohibited words

An Iowa business name cannot contain words such as “FBI” or “treasury” that could confuse your business with a government entity.

You may need to submit additional paperwork and have a specific license to use other words such as “bank,” “attorney,” and “university” in your business name.

Make sure your business name is unique

An Iowa business name must be distinguishable from other business names. That means an Iowa business name needs to contain at least one letter that is different from another business’ name or have a different sequence of letters or numbers (not including suffixes). Differences in punctuation, capitalization, or special characters do not make a business name distinguishable.

Keep in mind that the name of an entity that has been administratively dissolved will not be available for five years after the dissolution.

Other naming considerations

It’s important to take into account domain name availability and trademarked business names when naming your business.

Domain name availability

When you have a domain name that matches your business name, you make it easy for customers to discover your business and help build trust in your brand.

You can use domain registrar companies such as GoDaddy and Wix to check domain name availability before selecting your business name.

Search trademarked business names

Check the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Search system to make sure your business name doesn’t infringe on another business’s trademark.

Trademark searches can be challenging; you may want to seek guidance from an attorney to assist with your trademark search.

The next steps in starting your business include the following:

Register your business

Get a business license

Trademark your business name

Register your domain name

Iowa business searches made easy with LegalZoom



FAQs

How do I register a business in Iowa?

Once you have chosen a unique business name, you can create an account with the Iowa Secretary of State Fast Track Filing platform to file a form with the Secretary of State.

Make sure you have the necessary information (such as your business entity summary, the address of your office, and the name of your LLC’s registered agent) before you begin. The relevant form depends on the type of business you intend to start.

The necessary formation documents for each type of business are as follows:

Corporation: Articles of incorporation- profit

Articles of incorporation- profit LLC: Certificate of organization-LLC

Certificate of organization-LLC Nonprofit: Articles of incorporation-nonprofit

Articles of incorporation-nonprofit Foreign LLC, corporation, or nonprofit: Certificate of authority

It’s a good idea to consult with an attorney before submitting a formation document to help ensure your paperwork is correct, and your business is protected.

It's a good idea to consult with an attorney before submitting a formation document to help ensure your paperwork is correct, and your business is protected.

What words are not allowed in my Iowa LLC name?

Words and phrases that may not be allowed in your Iowa LLC name include:

FBI

State department

Treasury

Bank

Attorney

University

How can I do an Iowa trademark search?

To conduct an Iowa trademark search, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website. Then click on Trademark in the Search Databases dropdown menu and search by trademark name or description, owner name, or business number.

A LegalZoom attorney can also assist you with conducting a trademark search.