How to Conduct an Ohio Business Search

When starting a new business, an often-overlooked step is a state-based business search. Here's how to do it and why it's crucial for your business' success.
by Connor Beaulieu
Updated on: September 16, 2024 · 4 min read
Taking the time to conduct a business search is one of the best things you can do for your fledgling company, from ensuring you comply with state guidelines to feeling out potential competition. Fortunately, it's also one of the easiest parts of starting a business.
Website: https://www.ohiosos.gov/
Phone: (Business Services) 614-466-3910
Address: 180 S. Civic Center Dr., Columbus, OH 43215
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST)
Email: https://sosforms.ohiosos.gov/forms/ContactUs/Business
In only five quick steps, you can learn a world of information about your business—and your potential competitors.
In your browser, navigate to the Ohio Secretary of State's website. While the websites of most government entities are protected, always make sure that you're on the official state website, not the website of a third-party service.
On the official Ohio Secretary of State website, navigate to the Business Services page. There, you'll find a number of resources for Ohio-based businesses, from directions for business filings to a business search feature.
Once you've reached the Ohio Business Search website, the page conducts a brief security check, which asks you to verify you are human. Then, you'll be allowed to search businesses in the state using a variety of information, such as business name, entity number, or the reference ID listed on their paperwork.
After a few seconds, you'll be given a complete list of the Ohio-based businesses that match your search. Based on whether or not these meet your needs, you can narrow or broaden your search criteria for a better selection.
Now that you've found a list of the Ohio businesses most relevant to you, browse through them to find the information you need. Depending on your situation, this could be anything from the registered business name to the number of businesses in your specific niche.
Visiting the Ohio Secretary of State website takes only a few minutes, but it can yield impressive benefits.
Like many other states, Ohio has strict regulations for how you can name your business. These include:
By doing your research ahead of time, you can streamline the business registration process and avoid any unfortunate hiccups along the way.
Beyond what it means for your business, a statewide business search can also give you invaluable information about your industry and any competitors your new business might encounter. This, in turn, can help you make smarter decisions in the crucial early days of your new business venture.
Naming your new business is perhaps one of the most thrilling aspects of becoming a business owner, but there are some things to remember when doing so.
Even if your business name is available within Ohio, the related domain name may already be taken. In order to maximize your branding and online presence, it's best to find a name available in-state and online.
Trademark infringement causes more headaches and litigation than you could imagine. Because of this risk, always check whether your business' name might infringe on the rights of an established business entity (especially if that entity is especially litigious).
As a rule, all state and federal websites end with .gov in their URLs. While this is only one way of many that you can check a website's credibility, it's one of the first things to look for.
If you encounter a problem accessing the state website or have more questions, consider calling your state's office directly. While it may take a little time, they'll often have people available to help.
A business' IP address and reference ID are linked, meaning that you can use the IP address of their website to find registered information about that business online.
