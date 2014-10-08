How to copyright a book

You can register a copyright for your book by submitting your registration electronically, or by mailing in a print application.
Find out more about Copyrights
Excellent
by Joe Runge, Esq.
Joe Runge graduated from the University of Iowa with a Juris doctorate and a master of science in molecular evolution...
Updated on: January 4, 2024 · 3 min read
You own the copyright to your book the moment you begin writing it. But if you want to safeguard your copyright, you need to do more.
By registering the copyright to your book with the U.S. Copyright Office, you protect your ability to enforce your rights over your book against any infringement of those rights. You can do this yourself or simplify the process by using a service.
If you choose to go the DIY route, here is an overview of the process.
Registering your copyright is simple. Fortunately, have two registration choices:
The registration process involves filling out and submitting your application for copyright, paying a fee, and sending in a copy of the work being copyrighted. In this case, because you're copyrighting a book, that would be a copy of your book.
The following steps will walk you through the electronic registration of your copyright. Note that the steps are based on the structure of the registration portal at the time of the writing of this article, so the names of the links may be slightly different depending on when you access the site:
If you would rather not use the electronic copyright registration system, you also have the option to mail in your registration application:
1. Download and print Form TX from the U.S. Copyright Office site.
2. Fill out the form. The first part of the form will walk you through all the information required for filling out the form properly.
3. Mail it in with the appropriate payment.
4. Finalize your registration application by submitting your book.
At the time of this article, the following are the fees required for each type of registration:
Note, however, that the filing fees are subject to change. Registering your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office is a quick and easy process. Registration can all be done online, or, if you prefer, you can mail in a print copy of your copyright application instead.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read