How to copyright a book

You can register a copyright for your book by submitting your registration electronically, or by mailing in a print application.

Find out more about Copyrights

Joe Runge, Esq.

by Joe Runge, Esq.

Joe Runge graduated from the University of Iowa with a Juris doctorate and a master of science in molecular evolution...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: January 4, 2024 · 3 min read

You own the copyright to your book the moment you begin writing it. But if you want to safeguard your copyright, you need to do more.

By registering the copyright to your book with the U.S. Copyright Office, you protect your ability to enforce your rights over your book against any infringement of those rights. You can do this yourself or simplify the process by using a service.

If you choose to go the DIY route, here is an overview of the process.

Registering your copyright is simple. Fortunately, have two registration choices:

  • Electronic registration, called "eCo" on the U.S. Copyright Office website
  • Mail/print registration

The registration process involves filling out and submitting your application for copyright, paying a fee, and sending in a copy of the work being copyrighted. In this case, because you're copyrighting a book, that would be a copy of your book.

Electronic registration

The following steps will walk you through the electronic registration of your copyright. Note that the steps are based on the structure of the registration portal at the time of the writing of this article, so the names of the links may be slightly different depending on when you access the site:

  • Go to the Copyright Office's registration page.
  • Click on Literary Works.
  • You will now be on the Literary Works copyright page. Click on the link that says "Register a Literary Work."
  • This will take you to a log in page. To electronically register your copyright, you'll need to have an account within the electronic copyright registration system.
  • Once you've completed the creation of your account (or have logged in if you've previously created an account), you'll be taken to your account. From there, click on "Standard Application." You may also be eligible to register using the "Register One Work by One Author" link. Click on that link to see if you meet all the eligibility criteria for using that registration option.
  • Click on "Start Registration" and work your way through entering the information required. If at any time you need help, click on the Help link.
  • Once you've completed your application, pay the required fee. The U.S. Copyright Office accepts both debit and credit cards, or you can set up a deposit account if you prefer.
  • Finalize your registration application by submitting your book. In most cases, even though you're registering electronically, you'll need to submit a hard copy of your book. If this is the case, after you've submitted your application and paid the appropriate fee, you'll be directed to create and print a shipping label for submitting your book. If you meet the requirements for submitting an electronic copy of your book, you can upload your book instead. Be sure to check your eligibility for uploading an electronic copy of your book to see if you qualify. If you do qualify, the FAQs have the full details walking you through your upload.

Paper registration

If you would rather not use the electronic copyright registration system, you also have the option to mail in your registration application:

1. Download and print Form TX from the U.S. Copyright Office site.

2. Fill out the form. The first part of the form will walk you through all the information required for filling out the form properly.

3. Mail it in with the appropriate payment.

4. Finalize your registration application by submitting your book.

At the time of this article, the following are the fees required for each type of registration:

  • Electronic registration, single application (one work by one author): $45
  • Electronic registration, standard application: $65
  • Paper registration, Form TX: $125

Note, however, that the filing fees are subject to change. Registering your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office is a quick and easy process. Registration can all be done online, or, if you prefer, you can mail in a print copy of your copyright application instead.

Find out more about Copyrights
Learn more
Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Starting a Business

What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?

'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.

October 9, 2023 · 10min read

Last Wills

How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing

Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?

May 20, 2024 · 11min read

Starting Your LLC

How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)

2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.

June 17, 2024 · 22min read