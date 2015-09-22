How to copyright a book or novel

If you've written a book or novel you've already got a copyright, but if you want to protect your work with the full power of the law, you'll need to register it.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: March 14, 2023 · 3 min read
Your book is protected by a copyright as soon as it is written, but to get the full advantage of the copyright protection available to you, you need to register your copyright.
Your novel or other book is copyrightable as a literary work if it meets two criteria:
A literary work is copyrighted as soon as the words are written down, typed, or otherwise recorded. Therefore, copyright protection for your novel begins as soon as you have written it.
You do not need to place a copyright notice on your book or register it with the copyright office to receive copyright protection.
Copyright protection lasts for the author’s lifetime, plus 70 years.
The copyright to your book or novel is actually a group of exclusive rights: the right to make copies, the right to sell or distribute copies, the right to prepare derivative works based upon your book, and the right to publicly display your book.
Copyright protection is available for unpublished books as well as published ones.
The copyright office considers your book to be “published” when copies are distributed or offered to the public, either in print or digitally.
You can register a copyright in an unpublished book or manuscript. If a publishing company later publishes your book, you may be asked to assign all or part of the rights to the publisher. An assignment transfers a copyright to someone else. Exclusive rights can only be assigned by written agreement.
There are several advantages to registering the copyright in your book or novel:
To register a copyright, you must deposit three things with the U.S. Copyright Office:
