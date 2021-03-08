How to copyright music

You own your music the minute you record it or write it down, but you need to copyright the song to best protect it.
by Peter Smith
Updated on: April 7, 2023 · 2 min read
Whether you're trying to protect a song or a symphony, the first step toward protecting your work is getting the music down in some tangible format, such as recorded or written on music staff paper.
Technically, some copyright protection exists from this point on. Still, you'll likely want to establish your copyright in a more formal way to reinforce your ownership and enhance your protections over the music.
If you don't register an official copyright for your music, it can be difficult to assert your rights in a copyright infringement claim. And as a musician with a registered copyright for your work, you have a lot of exclusive rights, including:
A copyright is about more than preventing someone else from copying your work. Securing a copyright for your music means that if someone else wants to record and distribute your music, sample it, or perform it, that person needs your permission. When musicians don't secure a copyright for their music, they can close themselves off to potential revenue streams from other people wanting to perform or use their work.
Misconceptions abound about what can and can't be registered for copyright protection when it comes to music. It's sometimes difficult to separate the elements of music from each other. Here are some guidelines.
You cannot copyright:
You can copyright:
It's fairly easy to register a copyright your music, and the instructions and procedures are available from the U.S. Copyright Office. You need to:
To make the process easier, you can also use an online company to file your copyright application and handle the paperwork.
After you apply for registration, the copyright office will keep you notified of your application status. Successful registration means exclusive rights and much greater protections over your work.
