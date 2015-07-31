How to file a divorce in Hawaii

File for divorce in Hawaii. What are the residency requirements? Learn about Hawaii’s no-fault divorce procedures, grounds for divorce, property division, alimony, and child custody and support.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: March 13, 2023 · 6 min read
Getting divorced in Hawaii is similar to getting divorced in most other states. A divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If they have been married for a significant length of time and one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may also arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody, visitation, and support.
ResideNCY AND WHERE TO FIle
In order to file for divorce in Hawaii, the person filing must be a resident of Hawaii for at least three months before filing, and either you or your spouse must be a resident for at least six months before a final judgment can be entered. You will file in the Family Court in the county where you live, or the county where you and your spouse last lived together.
Procedures
The most simple procedure is for an uncontested divorce. This is where you and your spouse can reach an agreement about the division of your property, and, if you have any children, what arrangements will be made for them. You begin the divorce procedure by preparing a document called a Complaint for Divorce, along with various other supporting documents. For an uncontested divorce, one of these documents will be a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets (and your agreement regarding any children). These documents are filed with the court, and copies of them are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Divorce.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds for divorce are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce. This is the justification for severing the marital relationship. Hawaii, like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce. There are no traditional fault-based grounds.
To get a no-fault divorce in Hawaii, you need to include one of the following statements in the Complaint for Divorce (most people use the first one):
Property division
A divorce involves dividing property and debts between you and your spouse. To divide property and debts, Hawaii courts will determine what is “equitable,” or fair, considering:
Alimony in Hawaii
Alimony in Hawaii is called spousal support and maintenance. The court may not consider the fault of either party (such as adultery) in determining spousal support, but must consider:
Child custody in Hawaii
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. Any agreement you and your spouse reach concerning custody will probably be approved by the court as long as it isn’t contrary to the child’s best interest. The court may order sole custody or joint custody, but it basically comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made.
According to Hawaii child custody law, in making a determination regarding custody, the judge is to act in the best interest of the child, taking into account the following factors:
Child support in Hawaii
A decision must also be made about how the children will be financially supported. This almost always comes down to one parent paying money to the other. Child support is determined by reference to the Hawaii child support guidelines.
Miscellaneous matters
In an uncontested divorce, the judge may waive a hearing and enter a Decree of Divorce based on the affidavits of the parties. If one of the parties denies under oath that the marriage is irretrievably broken, the judge may continue the divorce case for 30 to 60 days and suggest to the parties that they seek marriage counseling.
